Cleveland, OH

NBC Sports

Angels hit MLB record-tying seven solo home runs in loss to A's

The Los Angeles Angels hit seven home runs on Thursday, yet they still lost to the Oakland Athletics. How is that possible? Well, each of the Angels' seven dingers were solo shots. The A's scored eight runs, enough to secure an 8-7 victory in Anaheim. The Angels are just the...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games

On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Vogelbach's slam, Alonso's HR send Mets past Nationals

WASHINGTON — Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam and Pete Alonso connected for his 28th homer, helping the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Wednesday.New York won for the eighth time in nine games and opened a 3½-game lead over second-place Atlanta in the NL East. The teams begin a four-day, five-game series Thursday in New York."They're a really good team and they're playing good baseball, but we're a really good team and we're playing good baseball," Vogelbach said. "I just think you take it as you're playing another game and you're playing another series."Chris Bassitt (8-7)...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Pittsburgh

Reynolds' leadoff HR in 9th powers Pirates past Brewers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning, powering the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-7 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night.Facing a 2-0 count, Reynolds sent a fastball from Devin Williams (2-1) 425 feet to right-center field for a lead-off blast. Reynolds' 16th homer of the season and first walk-off in the majors ended a drought of 15 games since he hit three against the Washington Nationals on June 26.Wil Crowe (4-6) struck out one without allowing a hit in the final 1 1/3 innings for Pittsburgh.Willy Adames...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Gordon's 10th inning sprint leads Twins to win Mahle's debut

Nick Gordon hit a three-run homer and scored on a 10th-inning grounder as the Minnesota Twins won in Tyler Mahle's debut, scoring a 6-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. The big story coming into the evening was the debut of Mahle, who was acquired for three...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB

