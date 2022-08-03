Read on www.morningjournal.com
Angels hit MLB record-tying seven solo home runs in loss to A's
The Los Angeles Angels hit seven home runs on Thursday, yet they still lost to the Oakland Athletics. How is that possible? Well, each of the Angels' seven dingers were solo shots. The A's scored eight runs, enough to secure an 8-7 victory in Anaheim. The Angels are just the...
Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games
On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
Vogelbach's slam, Alonso's HR send Mets past Nationals
WASHINGTON — Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam and Pete Alonso connected for his 28th homer, helping the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Wednesday.New York won for the eighth time in nine games and opened a 3½-game lead over second-place Atlanta in the NL East. The teams begin a four-day, five-game series Thursday in New York."They're a really good team and they're playing good baseball, but we're a really good team and we're playing good baseball," Vogelbach said. "I just think you take it as you're playing another game and you're playing another series."Chris Bassitt (8-7)...
Mancini Mashes Two Homers, Astros Thump Guardians
The Houston Astros won a second straight contest against the Cleveland Guardians behind a two-homer night from Trey Mancini.
Reynolds' leadoff HR in 9th powers Pirates past Brewers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning, powering the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-7 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night.Facing a 2-0 count, Reynolds sent a fastball from Devin Williams (2-1) 425 feet to right-center field for a lead-off blast. Reynolds' 16th homer of the season and first walk-off in the majors ended a drought of 15 games since he hit three against the Washington Nationals on June 26.Wil Crowe (4-6) struck out one without allowing a hit in the final 1 1/3 innings for Pittsburgh.Willy Adames...
Gordon's 10th inning sprint leads Twins to win Mahle's debut
Nick Gordon hit a three-run homer and scored on a 10th-inning grounder as the Minnesota Twins won in Tyler Mahle's debut, scoring a 6-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. The big story coming into the evening was the debut of Mahle, who was acquired for three...
Derek Dietrich among five minor leaguers suspended for drug violations
Former major league infielder Derek Dietrich was one of five minor leaguers suspended on Friday for violating the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Dietrich, who plays for the New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, received a 50-game suspension without pay after testing positive for the stimulant 1,4-dimethylpentylamine. Dietrich,...
WATCH: Athletics prospect Denzel Clarke hits inside-the-park home run in consecutive games, makes history
Oakland Athletics prospect Denzel Clarke isn't in the majors yet, but he is making history. Clarke, currently ranked as the No. 15 prospect in the A's organization by MLB.com, hit an inside-the-park home runs in back-to-back games. It marks the first time in professional history that a player has achieved...
