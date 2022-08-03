ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleburg, FL

First Coast News

Biker hit by car, killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit by a car and killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville Sunday night, police said. Police said a bicyclist and a small SUV were both traveling eastbound on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville when the bicyclist made a sudden left turn in front of the car.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Planking Traveler

Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida

On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
ORANGE CITY, FL
L. Cane

Where Can You Safely See Rare White Alligators in Florida?

Michael Baker, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. If you're a Floridian or have spent time in Florida, you're likely no stranger to alligators. They aren't rare. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida is home to around 1.3 million alligators. To put that in perspective, Census data indicated that Florida had a population of 21,781,128 in 2020. However, there is a type of alligator is quite rare in Florida - the white alligator.
FLORIDA STATE
keysweekly.com

LOBSTER MINI-SEASON IN THE FLORIDA KEYS SEES MAJOR VIOLATIONS

A busy lobster mini-season in the Florida Keys resulted in several resource violations spotted by Florida Fish & Wildlife officers. Meanwhile, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators stopped hundreds of vessels and made several arrests during the two-day season. Among the arrests was a man who...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Watch: Semi-truck fire on New Kings Road in Jacksonville causes massive flames

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A semi-truck fire spread to an auto parts store front Saturday, setting the structure ablaze, according to the owner of the store. The truck, which was parked outside of New Kings Tire and Auto Repair in the 10,000 block of New Kings Road, caught fire while the owner was not there. He turned around and returned to find it engulfed in flames, he said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

