Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updatesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
First Coast News
Sammy the dog is returned to his owner, all the way from New Jersey to Florida!🐾
It took 8 months to bring Sammy back to his owner in Jacksonville. Check out the beautiful moment where they reunited if you want to shed a tear today!
Kids consignment store headed back to Jacksonville beaches in August
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been nearly a year since one of the oldest kids consignment stores, "Amy's Turn," closed in Jax Beach. Now, a new store will open in the space on Atlantic Blvd. in Neptune Beach, to be called Amber's Turn. “When they announced they were closing I...
Ponte Vedra High School student crowned Miss Florida's Outstanding Teen
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Aashna Shah and her family are heading to Texas this week for the Miss America's Outstanding Teen pageant. The 16-year-old Ponte Vedra High School student was recently crowned the first ever Indian American Miss Florida's Outstanding Teen. Since 7th grade, Shah has been hard...
Once-in-a-lifetime love: Jacksonville couple celebrates 60 years of marriage from hospital room
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One couple's diamond anniversary celebration was made extra special thanks to the staff at Baptist Health Jacksonville. After 60 years, Maximillian had never missed an anniversary celebration with his wife and the staff at Baptist said there was no way a hospital stay was going to stop him.
Upgrades at Marion Park are not enough to bring the park back to life, neighbors say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is upgrading a local park in the Lake Forest area, but some neighbors who have lived by the park for decades say it’s too little late for a park that has fallen into decay. “You rarely see anybody even willing to...
First Coast News
Biker hit by car, killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit by a car and killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville Sunday night, police said. Police said a bicyclist and a small SUV were both traveling eastbound on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville when the bicyclist made a sudden left turn in front of the car.
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida
On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
The Bethel Church raises $115,000 in scholarship money for annual Scholarthon
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bethel Church in downtown Jacksonville is sending students off to college with a little more money for books. The church raised over $115,000 in scholarship money for students. This is all a part of the annual Scholarthon event that is gaining nationwide attention. One student...
Search, rescue efforts end after eastern Kentucky flooding
The search and rescue effort to locate people stranded or injured by the devastating Eastern Kentucky flooding has concluded, Governor Beshear said Thursday.
First Coast News
St. Johns County Commission dedicates 120 parcels to workforce housing
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The median price of a home in St. Johns County climbed over $550,000 in April, a number far out of reach for some. "A lot of it is not affordable, or really geared toward people who are here, working, trying to raise their families," said new homeowner, Rebecca Fogle.
First Coast News
Successful night for First Coast News at the Jumbo Shrimp game!
Jeannie Blaylock threw the first pitch with her beautiful family, and Anthony Austin brought smiles to everyone attending! We'll be back August 27.
Water leaks for hours, damaging Flagler College's historic building before getting noticed
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — First Coast News has learned more about what happened in an iconic building in St Augustine that caused extensive water damage. The water pipe break at Flagler College’s main building had a water pipe break, damaging 46 dorm rooms and has now displaced students.
First Coast News
Fire at auto parts shop on New Kings Road in Jacksonville
This auto parts shop in Jacksonville and a truck parked outside were engulfed in flames Saturday. No one was hurt and the fire was put out. Credit: Josh.
AOL Corp
Kentucky flood survivors say there were warnings but no time to escape the nighttime deluge
LEBURN, Ky. — As the floodwaters receded, tales of survival emerged Tuesday from victims who were roused from sleep by alerts and quickly found themselves trapped in their homes by floating furniture blocking the doors. They described the experience as surreal, recalling how they had to ford through waist-deep...
2 dead, 8 rescued off the coast of the Florida Keys
The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday that it is searching for survivors after two people were found dead and 8 others were rescued off the coast of the Florida Keys.
First Coast News
Police: Man shot on Eastside of Jacksonville, took himself to the hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting this afternoon at 2 p.m. after a man drove himself to the hospital, arriving with gunshot wounds. The man was shot by an unknown suspect during a physical altercation when the suspect pulled a gun on him,...
Remodeled rooms in historic Ponce de Leon building destroyed by leak at Flagler College, will be closed whole school year
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Forty-six newly remodeled rooms were destroyed by a water leak in the historic Ponce de Leon Hall building at Flagler College, according to an email to students. Also called Ponce Hall, the building has been standing since 1888 and is a national historic landmark. Ponce...
Where Can You Safely See Rare White Alligators in Florida?
Michael Baker, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. If you're a Floridian or have spent time in Florida, you're likely no stranger to alligators. They aren't rare. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida is home to around 1.3 million alligators. To put that in perspective, Census data indicated that Florida had a population of 21,781,128 in 2020. However, there is a type of alligator is quite rare in Florida - the white alligator.
keysweekly.com
LOBSTER MINI-SEASON IN THE FLORIDA KEYS SEES MAJOR VIOLATIONS
A busy lobster mini-season in the Florida Keys resulted in several resource violations spotted by Florida Fish & Wildlife officers. Meanwhile, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators stopped hundreds of vessels and made several arrests during the two-day season. Among the arrests was a man who...
Watch: Semi-truck fire on New Kings Road in Jacksonville causes massive flames
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A semi-truck fire spread to an auto parts store front Saturday, setting the structure ablaze, according to the owner of the store. The truck, which was parked outside of New Kings Tire and Auto Repair in the 10,000 block of New Kings Road, caught fire while the owner was not there. He turned around and returned to find it engulfed in flames, he said.
