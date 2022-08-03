Rockford Scanner™: RPD Releases Information On Last Nights Shooting

Read on rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Hit And Run To A Pedestrian, Victim Is Reported To Be A Juvenile.
Sources are reporting a hit and run. It happened around 2:30 pm near the 3500 block of N Rockton. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has hit a pedestrian,. The victim is reported to be a juvenile. Police have not released any information on the suspect vehicle. Unknown on the...
Rockford Scanner™: Victim Grazed By A Bullet On The West Side
Sources are reporting a shooting victim. It happened around 7:40 pm near Auburn and Central. The victim was grazed by a bullet. The victim went to an address on Summerdale, to seek treatment. No other information at this time. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show...
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim In Loves Park, Shot Multiple Times
UPDATE: Multiple sources are reporting 1 person may have passed away. Officials have not yet released any information on the incident, to confirm this yet. At approximately 11:05 this evening emergency personnel were called to. the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Loves Park for a possible shooting victim. A...
Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Searching For This Suspect…
On Monday, August 1, 2022, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Rockford. Police officers responded to 333 E. State Street (Minglewood) for a report of Criminal. Upon arrival, officers observed one of the front windows appeared to be smashed in. Officers were advised that the business was closed to the public at...
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a shooting incident on the West side.
Sources are reporting a shooting incident on the West side. It happened just before 10 pm near Irving and Mulberry. Officials have confirmed they were investigating a possible shots fired incident. We have no reports of injuries or damages. Unknown on suspect information. No other information at this time. If...
Rockford Scanner™: Suspects shoot a Rockford citizen, As they park their vehicle…
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m.,. The Rockford Police Department responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers located a 30-year-old male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers were advised that as the victim was parking their car in the 2600...
Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Extrication In Rockford
At approximately 10:00 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of Parkview Avenue and Spring Creek Road for a auto accident. Two vehicles were involved, one with heavy damage and extrication was required for a person trapped in the vehicle. Two ambulances were needed to transport the injured...
Rockford Scanner™: Serious Injuries After Two Vehicle Accident In Rockford
At approximately 4:40 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of W State Street and Willard Avenue for a two vehicle accident. One person was reported to be seriously injured and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Avoid the area for awhile. If you like Rockford...
Rockford Scanner™: Motorcycle Crashes Into Fence In Roscoe, Man With Multiple Injuries
At approximately 8:10 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 10900 block of Sprague Road in Roscoe for a motorcycle accident. A adult male reportedly crashed his motorcycle into a fence in the area. He was transported to a local hospital and is reported to have serious injuries. Avoid...
Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Needed At Another Accident In Rockford
At approximately 11:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of E State Street and Oak Knolls Avenue N for a auto accident. *Side note: Units from the Rockford Fire Department were asked to wait for police to check the scene because someone possibly had a weapon, then one person said to be involved was reported to have fled the area on foot.
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At A Local Business…
Officials have not released any information on the incident. Sources are reporting an armed robbery this morning at the Fasfuel at State and Bell School. Most the reports said it was to the business. 1 report said it was to a citizen. So it is unclear if it was to...
Please Share, And Lets Help Find Eric Jorgenson
The DeKalb Police Department is requesting assistance locating missing adult Eric Jorgenson. Mr. Jorgenson is a 33-year-old male with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing and a baseball cap. If you see him or know of his whereabouts, please contact the DeKalb Police Department dispatch at (815) 748-8400.
Rockford Scanner™: Garbage Truck On Fire, in Winnebago County
It happened around 7:10 am this morning, in the 5200 block of Windsor rd. The LPFD responded to reports of a garbage truck on fire. The driver was able to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher. LPFD quickly arrived on scene and confirmed. the fire was pretty much extinguished.
Rockford Scanner™: (Delayed/Last Night) Rollover Accident in Boone County
Sources are reporting a rollover accident in Boone County. It happened approx. 11:45 pm near the area of Marengo Rd. & Garden Prairie. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. No reports of extrication. No other information at this time. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and...
Rockford Scanner™: Police arrest a man for a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police
Approximately 5:10 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers observed a vehicle, reported stolen out. of Rockford, on Jefferson Street. The vehicle fled from officers and ultimately struck another. vehicle on W. State Street. The driver, Maurice Gregg, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. After a. brief foot pursuit, he was...
Rockford Scanner™: 2 Semis Crash, Reports Of I-90 At A Standstill
It happened this evening near Beloit. Reports of an accident that involves 2 semis. Unknown if there are more vehicles involved. If you like Rockford Scanner. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. a scene,. Snap a photo or video of the scene,. Send it to us at RockfordScanner@Gmail.com.
Rockford Scanner™: Female Shooting Victim Late Tuesday Night In Rockford
At approximately 11:10 tonight emergency personnel were called to the 1100 block of N Independence Avenue in Rockford for a shooting victim. Upon arrival in the 1100 block of N Independence Avenue near Auburn Street a adult female was located and reported to be suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg and possibly her stomach.
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford police are investigating a shooting incident on Rockford’s Eastside
It happened approximately 9:15 PM on Monday night in the area of Trevor circle and Governors drive. Initial reports are saying that there is a shooting incident near this location. Sources are reporting possible injuries. It is unknown and the severity of the injuries at this time. At the time...
Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Multiple Injuries, Vehicle Crashes into A Structure
Sources are reporting an accident that involves multiple injuries. It happened this morning approx. 5:40 am near Morgan and Winnebago. At least 2 vehicles have collided. 1 of those vehicles continued into a nearby structure. Multiple injuries were being reported. Debris is all over the intersection & area. Avoid the...
Rockford Scanner™: On Friday, Police arrest a subject for marijuana and a firearm in Rockford
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Rockford. Police SCOPE officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1400 block of Kishwaukee. Street. During the traffic stop, officers were able to locate and recover a loaded handgun, over. 96 grams of marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia....
