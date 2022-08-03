ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Rainbow Room announces its annual ‘Back to School Supply Drive’

By Dailyn Wells
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wednesday, officials from The Amarillo Rainbow Room (ARR) announced its annual “Back to School Supply Drive” aiming to help children and families involved in foster care.

According to an ARR press release, the dropoff location for donations is Texas DFPS, located at 3521 SW 15th Avenue, Amarillo, TX. The last day to donate supplies is on August 31.

The ARR has also established an Amazon School Supply Wish List.

“We feel every child deserves the opportunity to have the supplies they need to be successful and confident in school,” said Jennifer Sugg, Amarillo Rainbow Room Coordinator. “We’re asking the community to help with donations of backpacks, pencils, paper and more.”

ARR said they also accept monetary donations. Officials added that preferred donationtions needed incluede; Backpacks, Pencils, Pens, Caluculators, Notebooks, Glue, Rulers and Folders.

For more information on the ARR “Back to School Supply Drive” contact Jenn Sugg, Amarillo Rainbow Room Coordinator at 806-354-6292.

