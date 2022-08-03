CENTURY 21 AllPoints Welcomes Tom Shrum as Regional Vice President of Sales

Multifamily investment giant TruAmerica has said it has acquired five suburban apartment communities that together comprise almost 1,500 units in Florida, Phoenix and Ohio. The acquisition spans three transactions and includes a 981-unit portfolio that’s spread across three properties, which was acquired in partnership with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management. The portfolio includes 314 units in Linden Crossroads and 449 units in Linden Audobon Park (pictured) in Orlando, plus 218 units in Luxe Scottsdale, Phoenix. The properties, which range from studio apartments to three-bedroom apartment homes, were built between 2015 and 2017, TruAmerica said.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO