Kansas man with a history of crime is back in jail
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested 31-year-old Scott A. Gann of Atchison on a Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police arrested him in...
2 hospitalized after driver failed to yield to emergency vehicle
DEKALB COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Wednesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Toyota Camry driven by Israel E. Mariano, 18, Independence, was westbound on Grand Avenue in Cameron. The driver failed to yield to an emergency vehicle. The...
City and MoDOT close to agreement on I-229 furture
Changes will be coming to I-229 and the double-decker bridge. in downtown St. Joseph, but what those changes might be have yet to be decided. St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale says he wants some tweaks made. to the Missouri Department of Transportation’s plans for changes to I-229, but. that...
Tax Free Weekend in St. Joseph also means that its time to Stuff the Bus
School is just around the corner and students are in need of new school supplies for the school year. The United Way of Greater St. Joseph is prepared to help. Director of Community Investment Jodi Flurry says the United Way along with the salvation Army will work to ‘Stuff the Bus’ with school supplies to distribute to students.
Teen Immunization Day reminds parents to get teens immunized ahead of back to school
The St. Joseph Health Department will hold a clinic on Friday to raise awareness of vaccinations that some parents might not realize are needed. The St. Joseph Health Department, along with Mosaic Life Care, have chosen Friday as Teen Immunization Day. Health Educator Stephanie Malita says Teen Immunization has been...
