Philadelphia, PA

American Airlines Cutting Back Flights Out Of Philadelphia International Airport This Fall

By CBS3 Staff
 5 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have a warning for anyone planning a getaway this fall. American Airlines is cutting back flights in September and October out of Philadelphia International Airport.

The cuts make up about 2% of flights for the entire company.

Locally, that means 209 fewer departures next month and about 379 in October.

American says this is all due to passenger demand and staffing concerns.

The airline says it will revisit these adjustments later in the fall.

Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Business
CBS Philly

Beachgoers Walking Through Sizzling Hot Sand To Beat Heat Along Jersey Shore

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Scorching temperatures are taking over the Philadelphia region, and what better way to beat the heat than heading to the Jersey Shore? Beaches were packed in Ocean City as beachgoers soaked up the sun Thursday. But for beachgoers, with temperatures in the high 90s, they had to walk over some sizzling sand to find the perfect spot. OUCH🥵 With high temperatures comes… hot sand 🏖 If you're heading to the beach today beware you'll be walking on sizzling hot sand. @MattPetrillo used his thermometer gun and found sand temperatures ranging from 80 to 107 degrees in Ocean...
CBS Philly

Exclusive: Philadelphia Couple’s Dream Wedding Nearly Derailed After $20,000 Check Stolen From Collection Box

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia couple’s dream wedding set for this weekend was nearly derailed after a $20,000 check meant for a caterer never made it to the business. The U.S. Postal Service is reminding people to be on the lookout for mail theft. Temple alums Cara Graeff and Conor Lyons are tying the knot at a big 240-person wedding in Philly on Saturday. “We’ve been together for eight years nearly so we’ve kind of waiting a while,” Graeff said. The most expensive check they wrote for their big day was about $20,000 to their catering company. “It was the biggest payment we had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE: Advanced Fence Systems Customers Say Bucks County Company Took Thousands, Never Finished Work

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says it is investigating nearly a dozen complaints involving Advanced Fence Systems out of Levittown. Multiple customers say the company took thousands of dollars of deposits but never finished the work. Some of those customers are describing their experiences exclusively to Eyewitness News. Leslie Rothberg wanted to install a picket fence outside her home here in Lower Makefield Township near Yardley to keep her dogs inside her yard and to keep deer out. “This hasn’t really done what I needed it to do,” Rothberg said. A receipt shows Rothberg paid a deposit of more than...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Claymont eyed for new park with marina, amphitheater

  A marina, an amphitheater and 4.4 miles of trails are among the features suggested in a proposal for a large new park in Claymont. “We have a team ready … to make it a first-rate amenity,” said Brett Saddler, executive director of the Claymont Renaissance Development Corp., referring to a group of Delawareans with expertise in the environment, recreation ... Read More
CLAYMONT, DE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Skydiving Instructor Shatters State Record For Most Skydives In 24 Hours

PERKASIE, Pa. (CBS) — A single jump from a plane might be too much for some, but one man is trying to break a state record by falling from the sky more than 100 times on Wednesday. Wednesday is Chris Howard’s 40th birthday. He’s celebrating his special day by giving back to the community. He’s hoping to raise at least $5,000 for foster children. Every time he jumps out of a plane, he’s one step closer to that goal. Dozens of spectators watched as a Bucks County man fell into the history books at Pennridge Airport on Wednesday. “I brought my children with me....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Spring Garden Street Greenway In Philadelphia Receives $1 Million Grant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philly’s Spring Garden Street Greenway is getting a $1 million grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The grant money will go towards providing a walkable and bikeable route across the city. The planned segment will link the Schuylkill River Trail to the Delaware River Trail. It will also link the East Coast Greenway, SEPTA stations, businesses, schools and more. “DCNR is thrilled to join other partners supporting this project, which helps us close one of our Top 10 Trail Gaps and achieves our goal of a trail within 10 minutes of every Pennsylvanian” Dun said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Rite Aid to sell former headquarters

Rite Aid, the long-time East Pennsboro Township-based pharmaceutical company that recently moved its headquarters to Philadelphia has put its former headquarters up for sale. “We are marketing the Camp Hill office for sale and working with a broker,” Terri Hickey, Rite Aid’s director of public relations said in an e-mail.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Crumbl Cookies continues N.J. expansion with new opening

Crumbl Cookies has opened its latest New Jersey spot. The cookie chain landed in Cherry Hill, debuting its first location this far south in the state. Crumbl’s new store in Cherry Hill opened Aug. 4 at 950 Garden Park Blvd. A grand opening ceremony will be held on Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
CBS Philly

CBS3 SummerFest: Sweet Brew Café In Phoenixville Offers Cup Of Joe, Bagels For A Good Cause

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – It’s a Summerfest Friday and CBS3 is on the move to Phoenixville in Chester County. You’ll find many unique restaurants, cafes and retail shops in town. Phoenixville is known for its small businesses in town. One local couple decided to open their own brick and mortar after selling bags of freshly roasted coffee from their home during the pandemic and it’s a twist on your typical coffee shop. At Sweet Brew Café on Bridge Street, coffee is on the menu. “Hot coffee, ice coffee, cold brew, fun lattes, the dunkaroo-inspired iced latte,” Jamie Weiss, the co-owner of Sweet Brew Café,...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Calif. Biotech Firm Wants King of Prussia for Its East-Coast Operations But Must Build to Fit Shifted Staff

Exelixis Inc., Calif. biotech company, is working at a build-to-lease arrangement in King of Prussia from which to run its East Coast operatImage via Exelixis Inc. Exelixis Inc., a Calif. biotech company, targeted King of Prussia to hold its East Coast operations. However, absent a building it found suitable, it is now eyeing a built-to-suit facility. Natalie Kostelni unrolled the blueprints on this proposed structure in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

