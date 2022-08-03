Missing 77-year-old woman from Franklin Co. found safe

A 77-year-old woman who was reported missing from Franklin County Wednesday has been found safe, according to Gahanna Police.

She had last been seen at 1 a.m. Wednesday by police in West Virginia, after being reported missing late Tuesday night.

On Thursday evening, Gahanna Police confirmed that she was found safe.

