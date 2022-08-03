Seattle Ends COVID Hazard Pay for Grocery Store Workers

Read on theskanner.com
Amazon Go store in downtown Seattle to close due to 'safety concerns'
SEATTLE — Amazon is the latest business to close one of its stores over "safety concerns" in downtown Seattle. Amazon is temporarily closing its Amazon Go store at Fourth Avenue and Pike Street for "the safety of our store employees, customers, and third-party vendors." Six other Amazon Go stores...
restaurantdive.com
Seattle passes permanent 15% delivery fee cap with exceptions
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell signed a law capping delivery fees charged to operators by third-party delivery platforms at 15% of the order total, Wednesday. The fee cap, however, allows delivery platforms to charge more to restaurants that request other services, like marketing. The law further stipulates that third-party delivery companies...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle residents, business fight homelessness, upsetting activists and media
Residents and business owners are taking back their streets from the homeless. They have placed one-ton concrete blocks around their neighborhoods and businesses in an effort to stop the homeless from moving back in and wreaking havoc. The concrete blocks prevent broken-down RVs and tents from occupying the space. They’re...
The Stranger
Ann Davison’s Push for Pointless Prosecutions Targets the Poor, Mentally Ill
A Stranger analysis of the criminal histories of the 113 people targeted by the City Attorney’s High Utilizer Initiative (HUI), a program designed to single-out certain “prolific offenders” for prosecution, found that nearly 65% of them have not been convicted of a crime in Seattle Municipal Court (SMC) since January 1, 2020.
tornadopix.com
South Seattle apartment block secures money to stay affordable
An apartment building in South Seattle will remain affordable for decades to come after a successful community fundraising effort. The nonprofit that is buying Arches Apartments on Rainier Avenue South says it has secured funds to keep rents below market rates. Among the donations: $2 million grant from Amazon. Arches...
Chronicle
Washington Tenants Need to Work 72 Hours a Week at Minimum Wage to Afford Rent
Significant increases to Washington's minimum wage have not been enough to offset rising rent prices for scores of workers across the state. A minimum-wage worker in Washington would need to work 72 hours each week to afford a typical one-bedroom apartment. In King and Snohomish counties, that stretches past 90 hours a week.
5 things to know this Friday
SEATTLE — The Blue Angels are back for the big Seafair weekend. For decades, the show has caused big backups, but this year’s flight plan is allowing the I-90 bridge to be open for drivers. Despite the bridge being open, people looking to attend the weekend events could...
multihousingnews.com
Affinity Investments Sells Upscale Tacoma Asset for $46M
HomeStreet Bank provided financing for the purchase of the 111-unit asset. Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of Sixth & Alder, a 111-unit luxury community in Tacoma, Wash., for $46.2 million. Kidder Mathews worked on behalf of the buyer, a private investor, in the off-market transaction. The seller was Affinity Investments, according to Yardi Matrix. According to Pierce County public records, the acquisition was financed by a $28.5 million loan held by HomeStreet Bank.
q13fox.com
South King County mayors blast county, state officials over recent crime surge
KING COUNTY, Wash. - The mayors of several South King County cities penned a letter decrying the recent surge in crime, urging county and state officials to do something about it. Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus, Black Diamond Mayor Carol Benson, Enumclaw Mayor Jan Molinaro, Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell, Kent...
KUOW
Seattle's Duwamish Tribe 'on the outside looking in' as city names new Indigenous Advisory Council
The city of Seattle is named for Duwamish leader Chief Seattle, yet his own descendants say they’ve been excluded from an effort to involve more Indigenous people in city issues. Duwamish Tribal Councilmember Ken Workman was the tribe's chosen delegate to be considered for a spot on the city's...
southsoundbiz.com
Housing Market Continues to Adjust, Moderate
The housing market continued adjusting in July, with new statistics from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service showing more listings and fewer pending and closed sales from a year ago, including in South Sound. Prices still rose but at a generally slower pace across the 26-county NWMLS system. In the four-county...
Co-owner of Puyallup steel fabrication business pleads guilty to tax fraud of more than $1 million
The co-owner of a Puyallup steel fabrication business pleaded guilty Friday in the U.S. District Court in Tacoma to nine counts of failing to pay over employment taxes that added up to more than $1 million, U.S. District Attorney Nick Brown announced. Donna Powell, 56, is the co-owner and financial...
2 Washington Oyster Restaurants Among The Best In The U.S.
Mashed found the best places to enjoy delicious oysters.
KUOW
It's not just about you: Today So Far
If you're riding in a car, wear a seatbelt. If you're rewiring a house, turn the power off. If you're going to travel through time, you need 1.21 gigawatts at 88 mph. It's basic common sense. So if you're going to be hanging indoors among large crowds these days, wear a mask.
KUOW
WA health officials stress prevention amid rise of MPV cases
Cases of MPV, also known as monkeypox, are doubling in Washington state every 8 to 10 days. KUOW’s Paige Browning has been following the outbreak. She spoke with Kim Malcolm about the latest developments. This interview has been edited for clarity. Kim Malcolm: Today, the federal government declared a...
ER nurse condemns staffing shortage at Providence Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — Heidi said the pain and suffering at the Providence Everett emergency department isn't exclusive to the patients. The nurses are feeling it, too. "It's defeating showing up every day knowing these people need us and we can only do what we can," she said. "We've felt quite abandoned there."
Clever and classy Seattle floating home seems twice its size
The private deck puts you right on Lake Union.
KOMO News
Mayor Harrell speaks out about eco blocks that aim to deter long-term RV parking
SEATTLE — The massive concrete blocks -- some that weigh nearly 2,000 pounds -- are being placed on public streets and sidewalks in Seattle, prompting concern from housing advocates who say the city isn't doing enough to crack down on those who place them. 21. The eco blocks, which...
KOMO News
Washington state officials euthanize mother bear and her 3 cubs in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Multiple bears in Western Washington have been euthanized in recent days amid an increase in bear sightings, including four bears in North Bend that were put to sleep. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said a mother bear and her three cubs were getting...
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Alaska Airlines sued, multiple fires spread across state
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3. Two Muslim men sue Alaska Airlines for racial profiling. Two Muslim men from Seattle who were kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight are now suing the airline, claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination.
