Hope for the Warriors accepting applications for 2023 scholarships

Jacksonville business holding school supply giveaway Sunday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Organizations in Eastern North Carolina are finding ways to help students obtain school supplies before classes begin. The Carolina Real Estate Group is hosting its annual book bag giveaway this weekend. The group purchased materials and bags for the giveaway, and they plan to help 500 students in the area.There will […]
ENC places Guy Fieri should do ‘Triple D’ next
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You can always find good food in Eastern North Carolina, as there is a selection for everyone. With Guy Fieri being in Morehead City earlier this week, that got us thinking … where should Guy visit the next time he’s in town? We have so many incredible ‘diners, drive-ins and dives’ […]
Jamesville 14U team celebrates World Series win
JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –The Babe Ruth World Series championship trophy officially arrived home on Friday. The Jamesville 14U softball all-star team, which won the World Series title after an impressive run in the national tournament last month in Florida, celebrated their accomplishments during a ceremony at J.W. Willis Ballpark. Family members, fans, local officials and […]
ECU commit Parker Byrd has below-the-knee amputation, follow-up surgery
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming East Carolina University freshman Parker Byrd underwent a successful below-the-knee amputation Thursday evening, his mother announced. Byrd has now undergone eight surgeries after suffering serious leg damage in a Beaufort County boating accident in July. “Parker did well through surgery,” his mother, Mitzi Byrd, wrote in a Facebook post. “Dr. […]
Armed Beaufort Co. drug trafficker sentenced to 15 years
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. –– A Beaufort County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug-related crimes where he pled guilty to charges earlier this year. Adrian Lamont Dixon of Aurora was sentenced to 180 months imprisonment for Possession and Carrying a Firearm in relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime. On February 16, Dixon […]
New Bern man held on $1.5M bond on drug charges
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man was being held on a $1.5 million bond after his arrest on drug-related charges following a vehicle stop on Thursday. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies and New Bern police officers conducted a vehicle stop on Glenburnie Road. During the search heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and […]
Havelock man arrested on drug charges
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man has been arrested and is facing drug charges. Havelock police arrested Brian Onuffer-Fagan, 29, of Havelock on Thursday. Officers and detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Nunn Street in Havelock regarding a drug investigation. Onuffer-Fagan was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, and possession of heroin, and […]
Onslow Co. man arrested for bomb threats now facing arson charges
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County man who was charged with making bomb threats back in May has been arrested and charged with two counts of arson. Kenneth Reynolds was arrested after an investigation into two fires that Onslow County Sheriff’s Office investigators said were intentionally set. Officials said he admitted himself into a […]
Wilson man arrested for 2014 rape, kidnapping of 12-year-old
The reported assault had happened months earlier, in June, and left a 12-year-old girl pregnant, Wilson police said.
