Financial Reports

Investopedia

Berkshire Hathaway Q2 2022 Earnings Report Recap

Berkshire Hathaway Earnings Results Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction Earnings Per Share ($) Miss (29,754) (4,079) Revenue ($B) Miss 9.3 57.5 Operating Earnings ($B) Beat 9.3 6.9. Source: Predictions based on analysts' consensus from Visible Alpha. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) Financial Results: Analysis. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported Q2...
Benzinga

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
Benzinga

Recap: Stem Q2 Earnings

Stem STEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Stem missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $47.61 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Liberty SiriusXM Gr: Q2 Earnings Insights

Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Liberty SiriusXM Gr beat estimated earnings by 77.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $0.7. Revenue was up $95.00 million from...
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
Benzinga

Recap: CSW Industrials Q1 Earnings

CSW Industrials CSWI reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CSW Industrials beat estimated earnings by 34.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.88 versus an estimate of $1.4. Revenue was up $38.67 million from the same...
Benzinga

Prestige Consumer: Q1 Earnings Insights

Prestige Consumer PBH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prestige Consumer beat estimated earnings by 4.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $1.04. Revenue was up $7.88 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Sigma Additive Q2 Earnings

Sigma Additive SASI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sigma Additive beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $92 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview

Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Recap: Twist Bioscience Q3 Earnings

Twist Bioscience TWST reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Twist Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 17.56%, reporting an EPS of $-1.08 versus an estimate of $-1.31. Revenue was up $21.09 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Cogent Comms Hldgs Q2 Earnings

Cogent Comms Hldgs CCOI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cogent Comms Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.25. Revenue was up $7.54 million from...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For HCI Group

HCI Group HCI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that HCI Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. HCI Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Cellectar Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights

Cellectar Biosciences CLRB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cellectar Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 18.45%, reporting an EPS of $-1.22 versus an estimate of $-1.03. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Performant Financial

Performant Financial PFMT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Performant Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. Performant Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Insulet Posts Q2 Revenue Beat, Lifts FY22 Guidance

Insulet Corporation PODD posted a Q2 net loss of $(35) million, or an EPS loss of $(0.50) compared to $(0.37) a year ago. Q2 sales increased 13.8% Y/Y, or 17.7% in constant currency, to $299.4 million, exceeding the guidance range of 12%-15% in constant currency and the consensus of $291.45 million.
Benzinga

Willdan Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Willdan Group WLDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Willdan Group missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $5.62 million from the same...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems DCTH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Delcath Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.95. Delcath Systems bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
