How to Watch PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship Live on August 4

Read on www.tvguide.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Speed Up Your Recovery at Greensboro CryotherapyThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Get Pain Relief from Cupping Therapy at Paradox WellnessThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
CBS Sports
2022 Wyndham Championship leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Round 4 on Sunday
A rainy Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina, saw only four groups complete their third rounds at the 2022 Wyndham Championship. With play set to resume at 7:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, it will be a sprint to the finish as Brendon Wu and Sungjae Im command the lead at 12 under with seven holes still needed to be played in their third rounds.
Yardbarker
Will Zalatoris parts ways with caddie at Wyndham Championship
Will Zalatoris parted ways with caddie Ryan Goble following Friday's second round of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. A public reason was not given for the split. The two had been paired together on the golf course for over three years. Zalatoris, who is 14th in the Official World...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians Live on August 7
MLB Sunday Leadoff: The Houston Astros take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. On August 7 at 12:05 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians will play the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on Peacock. Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians. When: August 7 at 12:05 PM ET. Stream: Peacock.
CBS Sports
2022 Wyndham Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, radio, golf coverage
The regular season of the PGA Tour finishes up at the 2022 Wyndham Championship which began Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. With several players vying for FedEx Cup Playoff spots and PGA Tour playing privileges on the line, every shot will be magnified around this Donald Ross design.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
John Huh posts 61 to take lead at Wyndham Championship
John Huh ran in five straight birdies and added a long eagle putt to shoot a career-low, 9-under-par 61 and take the first-round lead Thursday at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. Huh leads South Korea's Sungjae Im by two shots at the PGA Tour's regular-season finale. Peter Malnati and...
The wild story of how 87 golfers made the cut at the Wyndham Championship
That’s how many golfers survived the 36-hole cut at this week’s Wyndham Championship, the regular-season finale. It’s the most players to make the cut on the PGA Tour since the cut rule changed to low 65 and ties to start the 2019-20 season, breaking the previous high mark of 84 at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May.
GOLF・
TVGuide.com
The CBS Fall 2022 TV Schedule is Here
CBS' 2022 fall TV schedule has been revealed, and if you're generally a fan of CBS' regular, acronym heavy content, you are bound to be satisfied by what's coming. There's more NCIS, more FBI, more S.W.A.T., and more CSI on the way, along with Blue Bloods The Equalizer, and a few new procedurals about people solving crimes and kicking ass. Comedies Ghosts, The Neighborhood, and Young Sheldon also scored early renewals, and will return alongside Bob Hearts Abishola.
Will Zalatoris and long-time caddie Ryan Goble have parted ways
Will Zalatoris and Ryan Goble have worked together for several years, putting together an incredible resume on the PGA Tour (everything except a win). However, after Friday’s second round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, the pair split. Zalatoris made two eagles down...
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Rams K Matt Gay Mic'd Up at Training Camp
Gay's appearance in front of the microphone was a banner day for specialists across the league.
Comments / 0