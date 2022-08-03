ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship Live on August 4

Will Zalatoris parts ways with caddie at Wyndham Championship

Will Zalatoris parted ways with caddie Ryan Goble following Friday's second round of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. A public reason was not given for the split. The two had been paired together on the golf course for over three years. Zalatoris, who is 14th in the Official World...
How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians Live on August 7

MLB Sunday Leadoff: The Houston Astros take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. On August 7 at 12:05 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians will play the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on Peacock. Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians. When: August 7 at 12:05 PM ET. Stream: Peacock.
John Huh posts 61 to take lead at Wyndham Championship

John Huh ran in five straight birdies and added a long eagle putt to shoot a career-low, 9-under-par 61 and take the first-round lead Thursday at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. Huh leads South Korea's Sungjae Im by two shots at the PGA Tour's regular-season finale. Peter Malnati and...
The CBS Fall 2022 TV Schedule is Here

CBS' 2022 fall TV schedule has been revealed, and if you're generally a fan of CBS' regular, acronym heavy content, you are bound to be satisfied by what's coming. There's more NCIS, more FBI, more S.W.A.T., and more CSI on the way, along with Blue Bloods The Equalizer, and a few new procedurals about people solving crimes and kicking ass. Comedies Ghosts, The Neighborhood, and Young Sheldon also scored early renewals, and will return alongside Bob Hearts Abishola.
