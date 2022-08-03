Indiana GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski killed in car crash

Read on www.deseret.com
Who is Kari Lake? Meet Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee
Former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor Kari Lake won Arizona’s Republican primary this week to represent her party in November’s gubernatorial election. The Associated Press called the race for Lake Thursday night following a close race with developer Karrin Taylor Robson. Lake will face off with Democratic nominee and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
What’s known about the victims of the Kentucky flood
Since devastating floodwaters raged through eastern Kentucky last week, 37 bodies have been recovered, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. He said hundreds more are missing and predicted recovery crews would be locating dead people for weeks. Hundreds have also been rescued, according to Bashear’s office. In a news release...
What Rusty Bowers said about the future of Arizona Republicans
The Arizona Republican Party has fallen. That was Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers’ take after he lost his bid for a state Senate seat Tuesday. “I’ve joked and said the party has taken Kabul and I’m on the last plane out to Uzbekistan,” he said by phone Friday during a layover en route to Israel as part of a trip to learn how desert farming techniques and desalinated water and distribution systems could work in Arizona.
Rain pounds southern Utah amid horrific drought plaguing the West
More than 80% of Utah is in extreme drought, according to the latest calculations by the U.S. Drought Monitor. The map paints a grim picture, showing that a little less than 8% of Utah is in exceptional drought. That is a bad place to be. A new report released by...
Opinion: What my generation is facing — A high schooler’s take on the climate crisis
On July 17, Salt Lake City met the record for the highest summer temperature in recorded history, and by the time you read this that record may very well be broken. We’re heading into the depth of a scorching summer with a worrying lack of clarity: Today, 99% of Utah is under either extreme or severe drought levels, with eight of the last 10 years being classified as drought years. We’ve become so desensitized to statistics like these in Utah and the West that heat waves and droughts barely register as policy issues, slipping under the radar of a rapidly metastasizing climate disaster. Eastern Utah has reported a temperature change over the last century triple that of the global temperature increase.
Seven golfers with BYU ties will give Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship local flavor
FARMINGTON — President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Robbins and his staff at the Utah Sports Commission who team with the Korn Ferry Tour to run the Utah Championship golf tournament are living charmed lives these days. Not only did the organizers get a couple of visits from PGA...
Report: Glen Canyon Dam plumbing problems could cause ‘massive bottleneck’ on Colorado River
A report released Wednesday suggests declining flows on the Colorado River are not only putting power generation at the Glen Canyon Dam at risk, but impacting the ability to deliver water to Nevada, California, Arizona and Mexico, otherwise known as the lower basin. Compiled by the Utah Rivers Council, the...
Former BYU golfers near top of leaderboard at Utah Championship
Golfers with BYU ties made up nearly 5% of the field in this week’s Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship at Oakridge Country Club with seven golfers competing. Because of two weather delays Friday, the cut won’t come until Saturday morning, but at least four of the Cougar contingent will play on the weekend with another having a chance.
BYU golfer Carson Lundell fares well at Utah Korn Ferry event, other former Cougars in contention
Carson Lundell couldn’t stop shaking his head. He had just made a bogey after hitting his drive some 325 yards, within 80 yards of the green on his final hole in his first round at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship at Oakridge Country Club. Lundell’s shot from...
