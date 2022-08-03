ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

A back-to-school necklace sounds innocent — but it has a darker meaning

By Natalie Issa
deseret.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.deseret.com

Comments / 172

vln
2d ago

I’m sorry but where do people come up with this stuff kids need to get off the Internet and out in the yard working or playing so they get some physical exercise and stop being online. And the parents all need to grow a pair

Reply(14)
346
Cathy Williams
2d ago

they need to get rid of sites like tic tok, too many following this site and wind up losing their lives or their property. common sense no longer exists, so very sad.

Reply(6)
164
Norabug
2d ago

A lot of parents don't parent, they let TV and video games raise their children! My grandson goes outside to play and do stuff outdoors!

Reply(7)
132
Related
The Independent

People who sleep on this side of the bed are more likely to be positive, study finds

New research has suggested that which side of the bed you sleep on may affect how you feel when you wake up.A survey by British Wool has found that people who sleep on the left side of the bed are more likely to feel optimistic when they are awake compared to those who sleep on the right side.The research, which surveyed 1,500 people, found that 66 per cent of people who sleep on the left side would describe themselves as “glass half full” type of people, compared to 60 per cent of right-side sleepers.In addition, right side sleepers are less...
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Most adults with autism can recognise facial emotions, almost as well as those without the condition

Difficulties with social communication and interaction are considered core features of autism. There is a common perception autistic people are poor at recognising others’ emotions and have little insight into how effectively they do so. We are used to seeing these challenges portrayed in popular culture, such as television shows The Good Doctor, Atypical or Love on the Spectrum. And there are exercises and therapies autistic people might do with a psychologist or speech pathologist to try to help them improve at this important social skill. Yet, the research findings are messy. Some studies have very small sample sizes, others do...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Mental Health Services#Urban Dictionary
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Maya Devi

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Mother of wild-haired toddler who's one of 100 people in the world with 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she'll be sad when her daughter grows out of it and loses her distinctive locks

The mother of a toddler with a rare condition called 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she will be sad when her daughter grows out of the condition. Charlotte Davis, 28, from Great Blakenham in Suffolk, appeared on This Morning today to discuss her 18-month-old daughter Layla's condition, which has earned her nicknames like Boris Johnson and Albert Einstein.
KIDS
LiveScience

What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?

Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, news outlets reported (opens in new tab) the story of a pregnant 10-year-old girl who had to travel from Ohio to Indiana to access abortion care. The story highlighted how young victims of rape will be affected by the court's ruling and jumpstarted a discussion about the risks that pregnancy and childbirth pose to young children.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy