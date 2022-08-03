Grass fire burning in Brazoria County; officials ask public to avoid the area

Read on www.khou.com
City of Katy issues mandatory water restrictions for residents after reaching Stage 3 Severe Drought Conditions
KATY, Texas – The city of Katy has issued a mandatory water restriction for residents as the city is now in Stage 3 Severe Drought Conditions. The mandatory water restrictions go into effect immediately based on the City's Drought Contingency Plan. Watering is limited to two days a...
22-month-old twin dies after cement truck falls over bridge, lands onto another vehicle on beltway in east Harris Co., HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 22-month-old toddler has died after a cement truck reportedly lost control and went off an overpass, landing on top of another vehicle in east Harris County Friday afternoon, deputies said. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened at the intersection...
Katy residents could be fined up to $2K if they don’t cut back on water usage
KATY, Texas — The city of Katy moved to Stage Three of its drought contingency plan Friday. This comes after upgrading to Stage Two on Monday. Under Stage Three, residents will continue the actions of Stage One and Stage Two as well as mandatory restrictions under Stage 3. The goal is to reduce water usage by 15%, based on the water usage data over the past 12 months, the city said.
Child dies when concrete truck goes off E. Beltway overpass and lands on vehicle, sheriff says
Drivers were told to avoid the East Beltway at Woodforest after a concrete mixer lost control, fell off the mainlanes, and landed on a vehicle below. The person who died on Friday when a concrete-mixing truck rolled over in east Harris County was a child who may be just 22 months old.
Katy raises water restrictions to stage 3
The City of Katy has raised its water restrictions. Residents can only water their lawns twice a week.
Toddler dead after concrete truck goes over Beltway 8 overpass, lands on vehicle, HCSO says
A toddler died Friday afternoon after a concrete truck went over an overpass on Beltway 8, landing on a vehicle, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said there were four people — a 54-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman and two 22-month-old twins — in the vehicle when the concrete truck landed on it.
Traffic alert: Big freeway closure in downtown Houston this weekend
HOUSTON — Heads up! There's a big freeway closure happening in downtown Houston that you're going to want to avoid this weekend. All of the southbound lanes of the I-69/Eastex Freeway at I-45/North Freeway will be closed for construction starting at 9 p.m. Friday. The closure will last through...
City of Katy enters Stage 3 mandatory water restrictions
KATY, Texas - The City of Katy announced on Friday afternoon its entering Stage 3 severe drought conditions. As a result of the announcement, mandatory restrictions for water are in effect immediately. Katy residents who violate the restrictions could face violations including a written warning, citation, and/or disconnection of water...
6 arrested, home condemned by fire marshal after drug bust in west Houston, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Six people were arrested during a search warrant of a home in west Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. HCSO Captain D. Wine said the suspects were arrested after deputies found heroin and meth inside the home located on Loch Marie Lane in the Gencairn subdivision.
'Enough is enough': Northeast Houston residents want neighborhood eyesore cleaned up, demolished
HOUSTON – Residents of a neighborhood in northeast Houston said two abandoned properties on the same street have been eyesores for years, and calls for their cleanup and demolition haven't gotten far. "Nothing has been done. I've been contacting the city to try to get some help," said...
Katy residents face up to $2K fine after city moves to Stage Three drought plan
Katy raised its drought contingency plan to Stage Three Friday, August 5. Under the new water restrictions, residents could face up to a $2,000 fine.
Southwest Texas chemical plant fire causes major damage
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (KHOU/CBS NEWSPATH)- A fire at a Wharton chemical plant reignited Wednesday morning after burning for nearly eight hours overnight. The fire led to a shelter-in-place for people living around the facility Tuesday night. According to the Wharton Fire Department, the fire involving a chemical plant broke out...
What's being done to curb crime in Spring Branch?
Crime in the area is down dramatically in the first six months of 2022, compared to 2021. But what more can be done?
Family of Arlene Alvarez holds news conference after home burglarized to urge community to rally against crime in Harris County
HOUSTON – The family of a 9-year-old Houston girl who died after she was shot by a man who opened fire when he was robbed at an ATM last year held a news conference Thursday to urge the community to rally against increased crime in Harris County. The news...
Residents, local leaders get together to formulate plan to combat crime in Spring Branch
HOUSTON — Hundreds of residents in the Spring Branch area met with local leaders to ask for more help fighting crime. Now, they're getting some high-tech help. In December 2021, a gunman robbed and shot two teenage brothers at Pitner Pocket Park. One was killed. Zoe was just down...
Crews put out fire at west Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON — Crews worked Thursday to put out a fire at a west Houston apartment complex. The Houston Fire Department responded to the complex on Kirkwood Drive, near the intersection of Briar Forest Drive. HFD tweeted that no injuries were reported and the fire had been put out just...
Man found dead outside restaurant in Stafford, police say
STAFFORD, Texas — The Stafford Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead outside of a restaurant Saturday night. Police were responding to a shooting at Brenda's Taqueria on the feeder of the Southwest Freeway near Kirkwood Road. Witnesses told police two groups of people were involved...
Houston firefighter hurt after falling through the roof while fighting a 2-alarm fire at a bus warehouse
HOUSTON — There was a brief scare for Houston firefighters as they battled a two-alarm warehouse fire late Thursday. The first units to arrive at the southside warehouse where school buses are housed saw heavy flames shooting through the roof. Firefighters were up there fighting the flames, when one...
Cypress family receives $10M settlement after garbage truck kills father; Murder trial to start soon
HOUSTON, Texas — A Cypress family has a little bit of closure after a multi-million dollar settlement after a 65-year-old man was run over and killed by a garbage truck in 2020. But as the civil lawsuits come to an end, a murder trial is set to begin. Three...
HCSO: Woman dies after being struck in hit-and-run crash in north Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was killed during a hit-and-run collision in north Harris County early Friday morning. This happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive near Fallbrook. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the victim was walking on the road when someone drove by...
