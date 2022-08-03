Read on hypebeast.com
Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12MBryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
The 7 Best Cookies in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
The most of National Night out in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Eater
New Israeli Seafood Spot Hopes to Satisfy Santa Monica’s Crudo Craze
If the success of Santa Monica’s Crudo e Nudo — which recently expanded to NYC — Silver Lake’s Ceviche Project and the newly opened Causita, are any indication, a case could be made that Angelenos still can’t get enough ultra-fresh, raw, or simply cured fish — sushi or otherwise. Savida, which opened at 1303 Montana Avenue in Santa Monica in late June, joins the ranks of these popular seafood spots with its menu of tuna tacos, crudos, ceviche, and more.
Eater
LA Legend Pink’s Hot Dogs Is Giving Away Free Chili Dogs All Weekend
Iconic Los Angeles food stand Pink’s Hot Dogs is giving away free chili dogs all weekend long. The La Brea restaurant, known for its dozens of inventive takes on classic LA dogs, is partnering with Amazon’s Prime Video to promote the upcoming series A League of Their Own, and in doing so fans can score no-cost dogs Friday through Sunday. To earn a gratis chili dog, just make sure to be in line between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. (aka “the seventh inning stretch”) Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7.
The Top 20 Power Lunch Spots in L.A. Now
A.O.C. Brentwood This Mediterranean mecca is from Caroline Styne and Suzanne Goin — key figures behind Hollywood’s favorite philanthropic culinary event, L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade. Angelini The original Fairfax location first gained an industry following thanks in large part to late Hollywood publicist David Horowitz, who would hold court there. A Palisades outpost opened this year.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in Hollywood HistoryThe New L.A. Power Lunch: Longer, Boozier and Still Alive!Will This Avenue Become the Next Hot Block in Los Angeles? E. baldi Chef Edoardo “Edo” Baldi’s Canon Drive outpost, specializing in Tuscan recipes, is a staple for restaurant row...
outlooknewspapers.com
Pasadena Pops Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin
The Pasadena Pops Rusnak Summer Concert Series reached its midway point on Saturday, July 23, with “Aretha: A Tribute” concert to celebrate Aretha Franklin. Broadway diva Capathia Jenkins’ soaring voice entertained the audience with many of the Queen of Soul’s greatest hits as they enjoyed picnic dining in the beautiful setting at the L.A. County Arboretum.
randomlengthsnews.com
Get Ready for the 33rd Annual Long Beach Jazz Festival
To lounge outdoors, on a summer day or night among friends and loved ones, listening to some of the best live music that Los Angeles has to offer, that’s the very experience that the Long Beach Jazz Festival brings annually to music fans. This is the festival’s 33rd year and it’s coming right up, Aug. 12 to 14. The celebrated event is the only Southern California jazz festival staged on a gorgeous grassy knoll within a beautiful waterfront setting.
The most of National Night out in Los Angeles
National Night Out is an annual event that takes place on the first Tuesday of August. This year, it falls on August 7. The event is meant to promote relationships between members of the community and police officers, as well as raise awareness about crime and safety issues.
Eater
It’s Dumpling Drama as Din Tai Fung Drops Americana for Glendale Galleria
Big news out of Glendale today, as Din Tai Fung is decamping from the Rick Caruso-owned Americana at Brand to take up a much larger piece of real estate at the adjacent Glendale Galleria. While the move is not imminent — Din Tai Fung won’t open at the Galleria until the fourth quarter of 2023 —it’s a big get for the adjacent Brookfield Properties-owned mall, which has ceded customers and business to the glossy, newer Americana over the years. Prior to the Americana, the Glendale Galleria was a hub of retail operations for the entire West Coast, event spawning brands like Massis Kabob and the Panda Express.
Burger Food Truck Heavy Handed Opening Santa Monica Brick-and-Mortar
The new restaurant will also offer soft serve, craft beer, and natural wine
hypebeast.com
Milk Bar and Taco Bell Come Together to Introduce "Strawberry Bell Truffles"
In yet another unexpected collaboration for the summer, Taco Bell and Milk Bar have come together to introduce “Strawberry Bell Truffles.” Combining the iconic Crunchy Taco shell and the New York-based dessert company’s famous truffles, the duo has created a unique-yet-familiar treat. A years-long concept in the...
grimygoods.com
10 Must-See Free Summer Concerts in Los Angeles This August 2022
With so many options for free entertainment and events, it’s time again to dive into the best free summer concerts in Los Angeles. Featuring diverse acts of world class standards, as well as rising stars and local gems, this summer is packed with free shows and festivals well worth braving the LA heat and traffic to get to. This year, in addition to the city’s many longstanding summer concert series, there are also a few newcomers excited to bring new musical discoveries to their fellow Angelenos. From performing art collectives to the best indie artists, the musical scope to choose from is sure to please any music lover’s taste. Be sure to check out these 10 featured summer concert series taking place at iconic LA locations from the Skirball Cultural Center to the heart of downtown LA. And, be sure to check out more free summer concerts in Los Angeles here.
HipHopDX.com
Blueface Hit With Lawsuit Over Alleged Hookah Lounge Beatdown
Los Angeles, CA – Blueface has been handed a lawsuit stemming from a 2019 brawl at a Los Angeles hookah bar. According to documents viewed by Radar Online, Blueface (real name Johnathan Porter) is being sued by Ray Anthony Gonzalez for assault, battery, gender violence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
SFGate
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi Find Buyer for Pasadena Mansion
After multiple price cuts, the palatial Pasadena, CA, property owned by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne and her husband, Tom Girardi, has finally found a buyer. Initially on the market in 2021 for $13 million, the mansion came with the added complexity of a bankruptcy...
spectrumnews1.com
LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis
Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
spectrumnews1.com
Evening Briefing: Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash arrested; parts of SR-170 and I-405 get sound walls; Hollyhock House to reopen to public
Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Drier air moves into SoCal for the weekend, which will help heat temperatures, especially inland. The chance for mountain and desert storms will also decrease with the...
NBC Los Angeles
Dream Job? Children's Hospital LA is Looking for a Full Time Baby Cuddler
The Children's Hospital of LA announced that they are looking for a full-time baby cuddler, according to a press release. The new position will be a part of its baby cuddler-program, Koala Corps, which is a program that was designed to support critical newborn infants by holding and cuddling them.
outlooknewspapers.com
Film Festival Returns to Glendale
First published in the July 30 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Following a one-year hiatus, the Glendale International Film Festival has returned under the management of Glendale Arts. From Thursday, Sept. 29, through Thursday, Oct. 6, GIFF audiences will convene in person for Film Week Glendale — eight days...
Los Angeles Residents Continuing to Reduce Water Use After Restrictions
Los Angeles residents have continued to reduce water usage at a steady pace to offset a historic drought, and those efforts appear to be working, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power officials said at a council committee meeting Thursday.
kcrw.com
It’s ‘good to be home’ for Compton native and blues icon Keb’ Mo’
You’ve likely heard the singing and blues guitar playing from Compton native Kevin Roosevelt Moore, even if you don’t recognize his name. Known as Keb’ Mo,’ he released his self-titled album nearly 30 years ago, and since then, he’s won five Grammys, topped the Billboard blues charts, played at the White House, and had an acting career.
