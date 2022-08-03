Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jackson Co. through 6pm Wed.

Read on www.wkhm.com
Funnel Clouds Thursday PM
The pictures of funnel clouds above and below were tweeted out by the Grand Rapids National Weather Service Thursday afternoon. They said: “Funnel clouds have been observed in Gratiot and Clinton Counties this afternoon and evening. Here’s one that was seen near Perrinton in Gratiot County around 3:30 pm on August 4th. We do not expect these to reach the ground or do any damage.”
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in multiple mid-Michigan counties
The National Weather Service has issued numerous Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for counties all over Michigan.
Power outages linger in Jackson County after thunderstorms with high winds
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Clean-up and power restoration efforts continue after a night of high winds and heavy rain Wednesday took down several trees across the Jackson area. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids reported strong to severe storms, with “torrential rain,” moving across West Michigan on Aug. 3.
Severe storms leave thousands without power in Washtenaw County
High winds and rainfall left thousands of people across Washtenaw County without electricity. People who are still without power after the severe storms should expect lights to be on by the weekend. Washtenaw County Emergency Operations Manager Benjamin Pinette says service providers have responded quickly and that the area did...
Thousands lose power as thunderstorm rolls through Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Thousands of people are without power as a thunderstorm passes through Kalamazoo County. More than 5,000 homes and businesses are without power as of 5:10 p.m., Aug. 3 in Kalamazoo County, according to the Consumers Energy Outage Map. Power is expected to be restored anytime...
Culvert repairs causing 3-week closure of busy Jackson County road
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A busy Jackson County road is closing for three weeks for repairs. The Jackson County Department of Transportation is closing Van Horn Road between M-50 and Rives Junction Road for culvert repair, ditching and recycling. The closure begins Monday, Aug. 8. No detour route is being...
Jackson Co. Health Department issues Public Health Advisory
Jackson, Mich. — From the Jackson County Health Department: “Due to a power outage and the recent heavy rains, partially treated wastewater was released into the Grand River from the City of Jackson wastewater treatment plant. It is advised that users of the river minimize body and skin contact with the Grand River until further notice.
Consumers Energy Restores Power to Over 32,000 Customers After Severe Storms hit Michigan
(August 4, 2022 7:57 AM) Consumers Energy has restored power to over 32,000 homes and businesses after winds that topped 60 mph swept across Michigan yesterday afternoon and evening. The energy provider expects to restore power to a majority of the 51,000 customers affected by the storm by 11 p.m. Thursday, with a few of the hardest hit areas by 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Residents hit the polls, get ready for the Jackson County Fair: Jackson headlines July 30 – Aug. 4
JACKSON, MI – Jackson County residents hit the polls this week and made their voices heard in the August primary election. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. All the tax proposals on the Aug, 2 primary election ballot were approved by Jackson...
I-94 to close, $120 million in Jackson road work begins Friday
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday night, drivers in Jackson may want to seek alternate routes around I-94. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close I-94 from the east US-127 interchange to M-106 (Cooper Street) to make way for bridge demolition and drainage work in the Jackson area. “This work...
Hot, humid & stormy Wednesday ahead for Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There will be a lot to keep track of weather-wise on Wednesday, with dangerous heat and strong storms both in play. The one aspect of the forecast that will affect nearly everyone will be the heat. Temperatures are forecasted to soar into the mid-90s by early afternoon. With dew points reaching […]
Van Horn Road Closing for 3 Weeks
(August 4, 2022 10:48 AM) The Jackson County Department of Transportation will close Van Horn Road between M-50 and Rives Junction Road for culvert repair, ditching, and recycling beginning on Monday, August 8, 2022 weather and schedule permitting. Van Horn Road will be closed for approximately 3 weeks. No detour...
MSP seizes almost $1 million in cocaine near Marshall
On July 27, troopers with the Michigan State Police made a stop in Calhoun County on I-94 west because of a violation. After the stop, police said the driver granted a consent search of the car.
Motorcyclist killed in Jackson crash Friday morning
Police say around 6:45 a.m. a Honda motorcycle was heading south on Cooper Street when the motorcyclist moved into the left lane to pass a car that was slowing down to turn right.
Vehicle crash investigation closes Jackson intersection
JACKSON, MI -- A busy Jackson roadway has been closed for several hours Friday as police investigate a vehicle crash. Both lanes of Cooper Street near Porter Street currently are closed on Aug. 5, due to a vehicle crash, officials said. The intersection is located near a Citgo gas station at the northern Jackson city limits.
Bridge demolition closing I-94 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Bridge demolition and drainage work is closing I-94 in Jackson County this weekend. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the highway from the east U.S. 127 interchange to the M-106 (Cooper Street) interchange beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. Work is expected to be completed around noon Sunday, Aug. 7, officials said.
Watermain break causes lane closures in Downtown Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A watermain break in Downtown Lansing has shut St. Joseph Street down to one lane Thursday afternoon. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the watermain break occurred on Capitol Avenue. In addition to the closures on St. Joseph Street, the watermain break will close down the Cedar and Larch streets to westbound I-496.
Internet outages cause issues in Onondaga Township
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many people in Onondaga haven’t been able to use the internet for a week and others say they’ve been having problems since early July. For some Frontier customers, the internet outage in Onondaga has been an inconvenience. For others, it’s been a huge financial problem.
Seniors displaced from unsafe Michigan high rise need these items, officials say
ADRIAN, MI - The around 200 displaced residents of the Adrian senior living high rise deemed unsafe by engineers need several items through donation. These items, which include food, gas station gift cards, plastic utensils and pet food, may be donated to Share the Warmth, 427 W. Maumee St. in Adrian, Adrian city officials said.
A guide to the Monroe County Fair
MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's the beginning of August, which means that it is officially fair season!. The Monroe County Fair runs now through Aug. 6 at the First Merchants Expo Center in Monroe. Monroe County Fair Tickets. Thursday, Aug. 4- Saturday, Aug. 6:. Adults: $7.00. Children 6-12: $4.00.
