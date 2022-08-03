ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis

Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Permanent supportive housing rises on church property

LOS ANGELES — On a recent Thursday afternoon, church leaders, politicians and community members gathered in the parking lot of the historic Bethel AME Church in South Los Angeles for a groundbreaking ceremony. The site, which is at the corner of 79th Street and Western Avenue, will soon be home to 52 homeless people thanks to a project and partnership between Bethel AME and SDS Capital Group. Before the groundbreaking, the senior pastor at Bethel AME, Kelvin T. Calloway, read a prayer in front of the crowd.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
kcrw.com

What 6th Street Viaduct reveals about LA — the good and ugly

LA’s 6th Street Viaduct opened last month, connecting the Downtown Arts District to East LA. The bridge it replaced was built in 1932 and appeared in “Grease” and “Transformers.”. The viaduct has become just as famous as its predecessor, maybe even infamous. Street racers have made...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Safe injection sites could open in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Safe injection sites could soon open in Los Angeles County. If signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Senate Bill 57 would allow for overdose prevention programs to operate in LA, San Francisco and Oakland. The bill was authored by state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco). The safe...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
beverlypress.com

Hospital receives high marks for stroke treatment

CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines-Stroke quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment based on nationally recognized, research-based guidelines. The medical center has also launched telestroke services to provide timely...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Adams#Poverty#South Los Angeles#The Los Angeles#Peace Healing Centers#Rfp#Department#Community
Vivid Snacks

The most of National Night out in Los Angeles

National Night Out is an annual event that takes place on the first Tuesday of August. This year, it falls on August 7. The event is meant to promote relationships between members of the community and police officers, as well as raise awareness about crime and safety issues.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Rent Free: L.A. Extends Eviction Moratorium To August Of Next Year

Landlords in L.A. are now demanding that city leaders end the moratorium on eviction as some property owners say it has pushed them into bankruptcy and foreclosure because they haven’t been able to collect rent for more than two years. City leaders responded to the pleas by extending the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
The Malibu Times

LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has called a state of emergency declaration for monkeypox as the contagious viral disease is quickly spreading through the county. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 1 declared a state of emergency in California after 800 monkeypox cases have been recorded.  Half of those cases are here in Los […] The post LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Evening Briefing: Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash arrested; parts of SR-170 and I-405 get sound walls; Hollyhock House to reopen to public

Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Drier air moves into SoCal for the weekend, which will help heat temperatures, especially inland. The chance for mountain and desert storms will also decrease with the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

BHUSD disappointed by jury decision

A Los Angeles County Superior Court jury has awarded the Beverly Hills Unified School District approximately $1 million in its eminent domain case against the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. According to the district’s board of education, the BHUSD was seeking approximately $52 million in the eminent domain case...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Canyon News

City Opposes Move Of Juvenile Prisoners To Malibu Region

MALIBU—The city of Malibu is against action by the County of Los Angeles to move high-risk juvenile prisoners, many who were convicted of serious and violent crimes, to the Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu, filing an official letter of protest with the County on July 13. Public safety...
smobserved.com

Do Covid-19 Vaccines Make the Public Safer? Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer Declines to Say

August 5, 2022 - At her media briefing yesterday, LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, declined to answer a question from a Los Angeles Times reporter regarding to what extent it is safer to be around a person who is vaccinated. Ferrer does not typically miss answering a question from the press, even if multiple questions come from one reporter.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

Average Pay for Manhattan Beach Firefighters is $328,000 Per Year

Negotiations between the Manhattan Beach Firefighters Association and the Manhattan Beach City Council have been stalled since May, when an impasse was announced. As reported in a local publication serving Manhattan Beach and nearby cities, firefighters and their supporters packed a July 19 city council meeting to urge the council to alter its stance in labor negotiations.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
nypressnews.com

Salvador Avila, bracero turned Mexican restaurant baron, dies at 99

One day during the 1970s, Maria Elena Avila served her family some artichokes. She, her siblings and parents had found success with their family restaurant, Avila’s El Ranchito in Huntington Park, and were beginning to expand into Long Beach and Orange County. But the years of struggle and sacrifice...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

Boyle Heights Beat

Los Angeles, CA
964
Followers
456
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Boyle Heights Beat offers a unique brand of community journalism, built around neighborhood meetings that youth reporters lead each quarter to solicit ideas and hear concerns.

 https://boyleheightsbeat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy