Commitment 2022: Local, national candidates and supporters react to Kansas abortion vote

Read on www.wlwt.com
Related
WLWT 5
Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe v. Wade
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept. 15,...
WLWT 5
Community responds to help eastern Kentucky flood victims
FLORENCE, Ky. — You can never underestimate the spirit of love and giving, especially when tragedy strikes. The devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky has forced a huge response of kindness. Dozens of organizations are collecting supplies and donations to support folks who have lost everything. The items needed range...
WLWT 5
Batman brings supplies, messages of positivity to eastern Kentucky flood survivors
HAZARD, Ky. — Not all heroes wear capes but sometimes you need pick-me up from one of the greats!. Seeing the distress of Eastern Kentucky victims, The Red Cross decided to call in John Buckland, also known as the West Virginia Batman. The superhero arrived in his Batmobile packed...
WLWT 5
First of Kentucky's flood relief fund going toward 11 funerals
In a week, Kentucky's fund for flood victims has raised more than $3 million and the first of it will be doled out on Wednesday. Gov. Andy Beshear said the all funds from the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, which was set up in the aftermath of the deadly flooding in the Appalachian region, would go directly and only to the families affected.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Ohio's latest sales tax holiday could help back-to-school shoppers stymied by inflation
CINCINNATI — When you're a second grader, like Sydney Essert, getting new stuff for a new school year can feel overwhelming in all the right ways. "My favorite school supplies is (sic) probably markers," Sydney Essert said, her voice rising with excitement. "You get so many colors to pick from!"
WLWT 5
Meet heroes who rescued people from eastern Kentucky flooding
BUCKHORN, Ky. — "If I had to boil it down to one word, it would be complete and utter devastation. Anywhere you go, it's hard to find someone that's not affected by the flooding," Drew Stevens with the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team said. The team is full...
WLWT 5
Director of Indiana funeral home has license suspended after decomposing bodies found
The director of a funeral home in southern Indiana where several remains were found has had his license suspended. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita suspended the license of a Jeffersonville funeral home director Randy Lankford. Rokita obtained the emergency license suspension after police found 31 decomposing bodies improperly stored at...
WLWT 5
Ohio River Paddlefest canceled due to weather Saturday
CINCINNATI — Ohio River Paddlefest has been canceled due to weather Saturday. The paddle was suppose to begin at 7 a.m. but was pushed back due to lightning. Then just before the 8 a.m. start, organizers decided to push the start back another hour. Now that more lightning has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers helping out in eastern Kentucky's flood-ravaged areas
Some of the most famous men currently singing about Kentucky are helping out the state's communities that were destroyed by flooding. Christ Stapleton and Tyler Childers have both been spotted in Appalachia helping those affected by the floods that hit last week. Stapleton, who is from Lexington, was down in...
WLWT 5
PHOTOS: A look at damage across Eastern Kentucky amid catastrophic flooding
Communities across eastern Kentucky were ravaged by catastrophic flooding over the past several days, with some being completely wiped out. Here's a look at the damage caused by the historic flooding event.
WLWT 5
Police: Indiana officers discover suspected pipe bomb while issuing felony warrant
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. — A suspected pipe bomb was discovered while police officers while serving a felony warrant in St. Joseph County, Indiana. Indiana State Police said officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department were trying to locate a man wanted on a felony warrant when the investigation led them to a home on Hollyhock Road.
WLWT 5
Court docs: Man accused of punching grandmother multiple times in Forest Park
FOREST PARK, Ohio — A man has been arrested after allegedly punching his grandmother multiple times during an argument, court documents state. It happened on Jan. 5 when court documents state Jalon McKinney, 27, punched his grandmother multiple times after an argument. Court documents state the victim's eye was...
Comments / 0