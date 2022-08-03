Arson under investigation in Echeta Road house fire

Read on county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Aug. 5
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Aug. 4, S. Garner Lake Road, GPD. No one was injured when...
Group to continue effort to locate Irene Gakwa with fourth search on Saturday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The drive to locate anything that could help locate a Gillette woman who has been missing for months continues with a fourth search effort scheduled to take place this weekend. Residents will be gathering at the Foothills Theatre parking lot on Highway 14-16 on Saturday, Aug....
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Aug.3
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Aug. 2, S. Douglas Highway, GPD. A 36-year-old woman and a 6-month-old...
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Aug. 4
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Aug. 5
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Campbell County firefighters find 2 dogs at mobile home fire
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Firefighters with the Campbell County Fire Department found two dogs alive while working to extinguish a mobile home fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to 1605 Echeta Road at 9:54 a.m. for a structure fire, Fire Chief Jeff Bender reported. They saw smoke coming from the roofline, and entered the single wide mobile home. Firefighters quickly found the fire and extinguished it, Bender said.
Evacuations lifted with no growth on the Fish Fire in Wyoming; containment increases to 44%
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Fish Fire burning about seven miles south of Sundance saw minimal activity on Thursday and experienced no growth, a Friday morning update from the Fish Fire Information team said. Crook County lifted all evacuations for residents of the area at 8 a.m. Friday. “As residents...
Containment grows to 20% on Fish Fire in Wyoming; evacuation zone impacting about 20 homes
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Firefighting efforts helped limit growth of the Fish Fire burning about seven miles south of Sundance on Wednesday and containment has been increased to 20%, a Thursday morning update from fire managers with Fish Fire Information said. Growth of the fire was limited to about 200...
Wyoming shootouts leave man dead
A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
WATCH: Gutsy Pilot Over Black Hills Fire
Maybe. Or maybe he's just that good. This video includes some impressive action-packed moments and how agencies are going all out to stop it in its tracks. At one point you'll see a huge jet, the kind you usually fly in when taking a cross-country trip, pulling up hard after a low and slow pass over the fire.
Gillette engineer: Monte Vista closure extends to Sept. 2 for asphalt
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette has extended through Sept. 2 its closure of Monte Vista Lane from Butler Spaeth Road through Overland Trail. City of Gillette Civil Engineer Nick Marty said Friday that the city extended the closure until the contractor’s paving subcontractor replaces the asphalt. While DRM has a subcontractor under contract, paving isn’t done yet, Marty said.
Obituary: Douglas Delbert Williams
Douglas Delbert Williams: August 31, 1953 – July 22, 2022. Douglas Delbert Williams, “Doug” to all that knew him, peacefully passed away on July 22, 2022. Doug was born on August 31, 1953 in California to Dwaine and Bernadine Williams. He was the youngest of three and at a young age, he and his family moved to Denver, Colorado where Doug was raised and graduated from Bear Creek High School.
County board signs Bishop Road funding blueprint agreement with Prairie Eagle, state
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a cooperative agreement regarding Bishop Road with Prairie Eagle Mining. The agreement establishes responsibilities and funding to construct and reconstruct the Campbell County’s Bishop Road from WYO 59 to an existing portion of Bishop Road. It now goes to Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon’s office.
Wildfire in Black Hills national forest
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Federal, state, and local firefighters are responding to a wildfire on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest. The fire was estimated to be at 500 acres when reported on Sunday. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain on Iron Mountain, approximately 7 miles south...
The Deadliest Weapon On Display In Wyoming is Not A Gun
On display at the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum is an old bugle that looks like it was run over by a truck. The only thing is that the damage that was done to it happened before trucks were invented. The bugle was damaged by the man who was swinging it...
Yellowstone grizzly capture efforts to begin next week
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Population monitoring efforts that will involve baiting and capturing grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem will begin on Tuesday, according to the National Park Service. Monitoring grizzly populations in the GYE is a requirement for the species under the Endangered Species Act, and efforts will...
Forest Service considering changes to camping regulations in Bighorn National Forest
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recreation managers for the Big Horn National Forest are considering changes to dispersed camping regulations, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Starting Aug. 4 in Gillette at the Campbell County Public Library, the forest service will host a series of six public forums that will take place in several Wyoming communities ending in Greybull on Sept. 6, according to an Aug. 2 release.
Keyhole clean-up effort massive success, club looks to do it again next year
GILLETTE, Wyo. — With their first cleanup effort at Keyhole State Park in the books, a local snowmobile rider’s club is looking to make it an annual thing to cut down on litter. Around 20 people showed up at the Coulter Bay cliffs at Keyhole on July 30,...
Wyoming Hotel Initiates Lawsuit Against Construction Builders
The Upton Wyoming Hotel, LLC (UWH) initiated a lawsuit against BriMark Builders Construction, the construction company hired by UWH to build a new Cobblestone Hotel in Upton, Wyoming according to a press release from the manager of UWH. UWH was created by the Upton Economic Development Board (UEDB), along with...
Obituary: Seth Robert Chase
Seth Robert Chase of Gillette, WY passed away due to complications from a work accident on July 25, 2022, in Loveland, Colorado. He was born in Provo, Utah, on December 5, 1978, to Randy Van Dick and Robert Gene Chase. The family moved to Salem, Oregon in 1980, where Seth developed a lifelong love of Evergreen trees and waterfalls. Seth was the only boy in his family. However, when his mother remarried, he got the brother he always wanted in Jeremy Lyons. In 1991, the family moved to Las Vegas, but he moved back to Oregon for High School.
