County Commission Leaves Building Bid On Table
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On the last day the bid was still valid, the Stutsman County Commission discussed the lowest bid to build a storage building for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office Friday. Originally, Sheriff Chad Kaiser worked with the owner of Ringdahl Ambulance in Jamestown for the...
City County Health District COVID-19 & Vaccine Updates
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – City-County Health District Administrator Theresa Will said those testing for COVID-19 continues to decline across the state and in the area. She continues to encourage people to get a free COVID-19 home test kits available at their office and other locations in Barnes County.
Red River Women’s Clinic’s Moorhead location revealed
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Red River Women’s Clinic has a new location in Moorhead. City records say it will be at 302 Highway 75 North across from Moorhead Public Service. The clinic raised nearly $1 million on GoFundMe to move from its Downtown Fargo location to Moorhead.
Permanent jewelry has come to North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Permanent jewelry has been a popular concept recently and now, there is a jeweler who had started the business in North Dakota. ”It’s so simple but easy and meaningful and yeah,” said Chelsea Ktytor, permanent jewelry specialist at the Bracelet Bar. Chelsea...
Swedlund Resigning from Jamestown Tourism, Search Begins
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Tourism Executive Director Searle Swedlund tendered his resignation to the Tourism Board of Directors during a special meeting Wednesday, Aug. 3. Swedlund was hired as the Executive Director in January 2013. “When I arrived in Jamestown, it was the giants of this community that...
Red River Valley Bomb Squad speaks on past threats, safety procedures, and recovered "war souvenirs"
(Fargo, ND) -- The Red River Valley Bomb Squad spoke with WDAY Radio about the pressures they face and safety measures their organizations go through on each call. Red River Valley Bomb Squad Commander Tim Runcorn describes putting on the protective suit, and what it is like to walk head-on into dangerous scenarios.
Jamestown Standoff Over, Man Taken Into Custody
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Officials took a man into custody Thursday afternoon after a standoff that lasted more than 5 hours. Police were called to the scene Aug. 4 at around 10 AM to 119 5th St. NW in Jamestown. Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger says officers attempted to...
‘We’re open!’: Construction, closing rumors impact businesses at Moorhead Center Mall
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Construction is continuing to cause major headaches for business owners in Moorhead, as many say it’s lead to little to no customer traffic, and one shop has even had to call it quits. Center Ave. remains closed from the river to 8th St.,...
Lady A cancels several North Dakota performances, including Fargo show
(Fargo, ND) -- Lady A is canceling concerts in Fargo, Minot and Sioux Falls, as well as the rest of its 2022 Fall tour. A message from the band said that Charles Kelley would be working on his sobriety. "Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy,...
Neighbor speaks out about today’s Jamestown stand-off
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A several-hour-long standoff with police, in Jamestown, today ended with 41-year-old Kevin Garnica in custody. Many homes and a nearby daycare were evacuated while officials contacted the suspect. Terry Bell and his wife got a knock on their apartment door, Thursday morning. “A guy...
FCC Gives Affordable Connectivity Program Information
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A program overseen by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is helping residents stay connected. Renee Coles is a consumer education outreach specialist for the FCC. She says the Affordable Connectivity Program, or ACP, was created in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The FCC benefit program...
Armed Standoff with Individual in Jamestown Thursday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Emergency officials are on scene of an armed standoff with a man in Jamestown. Jamestown Police, Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office, and North Dakota Highway Patrol were called to the scene Thursday morning at around 10 AM. Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger says they responded to 119 5th St. NW.
Local broadcaster Doug Hamilton passes away
FARGO (KFGO) – Award-winning local broadcaster Doug Hamilton has passed away after a battle with cancer. Hamilton, a longtime Fargo TV news anchor, was part of the Peabody Award Winning News Team at KFGO during the 1997 flood. Hamilton was also active in the Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre, was the...
Zot Artz Opens Doorway to Inclusive Creativity in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – All ages, all abilities. That’s the mission for Zot Artz, a program created by Dwayne Szot that makes creating art inclusive and available to every age and ability. A 20×20 canvas was laid out on the street next to the Hansen Arts Park where...
Construction has been difficult for Fargo-Moorhead businesses
FARGO-MOORHEAD (KVRR) – Many people find road construction frustrating but it’s more than just a headache for local businesses. Workers at Thai Orchid in the Moorhead Center Mall posting on Facebook this has been their slowest season in their eight years of business. They are reminding people they are still open for dine in and carry out.
Maynard Helgaas
Maynard Duane Helgaas, 87, of West Fargo, North Dakota and former longtime resident of Jamestown, North Dakota passed away on August 2 of complications from Alzheimer’s Disease. Dad was born on the family farm on December 13, 1934 to Adolph and Mildred Helgaas in Fertile, Minnesota. His birth certificate...
Columbia Grain CEO Discusses Gavilon Grain Acquisition
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Recently, several Gavilon Grain silos in Montana and North Dakota were acquired by Columbia Grain International (CGI). This includes the assets and employees of New Rockford, Carrington, Rogers, and Jamestown. Marubeni owns both Gavilon and Columbia Grain and made the decision to divest in the majority of the Gavilon enterprise.
Possible shots fired near Moorhead gas station
(Moorhead, MN) -- WDAY Radio is looking into reports of possible shots fired near the Holiday Gas Station off 11th street north in Moorhead late Tuesday night. Multiple people took to social media saying shots were fired in the area, just a few blocks from the County courthouse. We've reached...
Hospice Memorial & Tree Planting Set for Aug. 9
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JRMC) – Jamestown Regional Medical Center Hospice is hosting a Memorial Service on Tuesday, August 9th at Fort Seward in Jamestown. The memorial is set for 6:30 p.m. This service is open to anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one. JRMC Hospice will also be planting a tree in loving memory.
Lane closures on the way for I-94
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Beginning at around 8:30 P.M. on August 4, there will be a westbound lane closure on Interstate 94 in Moorhead for several hours overnight. Crews will be removing concrete barriers and barrels along the road between the Highway 75 and 34th St/ SE Main Ave. exits.
