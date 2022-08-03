Former officer Scotty Johnson wants vote on zero tolerance language policy by month's end

Read on www.wlwt.com
wvxu.org
Cincinnati could change its policy about city employees using slurs. You can weigh in Monday
Cincinnati officials are considering changes to the policy covering city employee use of discriminatory slurs. A public meeting Monday night aims to get public input on those potential changes. In the last week, Cincinnati Police said an officer was suspended after twice using racist language on the phone. The week...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati officials consider zero tolerance policy for officers caught using racial slur
CINCINNATI — In the span of the past ten days, WLWT's investigative team has learned two Cincinnati police officers said the N-word while on duty. Those startling discoveries came on the heels of a federal lawsuit involving two more police officers, who admitted under oath they, too, used the same racial slur.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati teenagers graduate from CPD's summer cadet program
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police through the eyes of teenagers. It's not always a pretty picture. Some teens and adults, for that matter, distrust and dislike police. However, these 40 cadets between the ages of 16 and 19 don't fall into that category. Instead, they choose to spend two months...
Fox 19
Ohio election boards flooded with record requests seeking 2020 voting machine tapes
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Some county boards of elections in the Tri-State are receiving an influx of records requests from the 2020 elections, potentially clogging up public resources ahead of the 2022 contests. One of the requests obtained by FOX19 seeks 12 categories of records from the Warren County Board...
wvxu.org
2 teen boys were arrested while selling water. Now they've inspired an entrepreneurship program
Cincinnati’s summer jobs program is expanding into a year-round youth career program, including an entrepreneurship path inspired by the viral arrest of two Black teens in June. The Career Pathways program is funded by $1 million approved in the last city budget. Mayor Aftab Pureval says it’s focused on...
Interview: Nan Whaley discusses Ohio governor race
FOX 8's Joe Toohey sat down with Whaley to discuss the Ohio governor race.
Fox 19
Man sentenced for possessing firearms; US attorney says Marshals potentially ‘lured into an ambush’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing multiple firearms as a convicted felon and violating his supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release. William Dishman, 40, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service’s Southern Ohio Fugitive...
WLWT 5
Feds: Cincinnati man hid in box to evade arrest for having guns while on probation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Cincinnati man will spend five years in federal prison for having several guns while on probation for a pharmacy burglary in Pennsylvania. William J. Dishman, 40, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 60 months total in prison for possessing multiple firearms as a convicted felon and violating his supervised release.
WLWT 5
City leaders meet with local teens formerly known as 'Cincy water boys' to discuss future business plans
CINCINNATI — You may remember the body cam footage released by Cincinnati police that involved several teens selling water, the police then taking them into custody. The video gained a lot of views on social media. Since that arrest, community activists approached the group to come up with a...
Man wanted for murder arrested by task force in Dayton
DAYTON — A man wanted out of Wisconsin for murder was arrested in Dayton Thursday. Aquille Lowe, 28, was wanted by Madison City Police Department in Wisconsin for charges including homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a weapon. Lowe was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Southern...
Cincinnati man sentenced for trying to traffic 16-year-old girl
A Cincinnati man was sentenced to more than 8 years in prison and 84 months of supervised release after federal agents discovered he was attempting to pimp out underaged girls.
Ohio man who hid in box from US marshals gets multiple years in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Cincinnati man who hid in a wooden box to evade law enforcement was sentenced to prison Thursday for illegally owning firearms. A federal judge sentenced William J. Dishman, 40, to five years in prison for possessing multiple firearms as a convicted felon and violating his supervised release, according to U.S. […]
Exclusive: Rider speaks out on ‘bike gang’ allegations
They've centered on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's efforts to address 'bike gangs' around various parts of the Queen City.
Police looking for suspect in killing of 4 in Ohio
OHIO (WTRF) — Police have sent a BOLO to all area law enforcement for this person possibly connected to the shooting in Butler Township near Dayton, Ohio. Mother, daughter killed in reported Butler Township shooting Steven Alexander Marlow 5’11’’ 160lbs Brown hair, blue eyes DOB 9/5/82 – age 39 Vehicle: 2007 Ford Edge White License […]
Fox 19
Police: Tesla driver using Snapchat clocked at 118mph in 25mph zone
CINCINNATI (Enquirer/WXIX) - An 18-year-old Canadian man was ticketed Tuesday driving a Tesla over 100 mph down Main Street in Newtown while recording the trip for social media, police told our media partners at the Enquirer. Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan said the Telsa was clocked at 118 mph in...
WKRC
Local Civil Rights pioneer in need of help after roof of former school building damaged
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A Roselawn woman who spent her life helping others is now in need of help herself. The school building she owns is under horrible disrepair and is crushing her financially. The 88-year-old wants to save a building and the legacy it holds. The building in question...
Fox 19
Investigation continues into ‘targeted’ slaying of young Hamilton woman
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Nearly a year after a high-school student was slain in a shooting Hamilton police described as “targeted,” still no arrests have been made. Mikina Riley, an 18-year-old student at Miami School, died last August in an early morning triple shooting on South 2nd Street. The gunfire rang out as the three were on a house porch.
Fox 19
Man indicted on involuntary manslaughter charge in fatal shooting of 8-year-old: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 27-year-old man was indicted Thursday in connection with the accidental shooting of an 8-year-old boy in 2020. Dwight Smith is charged with involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability, court documents say. Cincinnati police found the body of Chance Gilbert inside an...
WLWT 5
Police chief: Tesla driver cited for driving more than 100 mph while taking Snapchat video
NEWTOWN, Ohio — A driver was recently cited in Newtown for going more than 100 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone while recording it on Snapchat. Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan posted a picture of the ticket on Facebook, saying an officer clocked the Tesla driver at 118 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.
WLWT 5
Low hanging wires disrupt traffic in Hamilton Township
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Low hanging wires are affecting traffic in Hamilton Township, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Hamilton Township Police reported in a tweet that eastbound U.S. 22 is closed between Stubbs-Mill Road and Zoar Road due...
