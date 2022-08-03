ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Former officer Scotty Johnson wants vote on zero tolerance language policy by month's end

By Todd Dykes
WLWT 5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wlwt.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Cincinnati teenagers graduate from CPD's summer cadet program

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police through the eyes of teenagers. It's not always a pretty picture. Some teens and adults, for that matter, distrust and dislike police. However, these 40 cadets between the ages of 16 and 19 don't fall into that category. Instead, they choose to spend two months...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language Policy#Zero Tolerance#Politics Local#Wlwt
WHIO Dayton

Man wanted for murder arrested by task force in Dayton

DAYTON — A man wanted out of Wisconsin for murder was arrested in Dayton Thursday. Aquille Lowe, 28, was wanted by Madison City Police Department in Wisconsin for charges including homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a weapon. Lowe was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Southern...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTRF- 7News

Police looking for suspect in killing of 4 in Ohio

OHIO (WTRF) — Police have sent a BOLO to all area law enforcement for this person possibly connected to the shooting in Butler Township near Dayton, Ohio. Mother, daughter killed in reported Butler Township shooting Steven Alexander Marlow 5’11’’ 160lbs Brown hair, blue eyes DOB 9/5/82 – age 39 Vehicle: 2007 Ford Edge White License […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Police: Tesla driver using Snapchat clocked at 118mph in 25mph zone

CINCINNATI (Enquirer/WXIX) - An 18-year-old Canadian man was ticketed Tuesday driving a Tesla over 100 mph down Main Street in Newtown while recording the trip for social media, police told our media partners at the Enquirer. Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan said the Telsa was clocked at 118 mph in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Investigation continues into ‘targeted’ slaying of young Hamilton woman

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Nearly a year after a high-school student was slain in a shooting Hamilton police described as “targeted,” still no arrests have been made. Mikina Riley, an 18-year-old student at Miami School, died last August in an early morning triple shooting on South 2nd Street. The gunfire rang out as the three were on a house porch.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Low hanging wires disrupt traffic in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Low hanging wires are affecting traffic in Hamilton Township, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Hamilton Township Police reported in a tweet that eastbound U.S. 22 is closed between Stubbs-Mill Road and Zoar Road due...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy