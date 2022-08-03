Tennessee attorney general files lawsuit against Walgreens for role in opioid crisis

Read on www.wjhl.com
Minnesota jury rules pharmacist who denied woman morning after pill didn’t violate her rights
(The Hill) — A jury in Minnesota ruled on Friday that a pharmacist did not commit discrimination when he did not fill an emergency contraception prescription for a woman after her prior contraceptive method failed, according to the gender advocacy group Gender Justice. A jury in Aitkin County found...
Tennessee has 1,000+ current teacher openings | How are local districts faring?
Tax break for teachers, school construction money approved by Youngkin
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin approved new laws giving teachers a tax break and providing more money for school construction. Both measures went into overtime after the General Assembly’s 2022 regular session wrapped up. Youngkin had until Thursday at 11:59 p.m. to act on bills finalized during the special session.
Northeast Tennessee Recovery Housing Summit coming up on August 9th
Detra Cleven from Bank of Tennessee and Lottie Ryans with the First Tennessee Development District, share with us all the details of the Northeast Tennessee Recovery Housing Summit taking place in Blountville. For more information go to ftdd.org/rsvp.
Trump ally Kari Lake wins GOP primary for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, a former news anchor who walked away from her journalism career and was embraced by Donald Trump and his staunch supporters, won the Republican primary for Arizona governor on Thursday. Lake’s victory was a blow to the GOP establishment that lined up behind lawyer...
Knoxville student found dead in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A University of Tennessee student and National Guardsman was found dead Friday in a remote section of the Great Smoky National Park after being reported missing while traveling to Charlotte, North Carolina. Bryce Evans, 23, was last heard from around 1 p.m. on Sunday, July...
Former Del. Joe Johnson dies at 90
Scattered showers, flood advisories for Kentucky & Virginia in effect
Flood Advisories are still in effect until tomorrow morning for Eastern Kentucky and areas in Dickenson County and Buchanan County VA until Sunday night. The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for lingering storms tonight with partly cloudy skies. The low will be 68 degrees. Download the WJHL Weather App from...
Storm Team 11: Increased flood risk on Friday
Showers and storms are developing sooner in the day with scattered showers and storms already over the Cumberland Plateau. Where storms do develop, heavy downpours will be likely, increasing the flood risk Friday. The Blue Ridge Mountains and higher elevations of Southwest Virginia and Kentucky are especially at a higher risk for flash flooding.
Rain chances Saturday, flood advisories still active
Flood advisories are still in effect until tomorrow morning for Eastern Kentucky, as well as areas in Dickenson County and Buchanan County Va. until Sunday night. Scattered thunderstorms this evening and tonight could lead to locally heavy rain with some rumbles of thunder and lightning. Download the WJHL Weather App...
