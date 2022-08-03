Effective: 2022-08-03 19:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Charlotte; Lee The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Charlotte County in southwestern Florida Northeastern Lee County in southwestern Florida * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 713 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Muse, or 7 miles northwest of Labelle, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Charlotte and northeastern Lee Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO