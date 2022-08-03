Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Champaign, Coles, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie, Vermilion by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Clay, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Clay; Richland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River below Clay City affecting Richland and Clay Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River below Clay City. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, North Clay Road...1 mile east of the gage is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 22.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Saturday was 22.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to hold near its crest of 22.3 feet through this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Little Wabash River Clay City 18.0 22.3 Sat 9 am CDT 22.1 21.3 20.4
Heat Advisory issued for Cass, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Mason, Menard, Morgan, Peoria by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Knox; Logan; Mason; Menard; Morgan; Peoria; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Stark; Tazewell HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee, Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ford; Iroquois; Kankakee; Livingston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON...EASTERN KANKAKEE...FORD...NORTHWESTERN IROQUOIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 249 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lowell to near Martinton to 6 miles west of Paxton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kankakee, Lowell, Gibson City, Momence, Gilman, Clifton, Chatsworth, Onarga, Grant Park, St. Anne, Chebanse, Piper City, Ashkum, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park, Martinton, Crescent City, Danforth, Sun River Terrace and Melvin. This includes... Kankakee Community College and Kankakee County Fairgrounds and Speedway. Including the following interstate I-57 between mile markers 271 and 311. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bond, Calhoun, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Clinton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 13:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bond; Calhoun; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Clinton; Coles; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fayette; Greene; Jasper; Jersey; Logan; Macon; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; McLean; Menard; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Moultrie; Piatt; Pike; Randolph; Sangamon; Scott; Shelby; St. Clair; Vermilion; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 515 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOND CALHOUN CHAMPAIGN CHRISTIAN CLARK CLAY CLINTON COLES CUMBERLAND DE WITT DOUGLAS EDGAR EFFINGHAM FAYETTE GREENE JASPER JERSEY LOGAN MACON MACOUPIN MADISON MARION MCLEAN MENARD MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN MOULTRIE PIATT PIKE RANDOLPH SANGAMON SCOTT SHELBY ST. CLAIR VERMILION WASHINGTON
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cook, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 13:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cook; DuPage; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Lake; Livingston; Will SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 514 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COOK DUPAGE FORD GRUNDY IROQUOIS KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL LAKE LIVINGSTON WILL
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Benton, Elkhart, Fulton, Jasper, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benton; Elkhart; Fulton; Jasper; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Lake; Marshall; Newton; Noble; Porter; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; White SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 514 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENTON ELKHART FULTON JASPER KOSCIUSKO LAGRANGE LAKE LA PORTE MARSHALL NEWTON NOBLE PORTER PULASKI ST. JOSEPH STARKE STEUBEN WHITE
