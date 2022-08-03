Read on www.columbusceo.com
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: 5 takeaways from Ohio State’s first preseason practice of 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Neighborhood bar and grill unites surrounding communities through a versatile menu, entertainment and liquor licenseThe LanternColumbus, OH
themetropreneur.com
Empowering The Spirit of Community: South End Cafe Opening this Fall
Like many things, change comes from within. This is especially true for our local communities, who are constantly fighting for systemic equity. The courageous spirit in the South Side of Columbus is alive and well, thanks to many of its amazing community members, non-profits and social enterprises. SocialVentures had the extraordinary opportunity of sitting down with Mike Premo, the inspiring executive director of the non-profit Community Development For All People – the work they lead lifts our city in many special ways. During our conversation, we talked about the remarkable impact being made on the South Side of Columbus, and their newest venture: South End Cafe.
Parents react to Columbus teachers possible strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Education Association has taken action. Members and its Legislative Assembly voted last Thursday night to take its next steps — issuing a strike notice now that teacher contract negotiations with Columbus City Schools have reached a standstill. The first day of class is 19 days away. There are a […]
Central Ohio school districts combat teacher shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first day of school is just three weeks away and school districts nationwide are still working to combat a teacher shortage. Here in central Ohio, the school districts we spoke to say they are nearly 100% staffed. Columbus City School leaders say they are feeling confident, having 97% of their […]
WSYX ABC6
Changes in policy and language when it comes to schools and masks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Katie Gast’s school kids know what’s in and what’s out when it comes to back-to-school trends. Out: Trapper Keepers. In: sneakers and sportswear. At the same time, school administrators are looking at what’s in and what’s out when it comes to COVID...
Columbus CEO
Food News: Koshi Brings Korean Fare and Sushi to Saraga; Woodhouse Vegan Expands
The city’s latest Korean eatery, Koshi, has opened inside Saraga International Grocery (1265 Morse Road). The sit-down restaurant, located near the Saraga registers, serves traditional Korean dishes such as hot stone bibimbap, japchae and jjamppong as well as a variety of sushi rolls. Koshi is open 11 a.m-7 p.m. Sunday through Friday.
wksu.org
Ohio advocates for domestic violence victims are taking issue with J.D. Vance
Some advocates for survivors of domestic violence are upset with Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance for comments he reportedly made that suggest people in violent marriages shouldn't get divorced. Lydia Strauss, a Columbus woman who has worked with domestic violence survivors for more than two decades, said Vance's rhetoric...
columbusunderground.com
7 Spots to find Extreme Milkshakes in Columbus
Some time ago, a milkshake stopped being just a milkshake and the extreme, dessert-within-a-dessert milkshake arrived, spilling out of glasses everywhere. Not just a cool, creamy treat, but crowned with more sugar-fueled goodness than just whipped cream and a cherry, grab a spoon and prepare for a sugar coma with these seven spots to find extreme milkshakes in Columbus. (Central Ohio really likes its peanut butter and its Oreos!)
ccsoh.us
Fourteen New Principalships Announced for the 2022-2023 School Year
August 5, 2022 -- Throughout the summer, Columbus City Schools has announced several new principalships. Now, CCS is pleased to announce 14 more new principalships ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. Briggs High School. Pamela Smith will serve as the new principal of Briggs High School. She joined CCS in...
columbusunderground.com
Shop Talk: Worthington Store Challenges Fast Fashion Industry
Evolverie Clothing takes the unwanted fabric left behind by the fast fashion industry and turns it into a new batch of clothes. The ethical and sustainable clothing brand for women, located at 695 High St. in Worthington, was founded by Amy Homan. The clothes are designed by Homan and are hand-made from surplus fabric from Victoria Road, a socially responsible clothing and fair trade workshop in Karachi, Pakistan.
rejournals.com
TruAmerica acquires 264-unit apartment property in Columbus
TruAmerica Multifamily has closed on its second multifamily community in the state of Ohio with the acquisition of Olde Mill Lakes, a 264-unit apartment property in the Columbus suburb of Dublin, Ohio. Built in 1988, the community features one- and two-bedroom units averaging about1,054 square feet. TruAmerica entered the market...
columbusfreepress.com
Superintendent, Columbus Board of Education, also under teacher scrutiny at the bargaining table
More educators, reducing class sizes, and air conditioning are on the bargaining table between Columbus City School teachers and the Columbus Board of Education (the Board). But teachers are telling the Free Press that Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon, the Board itself, and the way the district has been run since Dixon took over are also under scrutiny and one reason why they may strike.
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
Jeni’s Splendid is Coming!
Chances are, if you have been to Columbus, Ohio, you have heard of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream. The well-known ice cream shop scoops up unique flavor. combinations like Brambleberry Crisp, Queen City Cayenne, Wildberry Lavender and so many more. Construction is underway for the first Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream...
wosu.org
Columbus City Schools parents express frustration with school board as teachers signal intent to strike
Columbus City Schools teachers voted unanimously at a union meeting Thursday night to issue a 10-day notice of its intent to strike. Some parents are upset with the school board’s lack of further negotiations. Teachers expressed issues over class sizes, proper HVAC systems in school buildings, staff recruitment and...
Delaware Gazette
Central Committee races closest
The closest local election race during Tuesday’s special primary election turned out to be for a woman to serve on the Republican State Central Committee for District 19. According to unofficial results from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office, Melanie Leneghan won with 8,385 votes, or 46.1% of the vote. She defeated Carol O’Brien, who had 6,639 (36.5%) votes; Kelly O’Brien 1,272 (7%); Nicole Justice 1,035 (5.7%); and Andrea Dalton 853 (4.7%). Carol O’Brien was the Delaware County Republican Party’s endorsed candidate. Leneghan’s margin of victory was closer in Delaware County, 44.8% to 41.4% for Carol O’Brien.
614now.com
This Columbus restaurant has been at the Ohio State Fair since 1914, making it the event’s oldest food stand
In the Ohio State Fair’s arena of eye-catching neon signs and comically-oversized signage, one local eatery doesn’t need anything ostentatious to capture the attention of visitors. That’s because it’s been serving Fair-goers since 1914. Schmidtt’s Sausage Haus, which first opened in German Village in 1886 (known...
columbusnavigator.com
Where To Find The Most Fantastic Fried Chicken In Columbus
When you hear the words “comfort food” what comes to mind?. The answer will vary from person to person, but for a lot of us out there, comfort food is synonymous with fried chicken. All four of my grandparents moved to Columbus from Appalachia, and fried chicken and fish were a frequent main dish at family gatherings.
Columbus Police Announce Impounded Vehicle Auction This Weekend
COLUMBUS, OH – The first of three auctions by the Columbus Police Department for the...
cwcolumbus.com
Central Ohio rescue group helping find homes for dogs displaced by Kentucky flooding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Devastating flooding in Kentucky destroyed homes and left many displaced. A Central Ohio dog rescue group is working to find forever homes for some dogs after flood waters demolished an animal shelter. Stop the Suffering is a Columbus, Ohio-based nonprofit that rescues dogs and cats...
Better Call 4: How to ensure you receive your tax return
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — April’s tax filing deadline has come and gone, but millions of Americans are still waiting for their refunds. According to IRS spokesperson Luis Garcia, there are several reasons why, including staffing shortages, tax law changes, and errors on returns and paper. “Paper is our kryptonite,” said Garcia. “Paper just really slows […]
Delaware Gazette
Old BWHS turns into new BWMS
SUNBURY — When students return to school on Aug. 17, the former high school will be open as the new middle school for seventh and eighth graders. The new Big Walnut High School (BWHS) at 713 N. Miller Drive opened in January. It was completed after the next-door Prairie Run Elementary (PRE) opened, making for a 295-acre campus.
