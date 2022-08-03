Like many things, change comes from within. This is especially true for our local communities, who are constantly fighting for systemic equity. The courageous spirit in the South Side of Columbus is alive and well, thanks to many of its amazing community members, non-profits and social enterprises. SocialVentures had the extraordinary opportunity of sitting down with Mike Premo, the inspiring executive director of the non-profit Community Development For All People – the work they lead lifts our city in many special ways. During our conversation, we talked about the remarkable impact being made on the South Side of Columbus, and their newest venture: South End Cafe.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO