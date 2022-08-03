Hank Bachmeier looks to help Boise State return to championship form in 2022

Read on www.kivitv.com
KIVI-TV
Yotes' defense steps up early in the team's first week of practice
CALDWELL, Idaho — The College of Idaho Yotes football started practice this week and so far, their defense is shining. Last season, the team only allowed 18.9 points a game, earning the top defense for points allowed in the entire Frontier Conference. Based on the first week of practice, that trend might continue.
KIVI-TV
Temperatures reach the century mark in Boise for the 17th time this year.
Monsoonal moisture from the southwest will combine with a slightly cooler air mass coming in from the north to bring a cool down to near 91 on Friday and that same temperature is likely on Saturday as well. Lots of clouds will be around the Treasure Valley (especially Boise east)...
KIVI-TV
Several fires in the foothills overnight, BLM continues preparing for wildfires
BOISE, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management responded to multiple fires in the foothills of Boise around 12 a.m. Friday. Approximately 80 firefighters and 12 engines were stationed around the Foothills to fight the fires. Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Patrick Orr confirmed to Idaho News 6 reporting...
KIVI-TV
'Who plants tomatoes in July?’: Locals try to salvage summer crops after garden pest problems
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Have you had problems in your backyard garden this year? You’re not alone. Gardeners across the Treasure Valley are voicing frustrations this summer after seeing impacts of the intense July heat, problematic pests, and plant viruses. After an amazing start to the season with a wet and cool June leading to lush spring crops like lettuce and cabbage, July came in with a vengeance.
KIVI-TV
5 from Idaho convicted in multi-million dollar counterfeit cellphone scheme
BOISE, Idaho — A federal jury in Idaho convicted five people for their roles in participating in a $41 million counterfeit cellphone scheme in 2018. The scheme involved selling counterfeit cellphones and cellphone accessories on Amazon and eBay, in which the products were misrepresented as new and genuine products for Apple and Samsung devices, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office.
KIVI-TV
West Nile Virus detected in Ada County for the first time this year
ADA COUNTY, Idaho — West Nile Virus has been detected in Ada County mosquito populations, according to a press release from the Ada County Mosquito Abatement District. The press release stated mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile Virus near the following intersections:. North Five Mile Road and West Nazareth...
KIVI-TV
Canyon County Elections officials looking for poll workers ahead of general election
The Canyon County Elections Office is looking for individuals to serve as poll workers for the upcoming general election. Poll workers are a critical part of Election Day. Their duties include helping voters through the check-in process, registering voters, issuing ballots and handing out the popular "I Voted" stickers. Poll...
