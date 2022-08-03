ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar Jackson’s personal coach Adam Dedeaux a ‘real joy’ to have at Ravens training camp, Greg Roman says

By Childs Walker, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Tb3p_0h3lZ1gk00
Lamar Jackson’s personal quarterback coach, Adam Dedeaux, has worked with his star client at Ravens training camp this week, an addition offensive coordinator Greg Roman said he welcomes.

“We’re very familiar and very comfortable with Adam Dedeaux,” Roman said. “We’ve spent a lot of time talking to him, pretty much explaining to him what we want to get done, him giving us feedback on what he likes to do. After talking to him initially, it was like, ‘Man, this guy is really sharp. He’s really good.’ … I think anything we can to help our cause, right? And I think Adam is a real strength for us.”

It’s unusual for an outside coach to participate directly in the team’s practices but not awkward, Roman said, given Dedeaux’s expertise and rapport with Jackson. They began working together before last season.

Dedeaux guided Jackson through offseason sessions in California and Florida, with Jackson saying he “sharpened me up a lot with just refreshing my lower body, keeping my hand poised when I’m releasing the ball, and that’s just what it was, because I get loose sometimes throwing the ball, and that’s when I have the [wobbly] ball and stuff like that.”

Dedeaux, who partners with longtime throwing guru Tom House, counsels several other NFL quarterbacks, including Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders, Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and Matt Ryan of the Indianapolis Colts.

Roman enjoys talking with him more generally about the position and the league. “I love talking football with him,” he said. “After the meetings tonight, we’ll sit down and talk quarterback play — technique and fundamentals and various quarterbacks in the league. He’s a real joy to have around.”

