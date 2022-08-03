ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland Arts Council announces three upcoming exhibitions

By Adam Luchies
 2 days ago
The Holland Arts Council has announced three new exhibitions. The first exhibition will be on display starting on July 11.

All the Feels will be on display from June 11-September 3. It will feature recent artwork from the Arts Council’s Art for All program. The program was launched in 1985 and is for adults with mental and/or physical disabilities. It is a year-round class that is taught once a week. Students are exposed to different types of art media including printmaking, weaving, clay sculpture, painting, wood construction, and dance.

Linda Talbot Rizzolo installation

Rizzolo/Rizzolo Retrospective: Dance of Life… Fun of Play will be on display from July 15-September 3. The exhibition features work from Glenn artists/teachers Linda Talbot Rizzo and Lou Rizzolo. It includes emotive sculptures, paintings, and installations by Linda Rizzolo. It will also have work that Linda Rizzolo collaborated on with artist Jan Weren. Lou Rizzolo’s work includes water-media paintings, drawings, prints, assemblage, and silk collages. The work was curated by Arts Council Exhibitions Director Mary Sundstrom, and spans six decades.

Lou Rizzolo painting

Lights of Inspiration will also be on display in the Armstrong Gallery from July 15-September 3. It will feature work from the Water/Media Collage workshops. The workshops are available locally, as well as throughout Canada, Europe, and Australia. The exhibition will feature work from artists Joan Bonnette, Margaret Donehoo, Lisa Iagulli Geren, Julie Keith, Diane Krempa, Taina Mantey, Chris McCormick, Peter Hyatt Middleton, Darleene Nelson, Liv Engen Nilsen, Mary Lou Olds, Dale Strong, Ruth Summers, Mary Sundstrom, Tonia Whittake, Jan Weren, and Mindi K. Bagnall.

Both Rizzolo/Rizzolo Retrospective: Dance of Life… Fun of Play and Lights of Inspiration will be on display from July 15-September 3.

