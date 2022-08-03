Seattle Redistricting Commission seeks public comment on draft map of new City Council Districts

The Seattle Redistricting Commission is currently in the process of redrawing the boundaries of Seattle’s seven City Council Districts. Over the past five months, the Commission has hosted or participated in more than 50 community information sessions, a community survey, and seven public forums to gather feedback from the public about the redistricting process and its potential impact on neighborhoods. This process has resulted in the Commission adopting a draft map of new City Council District boundaries. Members of the public are invited to submit comments on the draft map and its proposed district boundaries.

“For the first time in Seattle’s history, we are engaged in redrawing the lines of the seven City Council districts,” said Greg Nickels, Seattle Redistricting Commission Chair. “My fellow commissioners and I are taking great care to listen to the public as we are doing our work. Adopting a draft map is a big step forward in that process.”

The Commission’s draft map was generated at an open public meeting of the Seattle Redistricting Commission on August 2 and was informed by the public comments submitted over the last five months. The map follows City Charter and state-mandated criteria using geographic information system (GIS) expertise and 2020 Census data to draw new boundaries and establish districts that are compact, contiguous, and approximately equal in population. The map also accounts for additional factors such as, to the extent practical, following existing district boundaries, recognizing waterways and geographic boundaries, and to the extent possible, preserving Seattle’s existing communities and neighborhoods.