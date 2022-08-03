ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Redistricting Commission seeks public comment on draft map of new City Council Districts

By SEAneighborhoods
Seattle, Washington
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5gTs_0h3lYtnA00

The Seattle Redistricting Commission is currently in the process of redrawing the boundaries of Seattle’s seven City Council Districts. Over the past five months, the Commission has hosted or participated in more than 50 community information sessions, a community survey, and seven public forums to gather feedback from the public about the redistricting process and its potential impact on neighborhoods. This process has resulted in the Commission adopting a draft map of new City Council District boundaries. Members of the public are invited to submit comments on the draft map and its proposed district boundaries.

“For the first time in Seattle’s history, we are engaged in redrawing the lines of the seven City Council districts,” said Greg Nickels, Seattle Redistricting Commission Chair. “My fellow commissioners and I are taking great care to listen to the public as we are doing our work. Adopting a draft map is a big step forward in that process.”

The Commission’s draft map was generated at an open public meeting of the Seattle Redistricting Commission on August 2 and was informed by the public comments submitted over the last five months. The map follows City Charter and state-mandated criteria using geographic information system (GIS) expertise and 2020 Census data to draw new boundaries and establish districts that are compact, contiguous, and approximately equal in population. The map also accounts for additional factors such as, to the extent practical, following existing district boundaries, recognizing waterways and geographic boundaries, and to the extent possible, preserving Seattle’s existing communities and neighborhoods.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thejoltnews.com

Olympia considering seeking federal grants to pay for water and wastewater projects

Olympia is contemplating applying for federal Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grants to fund the city's utilities projects. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administers the BRIC grant program, which is intended to support states, local communities, tribes, and territories as they undertake hazard mitigation projects. At the Utility...
OLYMPIA, WA
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle Awarded Federal Grant to Provide Energy Efficiency and Health Improvements in Multifamily Affordable Housing

Department of Energy Grant Supports City of Seattle’s Nation-Leading Efforts to Decarbonize Existing Multifamily Affordable Housing Buildings. Seattle (August 4, 2022) – The City of Seattle has been awarded a grant from the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Enhancement and Innovation Program to convert gas water heating, space heating and other gas appliances in multifamily affordable housing properties to electric systems. In Seattle, buildings are one of the largest and fastest growing sources of climate pollution. The projects supported by this federal grant will provide valuable insights and data to DOE to help inform a holistic nationwide approach to energy efficiency and decarbonization in the multifamily affordable housing sector. While the City applied for $1.7 million, the final amount will be determined through award negotiations with DOE.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle City Council and Mayor Harrell announce appointees to the newly formed Indigenous Advisory Council

Today, the Seattle City Council confirmed the appointment of nine members to the City’s new Indigenous Advisory Council (IAC). Established by legislation, the IAC includes representation from the area’s diverse Indigenous communities and establishes a critical step forward in strengthening the City of Seattle’s relationship with American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian communities. The nine Council members will advise the Mayor, Seattle City Council, and City departments on policies and issues impacting Indigenous people.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Racial Equity Advocates Like Seattle’s Newly Proposed Political Boundaries. Magnolia Residents Do Not.

On Tuesday night, a racial equity coalition called Redistricting Justice Seattle (RJS) got great news when the Seattle Redistricting Commission (SRC) revealed its first official proposal for redrawing the city's political boundaries. The commission's proposal heeded many of the coalition’s demands, including its top priority of keeping Asian and Black communities together in majority-minority District 2, which, under the new proposal, would cover the Chinatown-International District (CID), Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Mount Baker, and Seward Park.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
MyNorthwest.com

King County mayors pen appeal for help with rise in crime, spar with prosecuting attorney

Eight mayors in south King County signed an open letter Thursday asking for help in an effort to reduce crime and violence throughout the region. The collective of mayors — from the cities of Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Kent, Pacific, Renton, and Tukwila — want King County and the state to assist their cities, as they are facing a “disturbing” rise in crime.
KING COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle City Hall#Politics Local#City Council District#2020 Census
Seattle, Washington

Cedar Falls Project Long-Term Plan; RFQ #SCL-767008326

September 7, 2022 at 3:00PM (PT) The City of Seattle, Seattle City Light Department (“SCL”), seeks to engage a consultant to provide consulting services to a joint effort between SPU (Seattle Public Utilities) and City Light (Seattle City Light) in an internal planning effort to evaluate various long-term planning alternatives for the Cedar Falls Project. The alternatives range from rehabilitation of existing infrastructure for continued operation of water supply and hydropower operations to decommissioning of existing infrastructure and construction of new water storage infrastructure, with and without hydropower facilities. The objective of this internal effort is to provide the City with a roadmap for determining what should be done with the Cedar Falls Project now and in the future. An expected outcome of this plan development work is the identification of major uncertainties and key issues that will need to be addressed through collaboration with external stakeholders if the City decides to pursue any of these alternatives in the future.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Indigenous Advisory Council Member Profile: Suzanne Sailto (Snoqualmie)

Tell us a little bit about yourself. I am Suzanne Sailto, a Snoqualmie Tribal member and an elected member of the Snoqualmie Tribal Council. I was born in Toppenish, WA, but I lived everywhere nationwide due to my father being in the military. I have lived in Italy, Germany, Virginia, New Jersey, Texas, and Georgia. I graduated from Lakes High School, and I attended a two-year program at Ever Increasing Word Ministries. I have three children, who are all young men, and four grandchildren. I am an advocate for the YMCA, Encompass, and the Elder Advisory Board. I enjoy family time, volunteer work, and going to church.
Seattle, Washington

Councilmember Sawant’s Statement While Voting ‘NO’ on Ending the $4/hour Grocery Worker Pandemic Hazard Pay

“As the BA.5 Covid variant surges, and as inflation stretches workers’ paychecks to the breaking point, Mayor Harrell, big business, and the City Council Democrats have shamefully cut grocery workers’ wages by $4/hour. Grocery workers and all frontline workers have made incredible sacrifices during the pandemic, and they deserve a raise, not a pay cut!” […]
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Indigenous Advisory Council Member Profile: Jaci McCormack (Nez Perce)

Tell us a little bit about yourself. I was raised by my grandparents on the Nez Perce reservation in Idaho. I graduated from Lake Oswego High School, where I was recruited to play basketball at Illinois State. After college, I moved around trying to find the perfect balance with work and finding my passion – that’s when Rise Above was founded.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Seattle, Washington

Councilmembers Pedersen, Strauss Celebrate Unanimous Passage of Legislation Protecting Seattle’s Restaurants

SEATTLE – Councilmembers Alex Pedersen (District 4, Northeast Seattle,) and Dan Strauss (District 6, Northwest Seattle,) joined by stakeholders, issued the following statements after the Seattle City Council unanimously approved their legislation today which supports Seattle’s diverse local restaurants by limiting the fees they need to pay to third party delivery corporations.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Early primary election results show some clear winners

Primary elections were held throughout Washington on Tuesday, August 2, and results for many Thurston County races appear to be settled. That’s because we have a “Top Two” system for determining which candidates will appear on General Election ballots. The Thurston County Auditor’s office reported that they’ve...
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell and Office of Economic Development Launch 2022 Commercial Tenant Improvement Fund

Small business owners can now apply for up to $100,000 for tenant improvement and build out projects. Mayor Bruce Harrell and the City of Seattle Office of Economic Development (OED) announced the investment of $1.9 million in Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funding (CLFR) into the Commercial Tenant Improvement Fund to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. Through an open application process, the Tenant Improvement Fund will grant eligible small businesses up to $100,000 to build out commercial spaces and make commercial improvements more affordable for projects located within Seattle city limits. The Tenant Improvement Fund will:
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Indigenous Advisory Council Member Profile: Derrick Belgarde (Siletz & Chippewa-Cree)

Tell us a little bit about yourself. I’m an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians and Chippewa-Cree. I am a father of three and have been married for 20 years. I’ve worked for Chief Seattle Club for over 7 years. I consider it a blessing to be able to serve my community. I have plenty of lived experience being homeless, and utilizing services while I was on the street. I love music, love to bead, and love spending time outdoors camping.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy