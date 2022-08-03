In Norfolk’s version of a hostile takeover, City Council seizes more oversight over troubled housing authority

Amid growing frustration with the city’s housing authority, the Norfolk City Council has been quietly working several angles to gain more control and oversight over the agency in what is becoming the city’s version of a hostile takeover.

The council abruptly increased the size of the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s board and appointed new members — all in the name of stacking the board with picks who would challenge the authority’s decisions. It also changed the city code in a way that allows it to audit the authority. And several city council members have even discussed the option of going nuclear — dissolving the agency entirely.

“The NRHA has kind of outlived its usefulness,” said Councilman Paul Riddick, a longtime critic of the agency and former public housing resident. “They should have been gone 10 years ago.”

Tensions reached a tipping point this year when council members learned the authority was operating a for-profit entity known as Hampton Roads Ventures that helped finance dozens of projects in low-income communities across the country, but not in Norfolk.

The city council approved an ordinance in July requiring the housing authority and Hampton Roads Ventures to seek out local projects in the future and distribute future profits to the authority or local nonprofits.

But council members didn’t stop there.

They have since expanded the number of commissioners on the authority’s board from seven to nine, and replaced two commissioners whose terms had expired. That has given the council the opportunity to appoint four new commissioners — one seat shy of a new majority.

Initially, city officials said the expansion of the authority’s board was intended to help it transition from its role in city redevelopment projects.

But the council’s expansion of the board appears to be more of a vote of no-confidence. Several council members later said the commissioners actually were selected to give them more control of the agency.

“We wanted appointees that could actually challenge the administration, and provide more oversight of the operations of the NRHA,” Mayor Kenny Alexander told The Virginian Pilot.

The new commissioners “won’t be a rubber stamp” for the authority, Councilwoman Andria McClellan said.

“What you’re seeing is a desire by the council to have more oversight,” McClellan said. “There is a high level of frustration and concern amongst the council. So, this is definitely a reshaping of the board with the goal of improving accountability.”

The council initially considered taking the rare step of removing and replacing all of the authority’s board members at once, but decided against it, several council members said. Instead, the council will replace the rest of the board as their terms expire.

“This should be a wake-up call for the members who are on the board right now to let them know that they are really not doing anything. They’re doing a very poor job of what the housing authority used to represent,” Riddick said.

Beyond the Hampton Roads Ventures controversy, dozens of public housing residents have come to city council meetings in recent months with concerns about an increase in crime and closures of authority-run recreation centers at public housing properties.

“We are the ones that are getting beat up by the public for actions that are happening at the housing authority when we don’t have any direct oversight over it,” Councilman Tommy Smigiel said.

The new commissioners: Freddie McRae, a former public housing resident and city council candidate; Raytron White, a current authority housing resident; Amy Chudzinski, a local defense attorney and former Norfolk public defender; and Tim Komarek, an Old Dominion University professor of urban economics.

McRae and White, who have lived in public housing, have been critical of the authority.

McRae, 49, grew up in Diggs Town, a public housing property in Campostella. His mother, 84, still lives there. McRae, who works in construction, said the housing authority does not always respect or understand the needs of its public housing residents.

“When I was living out there, they had very little respect for my mother and the other residents that were there. They don’t know how to communicate with the culture,” McRae said. “What the city council did in appointing me and Raytron, they got some people that are in touch with the needs of the NRHA residents.”

“We’re going to make immediate change.”

White, 47, is a resident of Grandy Village, a workforce housing development run by the housing authority. A regular speaker at city council meetings, White has criticized the authority’s response to rising violence in his neighborhood.

He said the current housing authority board members won’t “even come out to the neighborhood to see what’s going on.”

“People like me, we’re out here on the battlefield. We’re out in the community doing something,” White said.

The city will also audit the housing authority for the first time this year.

City council approved an ordinance in April allowing the city government to audit non-city agencies that receive city funding – something that was not previously allowed under city bylaws. City Auditor Tammie Dantzler announced 12 city audits in July. The housing authority is the only non-city agency that will be audited.

Dantzler told the Pilot she was not asked to audit the authority by any council member or city staff. She said she made the decision based on the amount of grant funding the NHRA receives from the city annually.

“When you look at the outside agencies, [the NRHA] probably receives the most funding from the city,” Dantzler said. “It is our responsibility to monitor that they’re using it correctly.”

Several council members have said discussions have arisen in recent months about whether it makes sense to dissolve the housing authority entirely and absorb its roles within the city government.

Alexander said it is “unlikely” to happen because of the effort it would take to bring the authority’s responsibilities within the city, but he acknowledged that the idea has been brought up.

Reached by phone, Ron Jackson, executive director of the housing authority, said he was unaware of any discussions about dissolving the authority and declined to comment.

“Until I hear somebody say that publicly, I don’t have any reason to want to respond,” Jackson said.

Smigiel said the issue arose as the council was deciding on the appointment of new board members for the authority.

“It briefly came up as a personnel matter that if we’re going to appoint people, we need to appoint people that have that understanding that this could happen,” Smigiel said, adding that he is “not opposed to the idea.”

“The city of Norfolk and city council may have to have a conversation on whether or not we’re going to have to take over. That is a possibility,” Smigiel said.

Councilwoman Mamie Johnson said dissolving the housing authority is not a priority for the council, however.

“Has there been discussion about the NRHA no longer becoming an agency and it falls under the city? Of course. Is it a top priority for the council? I would say no,” Johnson said. “What I’m concerned about is, ‘What are we going to do now?’ We have citizens that are in dire need.”

Daniel Berti, daniel.berti@virginiamedia.com