ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knott County, KY

Country music artists Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers visit Ky. to aid flood cleanup

By Amanda Barren, Amanda Barber
FOX 56
FOX 56
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16AvNe_0h3lYOrz00

KNOTT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Sadness, destruction, and tears are almost everywhere you turn after severe flooding in southeastern Kentucky, but the kindness of strangers is making people smile.

Possibly some of the smiles are coming from celebrity sightings. Kentucky’s own Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers have been spotted in the area — not performing, but pitching in to help.

From mud-covered streets to businesses, to damaged community homes, people have been posting pictures with Stapleton and Childers. Residents seem a little surprised, but they are grateful for the help.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cSiGx_0h3lYOrz00
    Stapleton stands at Letcher County High School with Sgt. Brandon Coots, Specialist Lovell and Specialist Slone from the 207th Engineers out of Hazard, Kentucky.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vyzIM_0h3lYOrz00
    Stapleton visits Letcher County High School in Whitesburg, Kentucky.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02oogu_0h3lYOrz00
    Stapleton gives an autograph to Sgt. Brandon Coots during a visit to Whitesburg, Kentucky.

Knott County Schools posted Facebook photos of Stapleton and several local law enforcement officers moving items out of houses in the community. The school system said Stapleton, along with two deputies from the Knott County Sheriff’s Office, an officer from the Shelbyville Police Department, and Josh Richardson, a Kentucky State Police officer, all helped with the flood cleanup.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Exjyt_0h3lYOrz00
    Chris Stapleton helps move furniture out of eastern Kentucky homes damaged by flooding. (Photo courtesy of Knott County Schools)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iPgIg_0h3lYOrz00
    Stapleton, along with two deputies from the Knott County Sheriff’s Office, an officer from the Shelbyville Police Department, and Josh Richardson, a Kentucky State Police Officer, all helped with the flood cleanup. (Photo courtesy of Knott County Schools)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RSrR0_0h3lYOrz00
    (Photo courtesy of Knott County Schools)

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office also posted a Facebook photo of its deputies and Knott County deputies alongside Stapleton during the flood cleanup. The Sheriff’s Office said its deputies were quick to respond when the Knott County Sheriff’s Office requested support following the recent natural disaster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451obb_0h3lYOrz00
(Photo courtesy of Logan Curry)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mRvdL_0h3lYOrz00
(Chris Stapleton stands with Charlie Clatworthy, a local distribution warehouse employee)

Stapleton also visited the Dairy Queen in Paintsville, Kentucky, and a distribution center in eastern Kentucky.

The employees with the Paintsville Dairy Queen took to Facebook to express their thanks.

“We had a surprise customer today at our DQ!!! Had to come and get him a Footlong and Blizzard!!! We just want to thank him for being here and helping out all of Eastern Kentucky during this difficult time! Chris Stapleton is a class act and we are proud he is from our home town!! Thank you Chris!!”

Paintsville Dairy Queen via Facebook

Tyler Childers also made several visits around eastern Kentucky, including to Community Agricultural Nutritional Enterprises, Inc. (CANE), a kitchen that served food to the community on Sunday.

Childers, along with his wife and singer-songwriter, Senora May, and musician Wayne Graham delivered supplies to the kitchen and enjoyed a burger there.

“I know these people wanted no attention, and I share this with hesitation, but I know how good I felt to look up and see that those who we look at as our heros and legends show up for us [with] no expectations or desire for attention,” CANE posted on its Facebook page. “Today has been plain old hard, but lots of love and hope in between.”

Childers has also been active on Facebook by sharing various links to help eastern Kentucky flood victims. Those links include the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund , the Appalshop Flood Support Resources webpage , the Hindman Settlement School donate page , and more.

In addition, Stapleton created the “Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund” to donate money to the Kentucky Red Cross and Appalachia Crisis Fund for those in need. To donate, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paintsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Whitesburg, KY
Knott County, KY
Government
State
Kentucky State
County
Knott County, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
WBKR

Legendary Eastern Kentucky High School Now an Emergency Supply Shelter

As an enormous fan of college basketball, you'd think I'd have visited both halls of fame dedicated to hoops, but you'd be wrong. That's one on me. But maybe I ought to do a deeper dive and really dig into the rich, beloved history of basketball in Kentucky. Maybe I need to discover where "miracles" happened at the high school level. The Commonwealth has never been the focus of a basketball movie like Hoosiers, but it could have been. Hey, it still can be.
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 56

Beshear gives update on Kentucky flooding

(UPDATE: 3:45 P.M. Aug. 5, 2022): Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has just announced Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties are also now approved for Individual Assistance through FEMA. FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky press conference on Friday, Aug. 5 to give an update on the devastating flooding that tore through […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Josh Richardson
Person
Tyler Childers
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky musician celebrates resilience of his people, ‘Come Hell or High Water’

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Cory Harris was born and raised in Letcher County, finding his voice in the mountains he has always called home. Now, Harris is using that voice to support his home after Whitesburg was hit with floodwaters last week. The mountain musician wrote a new song, inspired by the resilience he has seen as the people of Eastern Kentucky stand together while facing the unthinkable.
WHITESBURG, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat

Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Appalachia#Knott County Schools
KISS 106

Kentucky Woman Unknowingly Captures Photo of Ghost Figure Standing in Window of Abandoned Farmhouse

Imagine you're taking a peaceful drive in the country and you see an abandoned farmhouse in a valley and feel the need to get out of the car to take photos of it. So, you walk around the property and begin to take photos of the beautifully eerie and spooky structure. Then, you get back in your car to continue your relaxing and scenic drive through the countryside of Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Two winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Kentucky in one week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two second-prize Mega Millions tickets were sold in Kentucky during the same week. The Kentucky Lottery says a million dollar ticket was sold in Erlanger, KY for Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball. Friday's...
ERLANGER, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WTVQ

Shop Local Kentucky raises $100,000 in 24 hours for flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As fundraising for flood victims in eastern Kentucky continues, a retail shop in Lexington is pitching in by selling Kentucky Strong t-shirts. Shop Local Kentucky says $100,000 has been raised in just 24 hours. The t-shirts are $28 and can be purchased HERE. Shop Local...
LEXINGTON, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy