Birmingham man sentenced on drug charges
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was sentenced Wednesday, August 3, on drug charges. According to the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ), 26-year-old Horace Dantai Burgess, Jr. was sentenced yesterday on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of possession with the […]
Birmingham man sentenced to 15 years for cocaine trafficking conspiracy
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection with his involvement in a 2018 cocaine trafficking conspiracy. According to the United States Department of Justice, 46-year-old Prentice Delawrence Tanniehill was sentenced to 180 months in prison. Tanniehill pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to […]
Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide in unincorporated Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in unincorporated Jefferson County on Friday, August 5, at approximately 6:23 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Spring Lake Court on […]
Center Point man killed after dispute with neighbor, suspect arrested
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — A Center Point man was killed after a dispute with his neighbor on Thursday, August 4, at approximately 8:51 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the 2500 block of 2nd Way Northwest in Center Point. Upon arrival, […]
Coroner asks for help finding family members of Bessemer woman
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAMThe Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting the assistance of the public in locating family of a woman who recently died in Jefferson County. The coroner’s office is searching for relatives of Marda Tria Jackson, 67, who died on August 1. “The decedent was found by police unresponsive inside […]
JeffCo Sheriff’s Office investigates death of 29-year-old woman
From The Tribune staff reports FORESTDALE — A 29-year-old woman was killed in Forestdale on Saturday, August 6, at approximately 12:10 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a 911 call for help at a residence in the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue in the Forestdale community. Deputies arrived and located a […]
Two inmates die at William Donaldson Correctional Facility, family sought for one of them
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — Two inmates died at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility this weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 65-year-old Lee Clemon Hardy was an inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility serving a 20-year sentence for robbery from a 2003 conviction out of Calhoun County. He was found unresponsive […]
42-year-old man shot and killed in McCalla
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to identify the shooting victim. From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 42-year-old man was shot and killed in McCalla on Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 11:18 p.m. The man has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as Thomas Allen Everett. According to the […]
22-year-old man killed in Birmingham shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 22-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Sunday, July 31, at approximately 2:45 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Robert Benard Lewis, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault outside an apartment building. The incident occurred in the 1800 block of […]
Federal lawsuit claims UAB did nothing after UAB student reported rape by football player at Blazer Hall
By Erica Thomas, 1819 News BIRMINGHAM — A state lawsuit against the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has been moved to federal court after a student claimed she was raped by a football player and the school didn’t do enough to help. The lawsuit claims the school violated Title IX of the Education Amendments […]
Coroner ID’s 26-year-old man killed inside motel
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a 26-year-old man killed inside a motel on Saturday, July 30, at approximately 8:52 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Bill Daren Brown, Jr., of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault inside a motel room located […]
UPDATE: Unidentified man killed on I-459 NB
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified man was killed on I-459 NB on Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 4:33 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the man was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on Interstate 459 North at mile marker 32 in Birmingham. The unidentified man was pronounced […]
UPDATE: ALEA identifies pedestrian killed on I-459 NB
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was killed on I-459 NB on Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 4:14 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Ronald E. Orton, 45, of Birmingham, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2009 Toyota Sienna, driven by Simon Kariuki, 43, of […]
Moody infant diagnosed with rare congenital heart disease
By Hannah Curran, Editor MOODY — A mother’s love for her child is unwavering, and the need to protect their child and keep them safe is always at the forefront of a mother’s mind. Jordan Richardson has been fighting for her son, Levi, since he was born. She noticed his breathing was “noisy,” and he […]
UPDATE: Pinson 16-year-old charged with capital murder of Clay-Chalkville graduate
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Pinson 16-year-old was charged with capital murder of a recent Clay-Chalkville graduate on Friday, July 29. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile has been charged in the July 25, 2022, shooting death of 18-year-old Lacorian Maxwell. The suspect’s name is being withheld by […]
Unidentified man killed after struck by vehicle
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle on Monday, August 1, at approximately 1:32 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the decedent was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue West in Birmingham. The […]
I-459 SB ramp from U.S. Hwy 11 in Trussville closed
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A multi-vehicle crash caused a lane closure on Thursday, August 4, at approximately 2:22 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), two lanes of Interstate 459 southbound near the 32-mile marker in Jefferson County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. […]
Coroner IDs Birmingham man killed in Wednesday shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a late-night shooting in Ensley on Wednesday. Maleyk Kyre Bryant, 21, was shot and killed while inside a vehicle on the 1300 block of 34th Street Ensley, the coroner’s office reports. The shooting happened shortly before midnight, […]
UPDATE: Roadway cleared after vehicle hits DeDe’s Book Rack
UPDATE: South Chalkville Road Southbound lane is open. DeDe’s Book Rack posted on Facebook, “I was visited today by a vehicle through the wall! I have been shut down until they can evaluate the structure. I thank God no one was injured! Will keep you updated! Will try to figure out a way to get […]
48-year-old man killed in St. Clair County crash
From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Steele man on Friday, July 29, at approximately 10:21 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Jeffery L. Brown, 48, was fatally injured when the 2004 Acura TSX he was driving left the roadway and struck […]
