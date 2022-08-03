U.S. Coast Guard seizes 40 sharks caught illegally in Texas waters

Read on www.mysanantonio.com
Cuban migrants tried to reach Florida using a pedal boat. They’re being sent back
The creativity that goes into making many of the migrant boats that take Cubans on their dangerous journey across the Florida Straits reflects the desperation they feel to leave their homeland for a better life.
Five Rescued As Orca Attack Sunk Their Sailboat Off Portugal Coast
A sailboat carrying five crew members was sunk by an orca attack several miles off the Portuguese coast. According to a Portuguese Navy statement, the sailboat was around six miles off the shore of Sines when the mammals attacked. The crew of five was saved by a nearby fishing boat...
Video: Humpback Whale Caught on Camera Slamming Into Fishermen's Boat Off the Massachusetts Coast
A humpback whale went viral on social media after footage of it shows that it partially landed on a boat carrying several fishermen. The incident occurred off the coast of the town of Plymouth in Massachusetts, United States, on Sunday, July 24. The massive marine animal was believed to be chasing a school of fish when it jumped out of the water.
More than 150 migrants on an overloaded sailboat grounded off Miami-Dade, Coast Guard says
Risking death on the seas to escape danger in Haiti. An overloaded sailboat carrying more than 150 migrants was stopped by the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies Thursday morning off Boca Chita Key, a small Upper Florida Keys island located in South Miami-Dade County. By late afternoon, the Coast...
Two dead in water off the Florida Keys, and Coast Guard searching for more people
The U.S. Coast Guard said the bodies of two people who were attempting to migrate to South Florida have been recovered from the ocean water off the Florida Keys after a vessel capsized Friday morning.
Couple Catches Some Kind Of Weird Donkey-Toothed Fish On Vacation In Mexico
It’s no secret that there are some weird lookin’, and even terrifying creatures that live at the depths of the ocean. Seriously, when you’re fishing out there, you never know what in the world might be on the end of that line. Just like this ugly thing,...
Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Texas?
When discussing the topic of driving barefoot, no matter what part of the United States you’re in, people will believe that it is illegal to drive barefoot. I even thought so when I was growing up and learning to drive in Arizona. I was just talking with my partner...
Experts warn of dangerous species of worm found in Texas.
Recently, a dangerous species of worm called hammerhead worms were found in Texas. Hammerhead worms have spread across the country due to soil circulation, mainly in greenhouse production, and they have recently been discovered in multiple counties of Texas.
Nearly $2M Worth of Cocaine Washes Ashore on Florida Beach
A Good Samaritan alerted officers to the drugs, Border Patrol's Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said.
The Tiny Bird Ruining East Coast Beach Vacations
It was a July afternoon on Duxbury Beach in Massachusetts, a perfect New England peak summer day, and things were getting heated. A young beach ranger—a college student home for the summer just trying to make a little cash—stopped traffic to allow for a wildlife crossing. A minuscule bird, almost like a cotton ball walking on toothpicks, flittered its way across the road, from one side of this narrow barrier beach to the other.
Cartel to driver in fatal crash: Don’t stop for Border Patrol
Two brothers – one who was paying off his debt to smugglers and another getting paid for driving unauthorized migrants from El Paso to Albuquerque – are facing federal charges in connection with last week’s fatal crash in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
Speedboat Seized in Caribbean With Cocaine Worth $13 Million
A speedboat carrying more than 800 pounds of cocaine worth an astonishing $13 million was seized by navy interceptors in the Caribbean. The high-speed craft crewed by four suspects was stopped off the coast of Barranquilla, Colombia. Navy crew spotted bags being thrown off the speedboat as they approached. They...
Extremely rare white humpback whale washes up dead on Australian beach
A dead white humpback whale was recently found on a remote beach in Australia. However, experts say the animal is not an albino.
9 Cuban migrants reach Florida coast in tattered rowboat. They’ve been taken into custody
Another migrant vessel has found its way to Florida’s Coast this weekend, as nine Cuban migrants battled their way through the Atlantic, authorities said. Early Saturday, a tattered rowboat landed on Jupiter Island’s beach from Cuba, U.S. Border Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said on Twitter. The...
Being a sanctuary city is all fun and games until the migrants actually show up
Good grief! Get a load of today's immigration story in the New York Times. It is some of the best unintentional comedy of this election cycle. First, some context: The Biden administration, with its incoherent immigration policy, has been causing a humanitarian disaster that is completely overwhelming border communities in Texas and Arizona. At President Joe Biden's direction, the Border Patrol is now forced to process and release thousands of illegal border crossers into small towns and cities in South Texas, such as Del Rio and Laredo. These municipalities are completely unequipped to deal with this Biden-generated crisis.
Danger for creatures in California Current ocean ‘highway’
Twelve economically and culturally important species that make their home in the California Current marine ecosystem will feel the effects of climate change over the next 80 years, research finds. The North American West Coast has an underwater ocean highway—the California Current marine ecosystem, or CCME. The CCME extends from...
How a mollusk found in the Florida Keys can put you in jail
Florida's marine life attracts people from all over the world—but what happens if someone gets too comfortable with the state's natural wonders?. Florida has strictly enforced laws in place to protect wildlife. Last week, for instance, a tourist visiting from Houston was accused of taking eight queen conch from their habitats in the Florida Keys. He was arrested and taken to jail.
Galveston locals and fishers: we need your help!
This young dolphin has a fishing line wrapped around its tail flukes and approaches fishing boats/fishing lines. We were able to remove part of the entanglement that was initially wrapped around its dorsal fin, allowing it to swim more freely, but we are asking for the public to report all sightings of this dolphin, which will help us develop a potential rescue plan to remove the remaining fishing line.
Four Fisherman Arrested Off Coast of Texas After Illegally Catching 40 Sharks
Authorities busted four anglers off the coast of Texas while they were illegally fishing for sharks, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. On Tuesday, the Coast Guard received a tip from Customs and Border Protection that a Mexican vessel was illegally fishing near Corpus Christi. Once the Coast Guard crew...
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
