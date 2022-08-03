Read on northeastnews.net
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
Popular discount retail store chain set to open another location in Missouri on August 31stKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
The founder of Howardville, Missouri also had a son who played for the New York Yankees and Kansas City MonarchsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Lee's Summit, Missouri's downtown historic district is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
Cowgirls Earn United Soccer Coaches Team Academic AwardHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Show Me KC Schools, Samuel U. Rodgers Host Second Bounce Back to School Event
Back for its second year, Show Me KC Schools and Samuel U. Rodgers will host the Bounce Back to School Event today, Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center located at 825 Euclid Ave. The free event is designed to assist...
When is the first day of school at Kansas City-area districts?
Kansas City-area students and teachers are gearing up to return to school, but Kansas students will be going back to class before Missouri kids.
CBS 58
Teacher shortages spurring 4-day weeks, hefty sign-on bonuses
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) -- The nationwide teacher shortage is forcing school districts in Kansas and Missouri to make some big changes, including 4-day weeks for some and hefty sign-on bonuses for new employees. The Missouri Department of Education and Secondary Education says there were more than 3,000 in-state teaching...
Spring Hill High unable to offer standard meal service due to staff shortage
Spring Hill Schools sent a notice to parents this week that due to a staff shortage at the high school kitchen, it is currently unable to offer standard meal service.
249: Homeless Prevention Coordinator Josh Henges
This week we’re hearing from Kansas City’s Homeless Prevention Coordinator, Josh Henges, as he talks about upcoming plans in the KC area and his position as Homeless Prevention Coordinator. He shares with Northeast News editorial assistant, EllieAna Hale, about what he wishes to see in Kansas City and...
Kansas City students graduate from 'Teens In Transition' program
It's an exciting day for twenty local teenagers graduating the Teens in Transition program. On Thursday, 20 students graduated from the program.
Royals giving away supplies for KC-area teachers for 24 hours
The Kansas City Royals and Royals Charities asked teachers to share Amazon wishlists for a chance to win $100 worth of school supplies.
Headstart Home-Based open opportunities for all parents
The Family Conservancy (TFC) has continually created sustainable education, and resource programs to provide equitable opportunities for all children in Missouri with a focus on Clay, Platte or Jackson counties. TFC has brought its services straight to the homes of those who need them most through a program called Head...
Olathe East Shooting: Safety update on agenda
Olathe School District's board of education to hear an update on the internal investigation into the shooting at Olathe East High School.
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best burgers Kansas City has to offer
"We really do love our burgers in Kansas City," says IN Kansas City food columnist Jenny Vergara. From joints like Town Topic to fine dining establishments like The Savoy, the humble hamburger is on menus everywhere. "We can't just say 'burgers,'" food blogger Mary Bloch points out. "We've got to...
Chiefs’ Frank Clark school supply giveaway scheduled
Kansas City Chiefs' star Frank Clark involved in backpack and school supply giveaway at Swope Park on August 6, 2022.
flatlandkc.org
Black Cowboys: Then and Now
When Netflix went looking for someone to speak on the history of Black cowboys, they came to Kansas City. Local cowboy and children’s author Trae Q. L. Venerable answered the call. Netflix released the Black western (or as some might call it, a western) “The Harder They Fall” in...
lawrencekstimes.com
8 Kansas residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Here are their names
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. One year after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, 64% of Americans...
Kansas cancels concert at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs
Kansas and Azura Amphitheater can't find a date to reschedule a concert. The band postponed in July because of COVID-19 and now canceled.
Kansas City, Kansas, man charged for entering U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot
A Kansas City, Kansas, man was arrested and charged for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.
Kansas City council approves $8M for affordable housing
A new housing trust fund is opening up doors for affordable housing in Kansas City, Missouri. It’s a project council member and the mayor have been working on since 2018.
Suspect in Overland Park homicide arrested
According to police, a Kansas City, Missouri, man was arrested in the shooting death of a man in Overland Park, Kansas, on Sunday.
Independence bus driver reacts to shortage causing route changes
Leann Wilson, a bus driver for the Independence School District, is reacting after staff shortages caused the district to change some routes.
DUI from 40 years ago prevents KCK man from renewing license
A Kansas City, Kansas, man could not get his license renewed because Missouri had a hold on his license due to a 40-year-old DUI charge.
3 Kansas City pharmacies broken into within half an hour
Within half an hour, three pharmacies including two Walgreens and a CVS, were broken into early Friday morning in Kansas City.
