Margaret Louise Bird
Margaret Louise Bird, 69, beloved Mother, was called to her eternal resting place on July 31, 2022. She entered this world on December 27, 1952, in Liberty, Texas, born to Julius and Sylvia Peak. Mrs. Bird has lived the past two years of her life in Hull, Texas, but lived most of her life in Liberty.
Henry Edward Collier
Henry Edward Collier, 72, of Thicket, Texas went to be with His Lord on Monday, August 2, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr Collier was born on August 29, 1949 to the late Henry Gibson Collier and Lydia Ann Elizabeth Bumstead in Silsbee, Texas. Mr. Collier...
Business Spotlight: The Broken Plank
Bluebonnet News is offering local businesses (Liberty, San Jacinto, Hardin, Chambers, Polk and East Montgomery counties) a chance to be listed in an upcoming business profile section that is part of the front page of the website. Below is one of the profiles in this new section:. The Broken Plank...
Pct. 5 Constable’s Office celebrates new headquarters
For the first time in its history, the Liberty County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office has its own headquarters. The new office is located at 22350 SH 321 in Tarkington directly next to the small office building it shared for many years with the Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace.
Two more grand openings this week held for Cleveland ISD campuses
Cleveland ISD on Friday, Aug. 5, held grand opening celebrations for the last two of four campuses – Northside Elementary and Ninth Grade Campus – that are coming online for the 2022-2023 school year. Grand opening events for Santa Fe Elementary and Santa Fe Middle School, both in the Colony Ridge community near Plum Grove, were held on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
