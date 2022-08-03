Oregon football under Dan Lanning will be defined by the 'why'

Read on kpic.com
kpic
Local Cade Crist returns home to play for Springfield Drifters; will play next at Bushnell
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The West Coast League regular season is coming to an end, which means the inaugural season of the Springfield Drifters is also coming to a close. But this first season has meant a lot to the organization — and even more to their hometown hero.
kpic
From July 30 to August 3, 20 new fire starts detected on Umpqua National Forest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Lightning continues to be received over the Umpqua National Forest. Aerial flights continue throughout the day searching for smokes, US Forest Service officials said Wednesday. "Firefighting resources remain at the ready and are working diligently responding to detections (smoke reports) to extinguish any new blazes," Umpqua...
kpic
Lane County policing agencies face staffing shortages, looking to hire
EUGENE, Ore. — Police departments across the country are coping with staffing shortages and struggling to fill their ranks, including in Lane County. Eugene and Springfield's police departments also dealing with short staff. At Eugene PD, Chief Chris Skinner says officers are having to work extra shifts to meet...
kpic
Sheriff: Missing Cottage Grove boater found deceased
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — 75-year-old Harry McIntire was located deceased at Cottage Grove Lake Wednesday morning, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reports. "Deputies were just arriving at the lake to resume the search for him when he was spotted in the water by a family member," the Sheriff's Office stated.
kpic
Lane County Sheriff: Man dies from stabbing on Cloverdale Road
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Around 1:05 a.m. Thursday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone had been stabbed at a residence in the 84000 block of Cloverdale Road. The caller advised that her ex-husband had stabbed her boyfriend before departing the location on foot. "Deputies...
kpic
Violent crime is up in downtown Eugene; what's being done to make it safer?
EUGENE, Ore. — Figures from the City of Eugene show assaults and shootings in downtown are on the rise. And following Saturday's shooting at the Davis Restaurant and Bar, we’re digging into what measures are being taken to keep the area safe. Sierra Geddis, a bartender at Horsehead,...
kpic
Understanding the fire rating system - what does it mean for you?
As fire danger levels in Lane and South Cascade District are expected to increase to high on Saturday, the Oregon Department of Forestry wants to help you understand what these ratings mean. It's an adjective rating system, with five different color-coded levels to help people understand fire potential. Ranging from...
kpic
Habitat for Humanity lays foundation on largest development to date
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Work started Thursday on a new set of homes being built by Habitat for Humanity in Springfield. The nonprofit started setting concrete today with the help of Knife River Construction. Habitat is building six tandem townhouses and plans to start putting up walls in a few...
