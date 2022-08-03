ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon football under Dan Lanning will be defined by the 'why'

By Trevor Denton, KVAL.com Staff
kpic
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kpic.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpic

From July 30 to August 3, 20 new fire starts detected on Umpqua National Forest

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Lightning continues to be received over the Umpqua National Forest. Aerial flights continue throughout the day searching for smokes, US Forest Service officials said Wednesday. "Firefighting resources remain at the ready and are working diligently responding to detections (smoke reports) to extinguish any new blazes," Umpqua...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Lane County policing agencies face staffing shortages, looking to hire

EUGENE, Ore. — Police departments across the country are coping with staffing shortages and struggling to fill their ranks, including in Lane County. Eugene and Springfield's police departments also dealing with short staff. At Eugene PD, Chief Chris Skinner says officers are having to work extra shifts to meet...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Sheriff: Missing Cottage Grove boater found deceased

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — 75-year-old Harry McIntire was located deceased at Cottage Grove Lake Wednesday morning, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reports. "Deputies were just arriving at the lake to resume the search for him when he was spotted in the water by a family member," the Sheriff's Office stated.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Eugene, OR
State
Georgia State
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
kpic

Lane County Sheriff: Man dies from stabbing on Cloverdale Road

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Around 1:05 a.m. Thursday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone had been stabbed at a residence in the 84000 block of Cloverdale Road. The caller advised that her ex-husband had stabbed her boyfriend before departing the location on foot. "Deputies...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kpic

Understanding the fire rating system - what does it mean for you?

As fire danger levels in Lane and South Cascade District are expected to increase to high on Saturday, the Oregon Department of Forestry wants to help you understand what these ratings mean. It's an adjective rating system, with five different color-coded levels to help people understand fire potential. Ranging from...
ROSEBURG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy