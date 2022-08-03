Read on www.wwnytv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Cemetery hopes new tool will set tombstones straight
CONSTABLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A tombstone jack will be used to help set things straight at Constableville Rural Cemetery. With about 220 years of history, the cemetery has seen some of the stones tip or fall over. The cemetery association board wanted to restore the stones, but they are...
wwnytv.com
Blast From the Past: 2002 lawn care
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast From the Past, we go back to 2002 when we learned about the dos and don’ts of lawn mowing. Watch the story by then reporter John Friot on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
wwnytv.com
Convalt to break ground on facility this fall
TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Convalt Energy won’t be breaking ground on its solar panel manufacturing facility until the fall. Jefferson County Economic Development CEO Dave Zembiec confirmed that the company is expected to close on its $25 million loan through the US Department of Agriculture in October when the new fiscal year begins.
Jefferson County homelessness crisis feared to spike this winter
The North Country Family Health Center and Points North Housing Coalition are just two of the many organizations stepping in to help lower these rates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Lowville Fire Department invites teens to join program
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville’s fire department is giving youth the opportunity to experience what it’s like to be a firefighter. Sixteen and seventeen-year-olds are invited to join the junior member program with the department. Chief Benjamin Lyndaker says there’s a lot about being a firefighter that...
wwnytv.com
Body pulled from Black River
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - First responders pulled a body from the Black River in Watertown Thursday evening. A team in a rescue boat pulled the body from the water near the Jefferson County Fairgrounds around 7:30 p.m. Police said it appears to be that of an older male. Multiple...
wwnytv.com
Alfred T. Netto, 91, summer resident of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Alfred T. Netto, 91, Myrtle Beach, SC and summer resident of Clayton passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at his home in Clayton. Al was born in Lyndhurst, N.J. August 2, 1931, son of Alfred F. and Lena Valentino Netto. The family moved to Watertown and he graduated from Watertown High School. He attended Watertown College Center of St. Lawrence University until he entered the US Air Force on February 6, 1951. He received the Bronze Star, and the Korean Service,, United Nations Service, National Defense Service and Good Conduct Medals. He was honorably discharged as an Airman 1st Class on January 16, 1955.
informnny.com
Search ends for missing Watertown man
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The search has ended for 68-year-old Peter Washer, a man reported missing in Watertown. According to a press release from the City of Watertown Police Department, Washer and his vehicle were located on the afternoon of August 4. Washer’s condition was not provided. ABC50 will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Eleanor B. Hanno, 102, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Eleanor B. Hanno, 102, formerly of James Street, Lowville, passed away on Thursday morning, August 4, 2022 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Jamestown, NY. Eleanor was born on April 16, 1920 in New Bremen, NY, a daughter of the late William and Florence Jones...
wwnytv.com
Marilyn A. Methfessel, 85, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn A. Methfessel, 85, Dexter, passed away Friday morning on August 5th, 2022 at her summer home in Sackets Harbor. A complete obituary will follow with service dates and times. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
wwnytv.com
Lewis County economic & tourism entities explore merger
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The lead agencies for economic development and tourism in Lewis County are looking at teaming up. The Lewis County Industrial Development Agency and the county Chamber of Commerce are exploring the feasibility of merging into one umbrella nonprofit. The new organization, called Naturally Lewis, would...
wwnytv.com
Fun & games continue at Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The fun and games are in full swing at the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair. Families were out Thursday enjoying the sights, sounds, and tastes at food vendors, playing games, and on the rides. We spoke with a mother from Gouverneur who was there...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
Miriam (Mimi) Langdon, 100, Clayton & Black River
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Miriam (Mimi) Langdon, 100, a longtime resident of several North Country communities, including Clayton and earlier, Black River, passed away in Barre, Vermont on July 22, 2022. Mimi had lived in Black River during high school (1937-40) and was employed as private secretary to the...
wwnytv.com
Patricia A. Esposito, 84, of Sackets Harbor & Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Patricia A. Esposito, 84, of Sackets Harbor, formerly of Watertown, passed away August 4, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family and her caregivers, under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. Patricia was born January 18, 1938 in Passaic, NJ, daughter of Ralph...
wwnytv.com
Christine M. Rogers, 62, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Christine M. Rogers, 62, of Bald Rock Rd., passed away on Thursday July 28th, 2022 surrounded by family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Christine was born on June 7th, 1960 to Jane (Berry) and Myron Rogers Jr. of Adams, NY....
DOT Announces Completion Of Project To Replace State Route 48 Bridge In Granby
GRANBY, NY – New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez yesterday announced the completion of a $2.56 million project that replaced the State Route 48 Bridge over Tannery Creek in the Town of Granby, Oswego County. The project replaced the existing bridge, which was built in...
wwnytv.com
Arthur C. (Art) Hastings, 95, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Arthur C. (Art) Hastings, 95, of Ogdensburg passed away at home on August 2, in the company of family, following a brief illness. He joins in eternal life his beloved wife, Harriett, who predeceased him in 2017. A lifelong resident of Ogdensburg and summer resident on Indian Lake in Owls Head, Art was a well-known and highly respected member of the community.
wwnytv.com
Bonnie Ritchie, 81, of Heuvelton
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Visitation for Bonnie Ritchie, age 81, of Heuvelton, NY, will be held from 10:30AM to 12:30PM on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, followed by a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 1:00PM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Mrs. Ritchie passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg surrounded by her family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Homes.
wwnytv.com
Cape Vincent residents voice opinions on French Fest
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of people gathered in Cape Vincent to give feedback on this year’s French Festival. The Chamber of Commerce hosted a town hall at the recreation park hall Monday night to gauge people’s experience and talk about ways to improve the festival.
Firefighters save burning house in Ogdensburg
Crews rushed to save a burning house in Ogdensburg Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0