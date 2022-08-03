Waco Fire and Police Departments to host Citizen Academies

Read on www.kxxv.com
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
fox44news.com
Waco Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department is responding to a structure fire located on the 4800 Block of Sanger Ave. Units are arriving to the scene where there is a fire showing from an apartment building. FOX 44 will keep you updated as we learn more...
Police investigate three local Fairfield businesses for illegal drug trafficking
FAIRFIELD, Texas — Three local businesses in Fairfield have been shut down due to trafficking of illegal substances being sold out the stores, according to the Freestone County Sheriff's Office. A two month investigation revealed each one of the three stores was selling products containing THC that was over...
Temple police arrest 2 suspects in Friday robbery
Police have arrested two suspects in a robbery and police chase this afternoon after they caused "significant damage" near a Temple intersection.
Dangerous Temple car chase ends with two teens in custody for car theft
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are segments on another car theft in Central Texas. One 17-year-old and a 16-year-old have been arrested for car theft in Temple, according to Temple police. Officers were called Friday to the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Dr....
fairfield-recorder.com
Truck Hauling Cattle Flips In Fairfield
A truck hauling over 100 head of cattle flipped due to a brake failure while turning on North Bound Exit 198 in Fairfield, Friday, Aug. 5. The first reported call on the incident occurred at 11:08 a.m. according to Albert Gallegos with the Fairfield Police Department. The sheriff’s office called...
Over $100,000 Bond Set for Killeen, Texas Woman After Attack of Officer
A wild dispute at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, Texas resulted in a patient being jailed on over $100,000 bond. The fight started when a woman didn't want to leave the hospital, even though she had been medically cleared to go home. Seton Medical Center Altercation. The Killeen Daily...
fox44news.com
Gatesville HS Seniors Parking Spaces Vandalized
GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Gatseville High School students are in shock after learning that their senior parking spots that they spent hours painting, have been vandalized. The Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Goehlke says one of the Gatesville High School Resource Officers wrote a report of criminal mischief at...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Waco ISD hosts annual Back-to-School Family Fest
WACO, Texas — Waco ISD will host its annual Back-To-School Family Fest August 6 at University and Waco high schools. The event, exclusive to Waco ISD students, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. will include free food, entertainment and a chance to meet with local organizations, according to the district.
Mill Creek Fire: 10 acres burned, 15 Salado homes threatened
SALADO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting a fire in Salado. Named the Mill Creek Fire, it's located off of Royal Ridge Drive. As of now, authorities say over ten acres have burned with 15 homes threatened in the area. The fire hasn't progressed but so far...
WacoTrib.com
Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff
State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
killeenisd.org
Schools, Hood Units Plan Activities
As children return to school, Killeen ISD leaders are counting on lots of volunteers, including many soldiers connected to the Fort Hood Adopt-A-School Program. Killeen ISD Community Relations Director Angenet Wilkerson and School Liaison Officer Tina Smith met Friday with representatives from the district secondary schools and military partners to plan engagement activities. They will meet with elementary school leaders next week.
KWTX
Good News Friday: August 5, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dr. Jody Edward Ginn was named director of development for the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum. Dr. Ginn has raised funds for historical projects like traveling museum exhibits, educational films and full museum development projects for more than 20 years. Thanks for keeping Texas history alive!
Killeen has over 4,000 outstanding arrest warrants. Find out if you're on the list
KILLEEN, Texas — When Judge Kris Krishna took over Killeen's Municipal Court in April, he discovered the City of Killeen has a list of outstanding arrest warrants more than 4,000 people long. Killeen would normally need to work with law enforcement to track people down in a warrant roundup, but Krishna decided to take a friendlier approach to trying and get the list taken care of.
KWTX
Dozens show up to Temple council meeting voicing support, dismay with special commission
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - There was a lot of back-and-forth in Thursday night in Bell County over three words: diversity, equity and inclusion. Those words brought Temple residents to city hall to voice their anger and disappointment with the city council. This follows a move earlier this week by the...
Central Texas church recovering from tornado in April and now alleged theft
A Central Texas church that has been working to rebuild following tornado damage in April is now searching for a suspect that stole a trailer from its property.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.4.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Temple Police identifies man who died in 3-vehicle crash Tuesday morning
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department released the name of the man who died in an early morning crash Tuesday that involved three vehicles. Police said the man was identified as 29-year-old Casey Allen Stodgell, according to a Wednesday news release. According to police, three vehicles crashed into...
KCEN TV NBC 6
1 Man Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety officials reported a multi-vehicle accident which led to one pickup truck rolling over several times on the main highway through Killeen. The accident took place on Tuesday at noon on I-14 near the Clear Creek overpass, where a 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche was carrying an [..]
KWTX
McLennan County Sheriff: no plan to review high-speed chase policies following fiery crash
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said he has no plans to review his office’s high-speed chase policies after a Saturday night incident in which a Bellmead man was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 35 while fleeing a sheriff’s deputy. Kelvin Hubert, 32,...
