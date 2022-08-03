Did a ‘Star Wars’ fuel stop change the fate of the galaxy forever?

Read on wegotthiscovered.com
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars fans use AI to predict what adult Grogu will look like
Using technology to either age-up or de-age usually results in some kind of uncanny valley nightmare that would not pass the Turing Test. However, it’s becoming a more common feature of TV and movies – with young RDJ in Marvel‘s Civil War and Peter Cushing in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story being two high-profile examples from 2016 which helped kick-start the trend into the mainstream.
Fun fact, ‘Star Wars’ fans: A stack of dirty dishes inspired the Millennium Falcon
Disney+'s 'Light & Magic' docuseries chronicles how George Lucas' effects company changed Hollywood. Five fun facts about ILM's 'Star Wars' legacy.
NME
‘Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy’ almost had human-sized Rocket Raccoon
According to Eidos Montréal, Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy‘s Rocket Raccoon could have been human-sized. In the most recent Edge Magazine issue, art director Bruno Gauthier-Leblanc discussed designing the characters of the action-adventure game and said that he “didn’t want to be influenced by Marvel. Because that’s the best way to make something generic or just a copy” (via GamesRadar).
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Doctor Strange 2’ fans spot a mind-blowing multiversal detail
Fans are still discovering the hidden and more minute details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and one truly intricate one has taken fans by storm. Crossing through several different universes, most notably Earth-838, in her search to replace her kids is Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. She battles her way to get a grasp on the Darkhold, and uses it to dream weave. While things absolutely did not end up well for Wanda Maximoff, there is a brief glimpse of hope for a variant of her.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans point out the unlikely recurring theme of Phase Four so far
Kevin Feige proclaimed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase Four would be about new beginnings, which is true to a great extent when several Infinity Saga stalwarts have been cycled out in favor of newer, fresher, hungrier, superheroes, before the Multiverse Saga was officially confirmed to be the driving force behind the next stage of shared storytelling.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans think the Daredevil in the ‘She-Hulk’ trailer may actually be this Marvel Comics D-lister
MCU Fanticipation is getting to a fever pitch ahead of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And while everyone is fired up to see Shulkie’s live-action debut, a legion of Daredevil fans are excited to see Charlie Cox appear in costume as Ol’ Hornhead for the first time since his solo series “went off the air.” But some fans are wondering if that “new” costume couldn’t be a bait and switch.
thedigitalfix.com
Unforgiven writer shares alternate ending Clint Eastwood cut
It’s hard to argue with someone like Clint Eastwood after the impeccable career he’s had, so when he says a scene is getting cut, that’s pretty much final. Now though, the writer of the ‘90s movie Unforgiven has shared an alternate ending to the Western that Eastwood decided not to use.
wegotthiscovered.com
Gnarly horror fans single out the grossest movie moments they’ve ever seen
Content warning: Some of these movie scene descriptions are vulgar and intense; readers should take care while reading. Horror movies are labeled as such for a reason; they’re — well, horrifying. People tune in and watch a scary film hoping to be scared; they expect everything from jump scares to all our murder sprees, depending on the horror genre they favor.
wegotthiscovered.com
A brutal R-rated actioner leaves a trail of bloodied bodies on Disney Plus
You’d have been laughed out of the building a couple of years ago had you told someone that the most acclaimed entry in the long-running Predator franchise would be made by Disney, but that’s exactly where we find ourselves with Prey. 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg’s period-set...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans split on whether the biggest video game movie ever deserved a sequel
For the most part, you’d think that the highest-grossing movie to emerge from an entire genre would get a sequel green-lit in no time at all, but that wasn’t the case when it came to Warcraft, the single most commercially successful video game adaptation ever made. In fact,...
Ash's Original Actor Is Returning To Pokemon, But Not How You'd Expect
If you grew up in the 1990s and early 2000s, it's likely that "Pokémon" was a big part of your childhood. The Japanese media franchise based around battling monsters and the Pokémon trainers that befriended them was nothing short of a cultural phenomenon, spawning television shows, video games, and card collections — among other properties — that touched virtually every part of the globe. At the center of this was Ash Ketchum, the main character of the original "Pokémon" anime series.
wegotthiscovered.com
Interesting theory claims there was never really a DCEU to begin with
Way back in the heady days of 2013, then-Warner Brothers, a movie production studio that also owns DC Comics and the right to most of its characters, took a look at the billions that the Marvel Cinematic Universe was raking in and said, “We want that.” However, the difference is that Marvel Studios had elevated aspiring producer Kevin Feige, who had made his bones in movies like You’ve Got Mail, before his work on X-Men and Spider-Man got him the attention of Marvel Studios. His vision was to create a shared universe of connected films to mirror the work that Marvel creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby had done to create the Avengers.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman
Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
Every Word Was Once an Animal review – this is head-spinning theatre
This is not the start of the review. The start will come later. This bit is to grab your attention. It is to make you intrigued about Every Word Was Once an Animal and to wonder why it was cancelled on 5 April. Was it cancelled on 5 April? You shouldn’t believe everything you read. Lots of shows have been cancelled over the past couple of years. Maybe it was one of them. Anyway it is happening now.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users drawn to a con artist thriller that couldn’t even scam a good review
Through either design or necessity, John Cusack and Ryan Phillipe have both become regular fixtures on the VOD thriller circuit, so it was almost inevitable that their paths would cross eventually. When they did, con artist tale Reclaim couldn’t even scam its way to a single positive review. On...
wegotthiscovered.com
Film buffs share the movies they still love despite bad reputations and worse reviews
One person’s trash is almost always somebody else’s treasure, and when it comes to movies that were panned by critics, shunned by audiences, and cast into the fiery bowels of cinematic hell, virtually every single one of them is going to have at least a handful of staunch supporters.
wegotthiscovered.com
Why She-Hulk’s origin story changed for the Disney Plus show, explained
She-Hulk is pounding her way into the MCU, but how will her Disney Plus origin story differ from the comics? We’ve got you covered. In less than two weeks, the world will get its first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The showrunners have promised plenty of absurd moments with comedy galore as Jennifer Walters walks the fine line between being a humble lawyer and a six-foot-seven-inch Green Goliath.
‘Prey’ Breakout Amber Midthunder Is Ready to Be Our Next Great Action Star
Click here to read the full article. Even without the family Christmas presents of throwing axes, Amber Midthunder was born to be an action star. Her father, David Midthunder, is an actor and stunt performer whose recent credits include “1883” and “Dark Winds”; mom Angelique Midthunder is the casting director of “Reservation Dogs.” The youngest Midthunder started working on screen when she was four (her first role: “Little Girl”) and, more recently, she’s had lead roles on TV series “Roswell, New Mexico” and “Legion” and parts in films “The Marksman” and “The Ice Road.” But in Dan Trachtenberg’s clever “Predator” prequel...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Elden Ring’ explained: Why did Godfrey kill his lion?
Most of the bosses you encounter in Elden Ring take a kind of twisted pleasure in taunting you, a lowly Tarnished, who wants to achieve greatness and become Elden Lord. Ironically enough, the only person not to do that is Godfrey himself, who is the First Elden Lord, but don’t let this respectful demeanor trick you into thinking that Queen Marika’s consort is easily subdued.
wegotthiscovered.com
English speakers are loving the Comanche dub of ‘Prey’
Prey is the first film to have a full Comanche-language dub, and many English speakers are choosing to watch the Comanche version over the English one. “We’re watching Prey on Hulu with the Comanche dub and it fucking rules,” tweeted @lolacoaster. “If you’re going to watch PREY, do yourself a favor and watch the comanche dub,” added @golikehellmachi. “It’s very well done and there’s no reason to watch it in english unless you hate subtitles.”
