RAPID CITY, S.D. — A former South Dakota state auditor is facing 14 federal charges related to fraud just four years after being convicted of similar crimes. Steven A. Knigge, age 76, whose LinkedIn account says he started as a state auditor in 1983, is also a retired fraud investigator with the South Dakota Department of Revenue. Court documents unsealed this week show Knigge is facing five counts of bank fraud, eight counts of money laundering, and one count of wire fraud after cashing multiple fraudulent checks between April and October 2021. Knigge allegedly also applied for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan just over $20,000 in April 2021.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO