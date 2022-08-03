Read on www.newscenter1.tv
Related
newscenter1.tv
Former South Dakota auditor again facing federal fraud charges
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A former South Dakota state auditor is facing 14 federal charges related to fraud just four years after being convicted of similar crimes. Steven A. Knigge, age 76, whose LinkedIn account says he started as a state auditor in 1983, is also a retired fraud investigator with the South Dakota Department of Revenue. Court documents unsealed this week show Knigge is facing five counts of bank fraud, eight counts of money laundering, and one count of wire fraud after cashing multiple fraudulent checks between April and October 2021. Knigge allegedly also applied for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan just over $20,000 in April 2021.
newscenter1.tv
Shoot Safe: Handling a revolver
FALL RIVER COUNTY, S.D. — Revolvers are a classic short barrel gun, with popularity among beginner and experienced shooters. Regardless of experience level, it’s important to be reminded of basic safety and technique practices. I jumped right into practice with Conservation Officer Chris Dekker, with South Dakota Game,...
newscenter1.tv
Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer passes away
PIERRE, S.D. — On Friday, the South Dakota Unified Judicial System announced that Fifth Circuit Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer passed away. Judge Flemmer was the longest current serving circuit judge in the state and dedicated nearly his entire legal career to serving the people of South Dakota. He graduated from the USD School of Law in 1981 and then worked in private practice until he was elected as Clark County State’s Attorney in 1984.
newscenter1.tv
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
The total — $49.3 million — is less than the $150 million sought by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son Jesse Lewis was among the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 attack in Newtown, Connecticut. But the trial marks the first time Jones has been held financially liable for peddling lies about the massacre, claiming it was orchestrated by the government to tighten gun laws.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newscenter1.tv
Firefighters make gains against deadly California fire
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters have gotten their first hold on California’s deadliest and most destructive fire of the year and expected that the blaze would remain stalled through the weekend. The McKinney Fire near the Oregon border was 10% contained as of Thursday morning and bulldozers...
newscenter1.tv
Man identified in fatal motorcycle crash Sunday morning
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on Highway 14A when the operator of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The motorcycle went across the east lane and into the ditch. George Seliger, the 28-year-old operator, was thrown from the motorcycle...
newscenter1.tv
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years. They know most of the town’s 200 or so residents. Now, they’re one of the few families left...
newscenter1.tv
Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski
PIERRE, S.D. – Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide effective immediately until midnight tonight in honor of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana who died Wednesday in a vehicle crash. “Jackie Walorski spent her whole life investing in people. She was a remarkable...
RELATED PEOPLE
newscenter1.tv
Local leaders try to solve housing affordability in Rapid City
RAPID VALLEY, S.D.- Heartland Heights, a new affordable housing complex, opened Wednesday in Rapid Valley. The event was celebrated with a ribbon cutting, speeches, and a tour of the available rooms in the complex. Mayor of Rapid City, Steve Allender, explained, “There is an obligation to keep prices in line...
newscenter1.tv
North Dakota infrastructure fund on track due to oil rebound
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A major spending initiative aimed at infrastructure projects outside western North Dakota’s oil patch is on pace to be fully funded for the first time since the Legislature approved it three years ago, due to strong oil prices and steady production, officials said Wednesday.
newscenter1.tv
New Americans in search of tutors in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Literacy Council of the Black Hills is looking for volunteer tutors to help foreign students learn the English language. The council partners with libraries from all over the Black Hills and offers a learning environment for tutors and students to engage in one-on-one lessons.
Comments / 0