Wauzeka, WI

just-food.com

Saputo to close one US cheese plant, expand another

Saputo said the moves are intended to “further streamline its manufacturing footprint in the US”. Canadian dairy major Saputo is to close a cheese plant in the US, impacting 200 employees. The Toronto-listed firm plans to shutter the goat’s cheese manufacturing facility in Belmont, Wisconsin, but will invest...
wizmnews.com

Gundersen and Bellin start to put merger into effect

Gundersen Heath System and an eastern Wisconsin health care firm have now signed a merger agreement. The two health care entities are proceeding with joint services for their hospitals and clinics. The La Crosse hospital system announced the planned merger with Bellin of Green Bay in June. Gundersen CEO Dr....
LA CROSSE, WI
guttenbergpress.com

Jeffery S. Witzel

Jeffery Scott Witzel, 54, of Muscoda, lost his courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, July 31, 2022, surrounded by family. He leaves a large hole in the hearts of his family and friends who were always entertained by his quick wit and sarcasm. Jeff was born on June 7, 1968,...
MUSCODA, WI
wizmnews.com

Only one choice for La Crosse school consolidation?

Why didn’t they say so sooner? When the La Crosse school district sent a survey to parents about possible school consolidation earlier this year, it asked people what they thought about combining Central and Logan High schools. The survey asked voters if they would be likely to approve combining the schools at the old Trane Company headquarters. A majority of those surveyed supported the district’s idea. But what the survey didn’t say is that if a referendum is not passed, La Crosse’s two high schools would still be combined. That news came from La Crosse’s superintendent over the weekend. He told parents of district students in an email that if a November referendum is not passed, all La Crosse high schoolers would go to Central, while middle schoolers would be moved into Logan. That seems like important information that should have been shared as part of the survey, and may have led to different results. The question should have been, “Would you rather combine La Crosse’s high schools at Trane or at Central?” That seems to be the only choice. Is it possible Superintendent Aaron Engel hadn’t considered moving students to Central at the time the survey was sent? Maybe, but that seems unlikely. Ultimately the decision will be up to Engel, but perhaps the district should send another survey to ask about consolidation again, this time making clear what the options really are.
LA CROSSE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

US Highway 18 reopens between Cobb, Edmund following crash involving semi

COBB, Wis. — U.S. Highway 18 has reopened between Cobb and Edmund Thursday afternoon following a crash involving a semi-truck, officials said. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the crash happened around 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 18 and Whitson Road. All lanes of Highway 18 have reopened as of 4 p.m. ﻿ The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office...
COBB, WI
guttenbergpress.com

Crawford County experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

The Crawford County Health Department has announced that the county is now experiencing a high COVID-19 community level. This means residents should take increased precautions against COVID-19, including wearing a well-fitting mask or respirator in public indoor settings. During a high Covid community level, there is the potential for local health care systems to become overwhelmed due to increased levels of severe disease.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Pedestrian hit by semi in Iowa County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was injured early Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a semi after stepping into a lane of traffic at a Town of Linden intersection, the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, the man was walking along the shoulder of...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
Western Iowa Today

Two Dead In Dubuque County Crash

(Dubuque County, IA) — Two people were killed in a crash in Dubuque County last night involving a garbage truck. The State Patrol report says an SUV driven by 20-year-old Miranda Held of Cedar Falls tried to pass several vehicles in a turn lane on Highway 20 and rear-ended a garbage truck. A passenger in her SUV, 21-year-old Samuel Link, also died in the accident. The driver of the garbage truck, 32-year-old Adam Linden of Sherrill, was not injured.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA

