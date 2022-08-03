Read on guttenbergpress.com
World’s Largest Six-Pack in La Crosse getting facelift
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — If you’ve driven past City Brewery in La Crosse lately, you may have noticed that the famous six-pack is getting some work done. Crews started on what the brewery is calling “stage one” of giving the World’s Largest Six-Pack a makeover.
Florida-based developer plans to bring retail back to Onalaska Shopko building
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — The vacant former Shopko building could get another life soon. A spokesman for Florida based Corta Development confirmed Thursday that the company is under contract with the intent to buy the property for development. The building has been empty since 2019, when Shopko filed for...
just-food.com
Saputo to close one US cheese plant, expand another
Saputo said the moves are intended to “further streamline its manufacturing footprint in the US”. Canadian dairy major Saputo is to close a cheese plant in the US, impacting 200 employees. The Toronto-listed firm plans to shutter the goat’s cheese manufacturing facility in Belmont, Wisconsin, but will invest...
Rotary Mobile Medical Clinic unveiled at Moon Tunes in La Crosse
St. Clare Health Mission is expanding its services, but in an unexpected way. The Rotary Mobile Medical Clinic was officially revealed today at Moon Tunes.
wizmnews.com
Hy-Vee — set to open in October at Valley View Mall — asking La Crosse for liquor licenses
The new Hy-Vee supermarket being built at Valley View Mall is scheduled to open in October. Hy-Vee is asking the city of La Crosse for a Class B liquor license for the main store, in the old Sears storefront at the mall. It is also asking for a Class A license for the adjacent ‘Fast and Fresh’ convenience store.
KCRG.com
Community gives back to honor Waukon man killed in motorcycle accident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Waukon are honoring one of their own by collecting can tabs. It’s something Matthew Sweeney did to help others. Sweeney was killed in a motorcycle crash less than 2 weeks ago. He was 41 years old. You can’t walk into Village Farm...
wizmnews.com
Gundersen and Bellin start to put merger into effect
Gundersen Heath System and an eastern Wisconsin health care firm have now signed a merger agreement. The two health care entities are proceeding with joint services for their hospitals and clinics. The La Crosse hospital system announced the planned merger with Bellin of Green Bay in June. Gundersen CEO Dr....
La Crosse nonprofit buys van to connect homeless with resources
With a $65,000 grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation and the financial help of other donors, WINN bought a cargo truck that the organization filled with supplies.
Hy-Vee offers update on potential launch date
The new Hy-Vee store is still on its way to completion, but company officials now have a better idea of when it will open.
guttenbergpress.com
Jeffery S. Witzel
Jeffery Scott Witzel, 54, of Muscoda, lost his courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, July 31, 2022, surrounded by family. He leaves a large hole in the hearts of his family and friends who were always entertained by his quick wit and sarcasm. Jeff was born on June 7, 1968,...
wizmnews.com
Only one choice for La Crosse school consolidation?
Why didn’t they say so sooner? When the La Crosse school district sent a survey to parents about possible school consolidation earlier this year, it asked people what they thought about combining Central and Logan High schools. The survey asked voters if they would be likely to approve combining the schools at the old Trane Company headquarters. A majority of those surveyed supported the district’s idea. But what the survey didn’t say is that if a referendum is not passed, La Crosse’s two high schools would still be combined. That news came from La Crosse’s superintendent over the weekend. He told parents of district students in an email that if a November referendum is not passed, all La Crosse high schoolers would go to Central, while middle schoolers would be moved into Logan. That seems like important information that should have been shared as part of the survey, and may have led to different results. The question should have been, “Would you rather combine La Crosse’s high schools at Trane or at Central?” That seems to be the only choice. Is it possible Superintendent Aaron Engel hadn’t considered moving students to Central at the time the survey was sent? Maybe, but that seems unlikely. Ultimately the decision will be up to Engel, but perhaps the district should send another survey to ask about consolidation again, this time making clear what the options really are.
US Highway 18 reopens between Cobb, Edmund following crash involving semi
COBB, Wis. — U.S. Highway 18 has reopened between Cobb and Edmund Thursday afternoon following a crash involving a semi-truck, officials said. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the crash happened around 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 18 and Whitson Road. All lanes of Highway 18 have reopened as of 4 p.m. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office...
wizmnews.com
Three suspects face armed robbery charges for holdup committed inside a car
A holdup reportedly committed inside a car led to three arrests in La Crosse County. The La Crosse County District Attorney’s office told WIZM two men from Louisiana and a third suspect from Wisconsin Dells face armed robbery charges, for allegedly taking money from a fourth person, who was with them in the car.
UPDATE: La Crosse armed robbery suspects appear in court
Police arrested three people allegedly involved in an armed robbery Tuesday.
guttenbergpress.com
Crawford County experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
The Crawford County Health Department has announced that the county is now experiencing a high COVID-19 community level. This means residents should take increased precautions against COVID-19, including wearing a well-fitting mask or respirator in public indoor settings. During a high Covid community level, there is the potential for local health care systems to become overwhelmed due to increased levels of severe disease.
Alert issued for RV travel trailer stolen from Westby
Vernon County Sheriff's Office issued an alert for a stolen RV travel trailer Monday.
Parents criticize La Crosse School Board and superintendent over consolidation
The La Crosse School District's plan to consolidate high schools has some parents criticizing not only the plan but also the school board and superintendent.
La Crosse man dies after being struck by vehicle in Monroe County
A 77-year-old man is dead after being struck while walking on State Highway 71 in Monroe County Monday night.
nbc15.com
Pedestrian hit by semi in Iowa County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was injured early Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a semi after stepping into a lane of traffic at a Town of Linden intersection, the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, the man was walking along the shoulder of...
Two Dead In Dubuque County Crash
(Dubuque County, IA) — Two people were killed in a crash in Dubuque County last night involving a garbage truck. The State Patrol report says an SUV driven by 20-year-old Miranda Held of Cedar Falls tried to pass several vehicles in a turn lane on Highway 20 and rear-ended a garbage truck. A passenger in her SUV, 21-year-old Samuel Link, also died in the accident. The driver of the garbage truck, 32-year-old Adam Linden of Sherrill, was not injured.
