Read on www.vaildaily.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Splash down Shoshone Rapids at a discount
Few feelings compare to conquering whitewater rapids cascading over rocky boulders lining the Colorado River in Glenwood Canyon. On Aug. 13, Arvada nonprofit Epic Experience and Glenwood Springs-based Whiteriver Rafting LLC are teaming up to offer guided trips down the Colorado. Called Raftoberfest, people can pay $100 to float the Shoshone Rapids, swim and enjoy a small beer festival, live music, food and games back at the boathouse, Whitewater Rafting Owner Thomas Carter said.
Colorado Summer of Art tour comes to Beaver Creek this weekend
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Howard Alan Events’ Colorado Summer of Art returns to Beaver Creek — the place it all began. About 35 years ago, the Summer of Art Colorado Series debuted in Beaver Creek, lining the mountain with artists. Now, it features two levels of about 100 artists showcasing their hand-crafted pieces, including jewelry, painting, sculpture, photography and ceramics.
Final Vail community picnic is Tuesday at Donovan Pavilion
The Town of Vail will host its remaining neighborhood picnic of the summer on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Donovan Pavilion in West Vail. The picnic will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free food and drink provided by the town. The picnics provide community members with an...
Slifer Smith and Frampton announces new cornerstone partnership with Vail Valley Foundation
Slifer Smith and Frampton has announced a cornerstone partnership with the Vail Valley Foundation as its Exclusive Real Estate Brokerage Partner. As the Exclusive Real Estate Brokerage Partner, Slifer Smith and Frampton will be the only real estate company to receive brand exposure at high-profile Vail Valley Foundation venues and events like the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre Summer Concert Series, Vilar Performing Arts Center, the Alpine Bank Showdown Town free summer concert series, and the Xfinity Birds of Prey World Cup Audi FIS World Cup.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit Daily News
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
Brunner wins National High School Trail Championships title
Battle Mountain’s Will Brunner claimed the National High School Trail Championships (NHSTC) title in Salida on July 30, covering the 5.4-mile course in 32 minutes and 13 seconds, 14 seconds ahead of second-place finisher — and his Husky teammate — Porter Middaugh. Benjamin Anderson (33:03) of Mountain Vista rounded out the podium, with Eagle Valley High School’s Jake Drever finishing fourth (33:24) in a stacked field that featured several of Colorado’s spring state track champions.
Eagle County wins federal grant to build air service
In the world of airports and airport construction, a $1 million grant doesn’t go very far. This grant is different. The U.S. Department of Transportation on Aug. 3 announced that the Eagle County Regional Airport has been awarded a $1 million grant under the Small Community Air Service Development Program. Eagle County is one of 25 smaller communities sharing $16.9 million in grant funding.
Vail Skating Festival summer camp teams up with Gracie Gold
Eddie Shipstad’s goal of “bringing great figure skating back to Vail,” is right on track. The Vail Skating Festival producer collaborated with Olympian Gracie Gold’s Road to Gold training camps to host Destination Vail, a four-day training camp enjoyed by approximately 80 youth and adult skaters from July 27-31 at Dobson Arena.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CPW: Morning fishing can resume on Eagle River above fairgrounds
The all-day fishing closures besetting Eagle County over the past two weeks were reduced to afternoon closures Wednesday as local water temperatures have begun to cool off slightly. The Eagle River closure was revised from a full-day, voluntary fishing closure to an after noon voluntary fishing closure from the Highway...
No fish tale: The eye-opening story behind Tim Daniel’s record-breaking brook trout
Unlike many fish stories, full of heroism and bravado on the angler’s part, the one Granby local Tim Daniel tells about catching his record-breaking brook trout brims with feeling and lessons in resource protection. The story started on May 23, nearly two and a half months ago. Daniel, who’s...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Colorado’s mountain airports are thriving despite national rural air service struggle
Colorado’s mountain-town airports are busier than ever despite airlines limping through a pilot shortage and slashing service to smaller communities. The number of passengers flying in and out of Aspen, Durango, Eagle County, Gunnison, Hayden and Montrose in 2022 is on a record-setting pace, marking a rural airport strength that does not reflect national trends.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New works, new partnerships, new energy at the 2022 NOW Premieres performance
Before there is dance, there is music — notes and rhythms and phrasing. Then come the bodies, the movement. The vision. On Monday, eight choreographers will be debuting nine works on the Ford Amphitheater stage. The program will include a large cast of dancers representing a variety of styles. In some ways, it’s much like any mixed program at the Vail Dance Festival, with cross-genre exploration amongst pairings and partnerships old and new. But NOW Premieres is exclusively new work, created by choreographers specifically for the Festival, and there’s that palpable frisson of excitement that goes hand in hand with a debut. Even more so with debut after debut after debut.
This Week at the Bookworm: The Art of Carrie Fell
IF YOU GO: What: The Art of Carrie Fell with Carrie Fell When: Saturday August 6, 12 p.m. Where: The Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., unit C101 Edwards, CO 81632 Cost: $10, purchase online or at the Bookworm of Edwards More Info: Call 970-926-READ or visit BookwormOfEdwards.com If you have visited any art galleries in Vail or Beaver Creek, you have most likely seen the vibrant and modern representations of traditional Western icons from the highly celebrated Denver native Carrie Fell. Luckily, Fell has published a book that includes a vast collection of her work from the last three decades, so you can bring a sizable amount of her fresh reinterpretations of the West into your home.
Three Rivers Little League’s late rally falls short
Playing in 100 degree heat, a four-run fifth-inning rally wasn’t enough for the Three Rivers Little League (TRLL) 12U team in its second southwest regional tournament game in Waco, Texas on Friday afternoon. The Eagle County all-star team fell 8-4 to Lousiana’s Eastbank Little League to end their season.
‘Wonder in the Woods’ bridges the physical and digital art world
Local photographer Raj Manickam is presenting one of the valley’s first hybrid digital and physical art exhibitions at the Vail Public Library this month. Manickam’s collection, titled “Wonder in the Woods,” includes nine prints on canvas that are on display in the library and for sale in physical form, but that is only one method for acquiring the pieces. Each photo has also been minted as a non-fungible token, and includes a scannable QR code that will allow viewers to purchase a one-of-a-kind digital copy of the work on the OpenSea marketplace.
Vail Valley Charitable Fund: Celebrating 26 years and nearly 2,000 grants
Some of them are more memorable than others. All of them have been important. As the Vail Valley Charitable Fund nears our 26th anniversary in September, we can count nearly 2,000 friends and neighbors we have assisted with a grant to help them through a tough time. It is likely that we have helped someone that you care about.
Valley Voices: A visit from HFHI CEO inspires and energizes
Across the country, in Colorado and right here at home there aren’t enough homes: too few affordable rentals, sky-rocketing real estate prices. Demand in every housing market is increasing and supply just cannot keep up. Earlier this year I had the opportunity to attend the Habitat for Humanity International...
Dance companies please crowds with Vail Dance Festival debuts
Two dance companies new to the Vail Dance Festival delivered stunning performances Sunday and Monday night, each showcasing different styles of dance. Ephrat Asherie Dance, a company rooted in African American and Latinx street and club dances, performed “Odeon,” of which Opening Night audiences last Friday caught an excerpt.
Formula One star set to join new Broncos ownership group
On Tuesday, seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, who owns a home in Beaver Creek, was added to Walmart heir Rob Walton’s group set to purchase the Denver Broncos on Aug. 9. The Walton-Penner group also includes former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. “We’re delighted to welcome...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
929K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0