Albuquerque, NM

UNM project brings high school students into the lab

By Jordan Honeycutt
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new program at the University of New Mexico is encouraging high school students to take on STEM careers. Professor Terefe Habteyes started the High School Incoming Senior Research program.

Program will give Albuquerque Biopark employees more training

The 6-week program gave five incoming high school seniors a chance to conduct experiments in a high-tech research lab. They even got to develop their own projects. “I think we have to give them, we have to expose them so they know if they are actually interested in it or not,” said Professor Habteyes, Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology. Habteyes says he hopes the program will expand to other departments.

