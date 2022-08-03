Youth mental health: Children's Wisconsin, UW-Whitewater get funding

Read on www.fox6now.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five campgrounds in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit this summerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
nbc15.com
CNA shortage takes a toll on Wisconsin healthcare facilities
The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games runs August 3-7 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. UW-Madison chancellor celebrates first day on campus with ice cream social. The new University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor was welcomed to campus with open arms Thursday afternoon. Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Teacher shortages face NE Wisconsin school districts
WFRV – Teacher shortages have been impacting school districts across the country, and the same can be said for schools in northeastern Wisconsin. Luxembourg-Casco Superintendent Jo-Ellen Fairbanks said interest in the education career field is dwindling. Fairbanks added, “Overtime, more and more responsibilities have been placed upon teachers. It’s...
WISN
Nationwide school shootings lead to new response teams in Wisconsin
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — In the wake of school shootings and other critical school incidents, the Wisconsin Department of Justice is developing a first-of-its-kind response. It focuses on the emotional trauma suffered by students and staff in the aftermath. The DOJ's Office of School Safety is creating a dozen regional critical response teams to aid any school impacted by a critical incident, no matter if it’s a public, private or tribal school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wuwm.com
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
wtaq.com
Northeast Wisconsin Teachers Spending Hundreds More on School Supplies
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Schools are starting to feel the impact of inflation. Teachers around Northeast Wisconsin say they’re spending more on classroom supplies. Rebekah Lehman is in her fourth year teaching first grade at Valley Christian School in Oshkosh. She’s felt the inflation on her back-to-school bill.
CBS 58
Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise. On Thursday, Aug. 4, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed off on a compensation increase. Eligible workers will get a 2% pay increase, bringing their total pay raise to 4% in 2022. County correctional officers also benefit,...
Daily Cardinal
University of Wisconsin medical students examine state’s future after reinstatement of 173-year-old abortion ban
The Supreme Court’s controversial Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, which was released on June 24, has led to vast disparities in reproductive healthcare access between states. In Wisconsin, the reversal of Roe v. Wade allowed the state’s 173-year-old abortion legislation to be enforced. Wisconsin’s current...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair food, traditions bring crowds together again
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Hundreds of people enjoyed the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair on opening day Thursday, Aug. 4 – the 171st year of food, fun and festivities. With a stroller and six kids between them, friends Jessica Thomm and Elizabeth Foster consider the fair a family tradition.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
Greater Milwaukee Today
IV hydration therapy comes to West Bend
WEST BEND — Abby Fabian is bringing IV hydration, a service she believes “will help the community take steps towards a ‘better you,’ whatever that looks to each person,” to West Bend. Revitalize IV Lounge, owned by Fabian, opened late last month. Located inside Vivid Studios at 865 S. Main St., Studio One, her business is the first of its kind in Washington County. Currently, Fabian is offering 10 distinct infusions, including Anything But Basic, Fountain of Youth, The Hangover Cure, The Fat Burner, Immunity Boost, Energize Me!, Athlete Recovery, Myer’s Mixture, The Perfect Pregnancy, and Migraine Mix. Each infusion can target specific areas of the body to reduce stress, increase metabolism, lower blood pressure, and more.
Take A Walk Into The Clouds On Wisconsin’s Devil’s Staircase
Grab your hiking shoes, because you're going to want to check out this magnificent hiking trail just a few miles north of Rockford in Janesville. Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail is a massive trail system that begins in the northwest portion of the state in St. Croix falls and them meanders all the way through Wisconsin before ending in Door County on the eastern border of the state. There are 600 miles of "yellow-blazed" Ice Age Trail segments that are connected with more than 500 miles of unmarked trails. The entire system comprises of trails more than 1,200 miles long.
IN THIS ARTICLE
milwaukeerecord.com
We ate all 8 of Wisconsin State Fair’s 2022 Sporkies finalists
Three words: Wisconsin State Fair. Starting yesterday and running through August 14, the annual celebration of all things Wisconsin is offering up oodles of entertainment, a variety of animals, stands to buy novelty T-shirts, rides for folks of all ages, and much more. Oh, and there’s food! Yes, a dizzying and/or worrying cornucopia of bizarre foods is once again available for purchase, satisfying even the most exotic on-a-stick taste buds.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Hadfield Whittier school merger, fall will be new for everyone
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Enrollment at Hadfield Elementary in Waukesha is set to nearly double in the fall after Hadfield and Whittier's merger was approved earlier this year. As art teacher Molly Winkler looked around her classroom Wednesday, Aug. 3, the bell served as a reminder of all the work she has to do before welcoming students back on Sept. 1.
News Channel Nebraska
What to Expect If You Have Been Referred to a Neuroendocrinologist
Originally Posted On: https://www.rozeklaw.com/2018/08/09/referred-to-a-neuroendocrinologist. If you’ve suffered a brain injury and you’ve been referred to a neuroendocrinologist, you can expect for that doctor to look for damage to your pituitary gland. If you’ve suffered a brain injury, most likely there was enough force involved to damage the pituitary gland or the hypothalamus, which connects the pituitary gland to the brain. One of the tests that you’ll be administered is the insulin and tolerance test, ITT. That is the gold standard and what they’re looking for is a deficit in growth hormone.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hank Aaron Trail portion closed during run of Wisconsin State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Runners, walkers and bicyclists are disappointed by the closure of a portion of the Hank Aaron State Trail from 76th Street to 84th Street. It is closed during the run of Wisconsin State Fair. The trail cuts through a portion of the state fair grounds. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin treasurer race, Republican candidate accused in complaint
MADISON, Wis. - Your tax dollars pay for the Wisconsin Treasurer's Office, one with few official powers. Still, soon, you'll vote on narrowing the list of candidates. Democrats will pick from three candidates. Republicans will choose between two. A complaint has been filed against one of them. A voter filed...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Calypso: Wisconsin Humane Society Featured Pet for Aug. 3
This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Calypso. This beautiful 4-year-old cat weighs just eight pounds and would love a home where she can sunbathe, play and snuggle while living her best life. This wonderful kitty is available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Racine...
Accused killer of Milwaukee grandmother given low bail; WI AG candidates react
The race for the Wisconsin Attorney General hits deeper for a Milwaukee family that is dealing with the loss of their mother.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Former basketball stars inspire Milwaukee kids on Walworth County farm
ELKHORN, Wis. - At the Beulah Family Homestead, a lot of hands help out. The fields are filled with the unfamiliar, and they are planting more than what grows in the dirt. A group of kids from Milwaukee’s inner city is learning about life on the farm. "This is...
Comments / 0