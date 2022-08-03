Youth mental health: Children's Wisconsin, UW-Whitewater get funding

Originally Posted On: https://www.rozeklaw.com/2018/08/09/referred-to-a-neuroendocrinologist. If you’ve suffered a brain injury and you’ve been referred to a neuroendocrinologist, you can expect for that doctor to look for damage to your pituitary gland. If you’ve suffered a brain injury, most likely there was enough force involved to damage the pituitary gland or the hypothalamus, which connects the pituitary gland to the brain. One of the tests that you’ll be administered is the insulin and tolerance test, ITT. That is the gold standard and what they’re looking for is a deficit in growth hormone.

