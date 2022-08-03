ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

milwaukeerecord.com

50 things to do in Milwaukee during the 50 remaining days of summer

Doesn’t it seem like summer just started? Believe it or not, there are just 50 days remaining in summer. Since the season is dwindling and there’s a lot of fun that must be had before we blink and we’re hunkering down for winter again, we’ve put together a handy daily guide of 50 things to do in (or around) Milwaukee over the course of these next 50 days. Enjoy!
milwaukeemag.com

How to Make the Most of Bronzeville Week

Find trolley rides, a block party, a poetry event and so much more at this year’s celebration. THE 11TH ANNUAL Bronzeville Week in Milwaukee kicks off this Saturday. Historically, Milwaukee’s Bronzeville neighborhood was a vibrant center of African-American culture in Milwaukee, known for its arts, music and entertainment. Bronzeville Week celebrates the neighborhood’s past, present and future with events, performances, speakers and much more. Here are some things to do at this year’s Bronzeville Week (Aug. 6-13) so that you don’t miss out on the fun.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man critically missing located safe

MILWAUKEE - Alfred Watson, who was reported critically missing Friday night, has been located safe. Watson was last seen leaving home near 37th and Custer around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. He left on foot. Watson is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 165 pounds with gold-and-red...
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 5-7

Artists, Waterparks, Neck Deep, Mayday Parade, State Champs, Hot Mulligan, The Summer Set, Hot Milk and LØLØ will be performing at the all-day, all-night event at The Rave. The Eagles Craft Beer Garden will open at 1:30 p.m. where participants can get drinks, buy merch, see the band tents and more.
communityjournal.net

Fashion Fest MKE Is Coming Next Month

With the Summer drawing close to the end, what better way to say goodbye to the warm season of relaxation and fun then with a vibrant fashion fest right in the center of one of Milwaukee’s most popular shopping malls. That’s right, coming next month on September the 10th,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-794, Lincoln Memorial Drive closing for USA Triathlon

MILWAUKEE - Interstate 794 will be shut down to vehicle traffic Saturday and Sunday mornings due to the USA Triathlon, held along Milwaukee's lakefront. Saturday, the northbound lanes will be closed from 4:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the closure will be from 4:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. On both...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

International Beer Day: Sheboygan brewer invites you to celebrate

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - 3 Sheeps Brewing Company in Sheboygan wants to help you celebrate International Beer Day -- which happens to be Friday, Aug 5. The brewers spoke with FOX6 News at 11 about what is planned to mark the occasion. The Sheboygan brewer's taproom offering today a buy one,...
WISN

Police investigate quadruple shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department report four men shot Friday evening near 91st and Allyn streets. The men are ages 31, 30, 27 and 28. Everyone is expected to survive, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee police ask anyone with information to contact them...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin State Fair food, traditions bring crowds together again

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Hundreds of people enjoyed the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair on opening day Thursday, Aug. 4 – the 171st year of food, fun and festivities. With a stroller and six kids between them, friends Jessica Thomm and Elizabeth Foster consider the fair a family tradition.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 arrested in Racine cemetery shooting: police

RACINE, Wis. - Two people have been arrested in connection with a June 2 shooting at a Racine cemetery that left two people injured, a release from police said Friday, August 5. Lamarion D. Blair, 19, from Racine and a 16-year-old from also Racine were arrested on Thursday, August 4...
Pitchfork

The Auto-Tune Is Out of Control in Milwaukee’s Rap Scene

Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Milwaukee’s street-rap scene is obsessed with maxed-out Auto-Tune, bringing to mind swag rap of the early 2010s, 1017 Thug-era Young Thug, and Chief Keef’s robotic...
milwaukeerecord.com

Float Milwaukee to host Float Fest street party August 19

Even though we’ve now entered the last full month of the season, there’s still a lot of summer fun left. Adding to large-scale event undertakings like Wisconsin State Fair, Milwaukee Irish Fest, and Bay View Bash is a steady wave of other festivals, block parties, and music series that are scheduled to happen in and around “The City Of Festivals” between now and summer’s end.

