milwaukeerecord.com
50 things to do in Milwaukee during the 50 remaining days of summer
Doesn’t it seem like summer just started? Believe it or not, there are just 50 days remaining in summer. Since the season is dwindling and there’s a lot of fun that must be had before we blink and we’re hunkering down for winter again, we’ve put together a handy daily guide of 50 things to do in (or around) Milwaukee over the course of these next 50 days. Enjoy!
20-year-old shot 11 times in Milwaukee looks back at her trials, tribulations
One year ago, today, Deanna Isom was shot 11 times while sitting in a car with her best friend on Milwaukee's northside. She survived, but her friend did not.
Puerto Rican Family Festival 2022 returns in Milwaukee
On Sunday, about 20,000 people are expected to attend the Puerto Rican Family Festival at Jackson Park.
4 Milwaukee men injured in quadruple shooting near Allyn and Swan
Four Milwaukee men were injured in a quadruple shooting near Allyn and Swan Friday evening. Milwaukee police say the victims are ages 31, 30, 28, and 27.
milwaukeemag.com
How to Make the Most of Bronzeville Week
Find trolley rides, a block party, a poetry event and so much more at this year’s celebration. THE 11TH ANNUAL Bronzeville Week in Milwaukee kicks off this Saturday. Historically, Milwaukee’s Bronzeville neighborhood was a vibrant center of African-American culture in Milwaukee, known for its arts, music and entertainment. Bronzeville Week celebrates the neighborhood’s past, present and future with events, performances, speakers and much more. Here are some things to do at this year’s Bronzeville Week (Aug. 6-13) so that you don’t miss out on the fun.
wuwm.com
Wisconsin Policy Forum report finds severe racial inequities in Milwaukee homeownership
Research from the Wisconsin Policy Forum shows Milwaukee’s large racial disparity in homeownership has widened over the last decade. The low and declining Black and Hispanic homeownership rates point to Milwaukee’s acute racial equity challenges — and a new report from the forum adds to this research, confirming stark racial inequity in homeownership.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man critically missing located safe
MILWAUKEE - Alfred Watson, who was reported critically missing Friday night, has been located safe. Watson was last seen leaving home near 37th and Custer around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. He left on foot. Watson is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 165 pounds with gold-and-red...
15-year-old Milwaukee teen shot near 11th and Chambers
A 15-year-old Milwaukee teen is in the hospital with injuries after being shot near 11th and Chambers Friday afternoon, police said.
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 5-7
Artists, Waterparks, Neck Deep, Mayday Parade, State Champs, Hot Mulligan, The Summer Set, Hot Milk and LØLØ will be performing at the all-day, all-night event at The Rave. The Eagles Craft Beer Garden will open at 1:30 p.m. where participants can get drinks, buy merch, see the band tents and more.
Man in his 20s dies at Milwaukee hospital after shooting
A man who appeared to be in his 20s died at a Milwaukee hospital after being shot Friday afternoon. Police are trying to find unknown suspects.
Susan Kim, Steve Chamraz to anchor revamped TMJ4 News at 4 p.m.
TMJ4 is excited to announce that veteran journalists Susan Kim and Steve Chamraz will be anchoring a revamped TMJ4 News at 4 starting Sept. 6.
communityjournal.net
Fashion Fest MKE Is Coming Next Month
With the Summer drawing close to the end, what better way to say goodbye to the warm season of relaxation and fun then with a vibrant fashion fest right in the center of one of Milwaukee’s most popular shopping malls. That’s right, coming next month on September the 10th,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-794, Lincoln Memorial Drive closing for USA Triathlon
MILWAUKEE - Interstate 794 will be shut down to vehicle traffic Saturday and Sunday mornings due to the USA Triathlon, held along Milwaukee's lakefront. Saturday, the northbound lanes will be closed from 4:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the closure will be from 4:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. On both...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
International Beer Day: Sheboygan brewer invites you to celebrate
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - 3 Sheeps Brewing Company in Sheboygan wants to help you celebrate International Beer Day -- which happens to be Friday, Aug 5. The brewers spoke with FOX6 News at 11 about what is planned to mark the occasion. The Sheboygan brewer's taproom offering today a buy one,...
WISN
Police investigate quadruple shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department report four men shot Friday evening near 91st and Allyn streets. The men are ages 31, 30, 27 and 28. Everyone is expected to survive, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee police ask anyone with information to contact them...
Polling location change for Milwaukee Wards 2, 3, 5
One of the Milwaukee polling locations for the August 9 primary has changed due to building construction.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair food, traditions bring crowds together again
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Hundreds of people enjoyed the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair on opening day Thursday, Aug. 4 – the 171st year of food, fun and festivities. With a stroller and six kids between them, friends Jessica Thomm and Elizabeth Foster consider the fair a family tradition.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 arrested in Racine cemetery shooting: police
RACINE, Wis. - Two people have been arrested in connection with a June 2 shooting at a Racine cemetery that left two people injured, a release from police said Friday, August 5. Lamarion D. Blair, 19, from Racine and a 16-year-old from also Racine were arrested on Thursday, August 4...
The Auto-Tune Is Out of Control in Milwaukee’s Rap Scene
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Milwaukee’s street-rap scene is obsessed with maxed-out Auto-Tune, bringing to mind swag rap of the early 2010s, 1017 Thug-era Young Thug, and Chief Keef’s robotic...
milwaukeerecord.com
Float Milwaukee to host Float Fest street party August 19
Even though we’ve now entered the last full month of the season, there’s still a lot of summer fun left. Adding to large-scale event undertakings like Wisconsin State Fair, Milwaukee Irish Fest, and Bay View Bash is a steady wave of other festivals, block parties, and music series that are scheduled to happen in and around “The City Of Festivals” between now and summer’s end.
