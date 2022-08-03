Wreaths across America program to partner with Shelby's Oakland Cemetery Association

Read on www.richlandsource.com
Richland County Fair provides opportunity to youth through 4H programs and new activities
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Fair is back this year from Aug. 7 through 14. Some of the community's most traditional grandstand events have returned, including harness racing, the rodeo, motocross, demolition derby, and the OSTPA tractor pull.
Plymouth's Durbin visits D.C. as part of rural youth tour
PLYMOUTH -- Abbie Durbin of Plymouth was one of 38 students from throughout the state who visited Washington D.C., and other area points of interest from June 18 to 24 as part of Ohio's Electric Cooperatives, Inc.'s 2022 Youth Tour. Durbin was sponsored by Firelands Electric Cooperative, Inc....
Native Son: Remembering Casino Park & the building that burned down in 1934
MANSFIELD -- Tracing back the history of North Lake Park can be confusing, because the many decades of its existence have seen the place taking on and shedding several different names. A historical look at Mansfield parks.
The worst disaster in American maritime history took a toll on Richland County
MANSFIELD -- The men that boarded the steamship thought they were leaving the Civil War behind them. They finally felt safe. It was April 1865. The throng of Union soldiers had survived the horrors of war -- conflict and captivity, starvation and disease. Now the war was over and they were finally going home.
Finnegan, 2nd generation firefighter, sworn into service in Shelby
SHELBY -- You might say Caulin Finnegan has been preparing for fire service his whole life. The 26-year-old grew up in and around the Shelby Fire Department, where his father, Capt. Brian Finnegan, has worked for nearly 30 years. GALLERY: Caulin Finnegan sworn in to Shelby Fire Department.
It's Fair Time: 172nd Richland County Fair begins week-long run on Sunday
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Fairgrounds has been in the news a great deal lately with construction plans. The 2022 Richland County Fair itself takes center stage for a week, beginning Sunday on the sprawling grounds at 750 N. Home Road.
Ohio 13 between Bellville and Mansfield dedicated to PFC Steven D. Smith
BELLVILLE -- U.S. Army PFC Steven D. Smith was not perfect. But he died an American hero. That's how friends and family on Thursday evening remembered the 1967 Clear Fork High School graduate, who earned the Bronze Star with Valor less than a year later when he was killed defending his comrades in Vietnam.
J.M. Smucker Co. of Orrville one of 8 Ohio businesses honored for a century of service
COLUMBUS -- This month’s Business Spotlight pays tribute to iconic enterprises in Warren, Franklin, Morgan, Cuyahoga, Wayne, Hardin, Ross and Lucas Counties. Throughout its history, Ohio has been home to virtually every business imaginable -- entrepreneurial enterprises that have put Ohioans to work, bolstered our economy, and made our communities stronger and more prosperous. Over time, these businesses turned our state into an economic powerhouse that is envied for its strength across an array of industries, services, and sectors.
James Thomas Windsor Jr.
James Thomas ‘Jimmy’ Windsor, Jr., 41, died unexpectedly at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Born in Mansfield, Ohio on September 1, 1980, James was a lifelong resident of Mansfield and was educated in the Madison school system. He was employed by Meade Construction, Inc. in Lexington, involved in commercial roofing projects. James enjoyed a variety of experiences in his working life, and brought his talents as a ‘foodie’ and self-taught chef to a number of restaurants, notably J. Liu Restaurant & Bar in Dublin, Ohio.
Flxible neon sign to be raffled off in Loudonville
LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville is raffling a custom-made neon sign to raise funds for historic preservation. The sign, featuring the former Flxible Corporation's logo, features a vibrant blue oval with white script lettering inside. The sign measures 31 inches long by 13 inches...
Douglas Howard Caudell Sr.
Douglas Howard Caudell Sr., 64, passed away at his home in Mansfield, Ohio, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, after a long-term illness.
The camaraderie & sensations of flying in a UH-1 Huey are everlasting
ASHLAND— It's a lot like flying in a plane. Well, except you take off vertically, you're open to the air, you can see the pilots, and there are no in-flight meals.
Renaissance CEO Michael Miller announces his departure
MANSFIELD -- After a long and successful tenure, Renaissance Performing Arts Association CEO Michael Miller has announced that he will be transitioning to new endeavors this summer. Miller, who first became involved with the Renaissance in 2002 as a member of its Board of Directors, is leaving the organization to...
GALLERY: Thousands 'escape' Ohio State Reformatory for 8th annual Shawshank Hustle
Thousands of runners and walkers participated Saturday morning in the 8th annual Shawshank Hustle, a 4.6-mile event that begins and ends at the historic Ohio State Reformatory on the north side of Mansfield. Photos in this gallery include festivities before the race began at 8 a.m., the start and then runners and walkers moving through the downtown.
Janet Ann (Myers) Shenberger
Janet Ann (Myers) Shenberger, age 87, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Avita Health System-Ontario Hospital surrounded by her family.
Buckeye Imagination Museum grand opening set for Aug. 10
MANSFIELD – Buckeye Imagination Museum (previously known as Little Buckeye Children’s Museum) will open its new facility to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Its new building is located next to the Renaissance Theatre at 175 West Third Street, Mansfield 44902. The entrance and parking lot can be accessed from West Third Street. It will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to start.
Open Source: What's the status of the Bellville dog park?
BELLVILLE -- Tiny, tender strands of grass poked through the mud of the former soybean field, stretching towards the sun. GALLERY: Progress at Bellville Dog Park Finnigan's Run.
Pioneer graduates finish runner-up at SkillsUSA national competition
SHELBY -- When Rehgan Henry, Summer Kennard, and Amadia Aguire went to PCTC in their junior year of high school they had no idea that they would fall in love with Criminal Justice/Corrections classes. The girls loved the many courses (some college courses, too) and they were eager to learn...
Dorabelle Grooms
Dorabelle Grooms, age 81, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
Galion, Greenwich men killed in Friday crash in Ashland County
JACKSON TOWNSHIP -- A Galion man and a Greenwich man were both killed, and a Mansfield individual was seriously injured in a two-vehicle Ashland County crash on Friday night in Jackson Township. Todd Brown II, 35, of Galion, and Steven Kubyako, 34, of Greenwich were pronounced deceased at the scene....
