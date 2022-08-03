ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, OH

Wreaths across America program to partner with Shelby's Oakland Cemetery Association

By From Wreaths Across America
richlandsource.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.richlandsource.com

richlandsource.com

Plymouth's Durbin visits D.C. as part of rural youth tour

PLYMOUTH -- Abbie Durbin of Plymouth was one of 38 students from throughout the state who visited Washington D.C., and other area points of interest from June 18 to 24 as part of Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives, Inc.’s 2022 Youth Tour. Durbin was sponsored by Firelands Electric Cooperative, Inc....
PLYMOUTH, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Shelby, OH
Society
Shelby, OH
Government
City
Shelby, OH
richlandsource.com

Finnegan, 2nd generation firefighter, sworn into service in Shelby

SHELBY -- You might say Caulin Finnegan has been preparing for fire service his whole life. The 26-year-old grew up in and around the Shelby Fire Department, where his father, Capt. Brian Finnegan, has worked for nearly 30 years. GALLERY: Caulin Finnegan sworn in to Shelby Fire Department. Local News....
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Ohio 13 between Bellville and Mansfield dedicated to PFC Steven D. Smith

BELLVILLE -- U.S. Army PFC Steven D. Smith was not perfect. But he died an American hero. That's how friends and family on Thursday evening remembered the 1967 Clear Fork High School graduate, who earned the Bronze Star with Valor less than a year later when he was killed defending his comrades in Vietnam.
BELLVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

J.M. Smucker Co. of Orrville one of 8 Ohio businesses honored for a century of service

COLUMBUS -- This month’s Business Spotlight pays tribute to iconic enterprises in Warren, Franklin, Morgan, Cuyahoga, Wayne, Hardin, Ross and Lucas Counties. Throughout its history, Ohio has been home to virtually every business imaginable -- entrepreneurial enterprises that have put Ohioans to work, bolstered our economy, and made our communities stronger and more prosperous. Over time, these businesses turned our state into an economic powerhouse that is envied for its strength across an array of industries, services, and sectors.
ORRVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

James Thomas Windsor Jr.

James Thomas ‘Jimmy’ Windsor, Jr., 41, died unexpectedly at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Born in Mansfield, Ohio on September 1, 1980, James was a lifelong resident of Mansfield and was educated in the Madison school system. He was employed by Meade Construction, Inc. in Lexington, involved in commercial roofing projects. James enjoyed a variety of experiences in his working life, and brought his talents as a ‘foodie’ and self-taught chef to a number of restaurants, notably J. Liu Restaurant & Bar in Dublin, Ohio.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Flxible neon sign to be raffled off in Loudonville

LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville is raffling a custom-made neon sign to raise funds for historic preservation. The sign, featuring the former Flxible Corporation’s logo, features a vibrant blue oval with white script lettering inside. The sign measures 31 inches long by 13 inches...
LOUDONVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Douglas Howard Caudell Sr.

Douglas Howard Caudell Sr., 64, passed away at his home in Mansfield, Ohio, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, after a long-term illness. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Renaissance CEO Michael Miller announces his departure

MANSFIELD -- After a long and successful tenure, Renaissance Performing Arts Association CEO Michael Miller has announced that he will be transitioning to new endeavors this summer. Miller, who first became involved with the Renaissance in 2002 as a member of its Board of Directors, is leaving the organization to...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Thousands 'escape' Ohio State Reformatory for 8th annual Shawshank Hustle

Thousands of runners and walkers participated Saturday morning in the 8th annual Shawshank Hustle, a 4.6-mile event that begins and ends at the historic Ohio State Reformatory on the north side of Mansfield. Photos in this gallery include festivities before the race began at 8 a.m., the start and then runners and walkers moving through the downtown.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Janet Ann (Myers) Shenberger

Janet Ann (Myers) Shenberger, age 87, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Avita Health System-Ontario Hospital surrounded by her family. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Buckeye Imagination Museum grand opening set for Aug. 10

MANSFIELD – Buckeye Imagination Museum (previously known as Little Buckeye Children’s Museum) will open its new facility to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Its new building is located next to the Renaissance Theatre at 175 West Third Street, Mansfield 44902. The entrance and parking lot can be accessed from West Third Street. It will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to start.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Open Source: What's the status of the Bellville dog park?

BELLVILLE -- Tiny, tender strands of grass poked through the mud of the former soybean field, stretching towards the sun. GALLERY: Progress at Bellville Dog Park Finnigan's Run. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do...
BELLVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Pioneer graduates finish runner-up at SkillsUSA national competition

SHELBY -- When Rehgan Henry, Summer Kennard, and Amadia Aguire went to PCTC in their junior year of high school they had no idea that they would fall in love with Criminal Justice/Corrections classes. The girls loved the many courses (some college courses, too) and they were eager to learn...
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Dorabelle Grooms

Dorabelle Grooms, age 81, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Galion, Greenwich men killed in Friday crash in Ashland County

JACKSON TOWNSHIP -- A Galion man and a Greenwich man were both killed, and a Mansfield individual was seriously injured in a two-vehicle Ashland County crash on Friday night in Jackson Township. Todd Brown II, 35, of Galion, and Steven Kubyako, 34, of Greenwich were pronounced deceased at the scene....
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH

