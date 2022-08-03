ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Du Chien, WI

americanmilitarynews.com

Navy’s new aircraft carrier hits major building milestone

Construction on the newest Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier, John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), hit a major milestone last week. On July 11, Huntington Ingalls Industry (HII) announced that its Newport News Shipbuilding facility completed the 1,000th compartment out of 2,615 total spaces on the new aircraft carrier, which will serve in the U.S. Navy as USS John F. Kennedy. In the latest progress report, HII also revealed it has installed more than 9.8 million feet (about 1,800 miles) of cable of the approximately 10.5 million total feet of cable to be installed.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Drive

Extremely Rare Photos Inside Taiwan’s Underground Fighter Jet Caves

The elaborate network of tunnels connected to a major airbase was built to protect Taiwan’s precious fighter jets from a Chinese attack. The Taiwanese Air Force, also known as the Republic of China Air Force, or ROCAF, has uncharacteristically released photos of weapons loading operations that were carried out in the highly-fortified underground cave-like complex connected to Chiashan Air Force Base. The photos offer a very rare look inside the subterranean tunnel network that houses some of the ROCAF’s most capable fighter jets, including the recently upgraded F-16V Viper that can be seen in the images being armed with Harpoon anti-ship missiles.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Drive

This Wacky Wireframe Fighter Replica Is Used On India’s Newest Carrier

Aircraft carrier crews have been known to train with jet mock-ups, but this recently identified MiG-29K wireframe is as barebones as it gets. Spotted in the background of a photo taken aboard the Indian Navy’s new INS Vikrant aircraft carrier, three wheels positioned similarly to that of many fighter jets' wheelbases can be seen attached to something barely reminiscent of an airframe. At first glance, it almost looks as though a cloak of invisibility has been tossed over a mysterious new aircraft or that Wonder Woman landed on the carrier, but upon closer inspection, it can be deduced that the wireframe is a very minimalistic example of a carrier deck crew aircraft handling training aid.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Why France's only nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is no joke

The only two countries that have nuclear-powers carriers are both Western powers and NATO members. The US Navy has 11 such flattops while the French Navy has one, the Charles de Gaulle. Here's a detailed look at Charles de Gaulle. In recent weeks, we at 19FortyFive have published several articles...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US has ‘potential to lose’ to China, Air Force chief says

Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff of the Air Force, warned this week that there is “potential to lose” to China if the United States military doesn’t change its focus from the Middle East to the Indo-Pacific. During an appearance on CNN on Monday, Brown...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World

The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Four United States stealth bombers arrive in Australia in a dramatic show of force to the Indo-Pacific - before the military has yet another encounter with a Chinese warship

Rarely-seen USAF B-2A stealth bombers have landed in Queensland in a high-profile show of strength, as Australian Defence Forces have another encounter with a Chinese warship. At least four bombers - whose unique design makes them virtually invisible to radar detection - touched down on Sunday at the RAAF Amberely Base, west of Brisbane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Connecting Vets

B-24 Liberator gunner accounted for from World War II

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. William O. Wood, 25, of Valdosta, Georgia, killed during World War II, was accounted for May 12, 2022. In the summer of 1943, Wood was assigned to the 328th Bombardment Squadron (Heavy), 93rd Bombardment Group...
VALDOSTA, GA
Fox News

US Navy developing water-based drones to combat China 'pacing challenge' but wary of 'unproven technology'

The U.S. has started working on new types of weapons to help keep pace with China’s military development and continue to deter a potential invasion of Taiwan. U.S. military officials have repeatedly stressed that they consider China the main "pacing challenge" for development and engagement — meaning Beijing is a competitor making significant progress toward challenging U.S. defense strategy.
MILITARY
Navy Times

Watch the US Navy and allies blast the bejeezus out of this retired frigate

By most accounts, the retired Navy guided-missile frigate Rodney M. Davis enjoyed a long and successful sea service career. Its was commissioned back in 1987 and served faithfully for 28 years. After retirement, it received a nice shadowbox and proceeded to talk the gate guard’s ear off before every commissary visit.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

The Marines’ Newest Vehicle Will Be a Drone Warfare Juggernaut

The Corps’ new Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle will use drones to hunt enemies from ship to shore. The Marine Corps’ new Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) will hunt enemies from ship to shore in support of amphibious attacks, launching highly-lethal loitering attack drones to surveil and possibly destroy enemy targets.
MILITARY

