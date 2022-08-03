Aircraft carrier crews have been known to train with jet mock-ups, but this recently identified MiG-29K wireframe is as barebones as it gets. Spotted in the background of a photo taken aboard the Indian Navy’s new INS Vikrant aircraft carrier, three wheels positioned similarly to that of many fighter jets' wheelbases can be seen attached to something barely reminiscent of an airframe. At first glance, it almost looks as though a cloak of invisibility has been tossed over a mysterious new aircraft or that Wonder Woman landed on the carrier, but upon closer inspection, it can be deduced that the wireframe is a very minimalistic example of a carrier deck crew aircraft handling training aid.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 26 DAYS AGO