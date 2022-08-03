Incumbent Democrats fare better than expected in WA legislative races

Read on www.knkx.org
Chronicle
Latest Ballot Drop Brings Races for Washington Secretary of State, Legislature Into Sharper Focus
The makeup of this November's contests for the Washington Legislature came into slightly sharper focus as a second round of election results were released Wednesday afternoon. The new ballots do not dramatically change the overall picture painted Tuesday night; the candidates who led their primary races and appeared likely to advance continued to do so Wednesday.
thereflector.com
Votes for Joe Kent push him within 2,000 votes of second place for Washington’s 3rd District
With only around 44% of the votes in Clark County alone having been counted, the most recent updated primary election results narrow the gap between third place Republican candidate Joe Kent and incumbent Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler. Updated results on Thursday night had Marie Gluesenkemp Perez, D-Washougal, still in first...
nwpb.org
Hobbs, Anderson Lead In WA Secretary Of State’s Race
Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs and independent challenger Julie Anderson were leading Washington’s top two primary for Secretary of State after the initial ballot count Tuesday night. Republican Bob Hagglund, who has never held public office, was in a close third place. With more than a million ballots counted, Hobbs...
Yakima Herald Republic
November clashes beckon as primary results solidify in WA races
Voters gained a bit more certainty Thursday about the November matchups that will help decide who runs Washington, as another tranche of primary election results was released. But a handful of outcomes still hang in the balance, including the race for secretary of state and some pivotal South King County clashes.
KXL
Washington State Election Results
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington voters on Tuesday were deciding the top two candidates in races for the U.S. Senate, Congress and the secretary of state’s office. A key match is the 8th Congressional District race, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier easily advanced with about 50% of the vote. Seeking the second spot, former state attorney general candidate Matt Larkin had nearly 16% of the vote in early returns, just ahead of King County Council Member Reagan Dunn, a former federal prosecutor whose mother once held the seat, who had 15%.
KUOW
2022 primary election results for Seattle, King County, and Washington state
Here are the top vote-getters in Washington state's 2022 primary election, as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. The following are preliminary results. More ballots will come via by mail for several days, and election results will be updated. Statewide. Secretary of State. Steve Hobbs (D): 40.56%. Julie Anderson...
whatcom-news.com
Updated 2022 Primary Election results (August 3)
Initial results of Whatcom County and Washington State political races and propositions reported just after 4:30pm, August 3rd, by the Washington State Secretary of State and Whatcom County Election Division are as follows. Top 2 vote-getters in each race will advance to the General Election in November. Election results will be certified on August 16th.
The Stranger
Six Takeaways from Washington's 2022 Midterm Primaries
Standard-issue Washington Democrats, on the other hand, were popping bottles—or, more accurately, pizza boxes. Though we're still waiting on around half the vote to come in, things are looking good for Democrats across the state. But that's not all! Let's talk about it. Incumbent Congresswoman Kim Schrier just missed...
KOMO News
2022 midterm election: DelBene, Schrier advance and surprise in Secretary of State race
SEATTLE — The election ballot boxes have closed and Washington state voters have cast their ballots for the 2022 midterm election and there have been a few surprises during contests in which election turnout was expected to be low. PRIMARY ELECTION 2022: Full coverage. RESULTS: Updated totals. VOTES: Patty...
Chronicle
Key Results From Washington Primaries as Control of Legislature Hangs in the Balance
In a crucial race south of Seattle that could determine the balance of power in Olympia, Republican Bill Boyce is poised to advance to the general election. He'll face either Satwinder Kaur or Claudia Kauffman, one of two Democrats running to keep the seat blue following Sen. Mona Das' exit, who are virtually tied for second place.
KOMO News
WATCH: 2022 Washington state midterm election -- Vote analysis
SEATTLE — KOMO News political analyst Ron Dotzauer spoke to anchor Mary Nam Tuesday after the first batch of election results were released by the Secretary of State's office. Dotzauer cautioned that it's too early to draw conclusions but he he some interesting takeaways from the initial group of...
thejoltnews.com
Early primary election results show some clear winners
Primary elections were held throughout Washington on Tuesday, August 2, and results for many Thurston County races appear to be settled. That’s because we have a “Top Two” system for determining which candidates will appear on General Election ballots. The Thurston County Auditor’s office reported that they’ve...
Chronicle
Primary Election 2022: Local and State Results
Results of the primary election will be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. On the ballot are races to represent the 3rd Congressional District, Lewis County Commissioner District 3, the Lewis County Public Utility District, state representative for the 19th Legislative District , Washington secretary of state, U.S. senator and more.
whatcom-news.com
Preliminary 2022 Primary Election results (August 2)
Initial results of Whatcom County and Washington State political races and propositions reported just after 8pm, August 2nd, by the Washington State Secretary of State and Whatcom County Election Division are as follows. Top 2 vote-getters in each race will advance to the General Election in November. Election results will be certified on August 16th.
KUOW
spokanepublicradio.org
