Lane Kiffin talks expectations in quarterback battle. Altmyer and Dart weigh in.

Jared Ivey ready to create matchup nightmares with defensive line
After transferring from a college town of over 497,000 residents to another college town just north of 25,000 residents, Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey felt at home again, growing up in a small town of Suwanee, Georgia. He came to Oxford wanting to be part of something special. The...
Jonathan Mingo on launching pad for what he hopes is his big year
Jonathan Mingo has a ton of expectations on his shoulders. Many of those expectations came with Mingo from Brandon, Miss., when he arrived at Ole Miss as highly-touted and heavily-recruited four-star wide receiver in the class of 2019. There was A.J. and then D.K., then Elijah and now...well, Mingo. He'll...
Fall Camp Report: Dang that true freshman looks good + QB update and more
There's been a lot said about how true freshman running back Quinshon Judkins over the last few days of fall camp. Judkins, who caught all of our attention in the spring, has done it once again. In a backfield loaded with veteran talent, it is the freshman who keeps popping up in the mental highlight reel.
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, Jr. discusses Rebels’ QB Competition
OXFORD, Miss. — In the current college football world, the frequent turnover on a team has become quite common, not only on the field with players, but also on the sidelines with coaches. This past spring, head coach Lane Kiffin brought in Charlie Weis, Jr. as the Rebels’ co-offensive coordinator and quarterback’s coach.
Ole Miss commits, targets excited about Dandy Dozen designations
This story is from 247Sports contributor Rion Young. The Clarion Ledger has released their Dandy Dozens and four of Ole Miss sought after prospects made the cut. Being a Dandy Dozen is one of the highest accomplishments in football a player can have. Inside the Rebels had a chance to visit their photo shoot and was able to talk to a few Ole Miss prospects who were on the list.
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss’ Lane and Juice Kiffin Make Quite a Recruiting Team for the Rebels
OXFORD, Miss. – Before any member of the Ole Miss athletic staff is allowed to speak to a possible recruit, they must read an NCAA manual to ensure they know the rules. The NCAA might need to reprint that manual for canines. The most famous recruiter at Ole Miss these days might be a Labrador retriever.
Thoughts, observations from Ole Miss men's hoops in Nassau
With football fall camp underway and school getting closer to starting back again, the Ole Miss men's basketball team got a chance to see what their team looks like in game situation down in the Bahamas. When it was all said and done, they swept the competition 3-0 in pretty convincing fashion. Was it against the best quality competition? No. But was there something to be learned about these past couple days overseas? Some things.
J.J. Pegues eager to show out in front of family and friends in Oxford
J.J. Pegues has been back in his hometown for a couple months now, ever since transferring from Auburn. However, when mentioning him being back home again, that same smile was still the same as it was back in the Spring. In Lafayette County, the last name "Pegues" is a household...
tigerdroppings.com
Y’all think we beat Ole Miss this year ?
Seems like they are trending in the right direction. If there is one win I want next season it’s against them. They haven’t beat us at Death Valley in a long time. Can’t ever remember going into a season feeling like we’d lose to them. This...
First Black head coach at Ole Miss dies
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Ole Miss track & field head coach Dr. Ken Gibson, who was the first Black head coach in the history of Ole Miss Athletics, passed away on Wednesday, July 27. He was 88. Gibson led the Rebel track & field and cross country programs from 1985 to 1988. During that […]
tigerdroppings.com
Shelby County TN - Should be a warning to the right
The GOP DA got replaced by a Democrat. She (R) refused to say anything negative about her opponent (D) because "we don't do that." Meanwhile, he trashed her in his campaign. The GOP isn't willing to fight. The GOP also had terrible voter turnout; something like 22%. Also shocking, the...
Chick-fil-A fans of this Mississippi town going cold turkey for 10 weeks with announcement of restaurant’s closure
Oxford’s one and only Chick-fil-A will completely close on Sept. 1 due to extensive renovations and expansion to the site. The restaurant will be closed for approximately ten weeks and, during this time, the Chick-fil-A food truck will not be in operation due to a lack of available technology.
wtva.com
Batesville, South Panola schools went on lockdown during first week of classes
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — It is the first week of classes for students in the South Panola School District, and most of its schools went into a lockdown Thursday just four days into the new school year. The district said Batesville schools went under lockdown along with South Panola...
DeSoto Times Today
Whataburger coming to Horn Lake
Whataburger is coming to Horn Lake. City Planner Chad Bahr said while the Texas-based hamburger chain hasn’t made any official announcement yet, the company has applied for a site plan approval at 4300 Goodman Road West, by Walmart and Captain D’s. “This is something they have been working...
DeSoto Times Today
The best beans, ‘maters, and melons around
Alvin Ferlock has been a familiar sight in Hernando for over 30 years. From May 25 until Halloween, Ferlock can be found by the railroad crossing selling fresh produce out of his truck and trailer to locals, folks passing by, and even regular customers from as far away as Kansas and Missouri.
hottytoddy.com
OPD Welcomes Future K9 ‘Elko’ to the Force
The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a donation to the Oxford Police Department Tuesday during its regular meeting; however, this donation wasn’t the kind that comes in the form of a check. OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen presented the department’s newest K9, “Elko” to the Board and Mayor Robyn Tannehill....
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Supers Vote to Take $567K from Baptist Trust Fund
Thanks to a rebound in the stock market, Lafayette County will receive more than $500K from the Baptist Hospital Trust Fund. In June, the Board of Supervisors tabled a decision about whether to take the annual payout from the fund, which is about 3 percent of the fund’s worth.
CATASTROPHIC! Republicans Pummeled in Shelby County Election
Memphis Republicans lost major races in Shelby County Thursday, with Democrat District Attorney candidate Steve Mulroy defeating DA Amy Weirich and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris (D) defeating Republican challenger Worth Morgan. The KWAM Decision Desk called both races at 11:36 p.m. CST. Harris beat Morgan 57.91 percent to 42.09...
Two people arrested after discovery of what appeared to be bombs at Mississippi house
Mississippi and federal law enforcement are investigating after two people were found with what appeared to be bombs. Tupelo police discovered what appeared to be improvised explosive devices while officers were attempting to serve a misdemeanor warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Arcadia Circle in Tupelo,. Judith...
Shelby County Dems Raise Concerns Over Legitimacy of Election Results
Democrats in Shelby County raised concerns over the credibility of the election returns as ballots were delayed Thursday night, The Daily Memphian reports. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris (D), who is facing challenge Republican Worth Morgan, expressed his frustration over the early vote numbers not being released in a timely manner.
